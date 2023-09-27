Topic: Affordable Care Act - page 2
Dear 2016 Presidential Candidates:
As the CEO of TriNet, I work to provide HR services for more than 12,000 U.S. small businesses and their 314,000 employees every day. I see firsthand the struggles these aspirational companies go through as they try to grow their businesses while navigating an increasingly volatile regulatory landscape. What’s even more challenging is that when they flourish, they face a heightened impact of ever-changing regulatory issues.
Whether it’s differing tax or labor laws at the federal, state and local levels, or the states’ varying degrees of Affordable Care Act implementation, there is a plethora of employment law with which they have to comply. What you perceive to be a minor tax change at the federal, state or local level may impact a small business to the tune of $20,000. This can put them out of business. Large companies can more easily absorb these unanticipated costs. These complexities skew the focus of small businesses away from successfully executing their business plans.
Midsize companies can start 2016 with some welcome news from the government! The IRS announced on December 28 that Applicable Large Employers (ALEs) subject to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) 2015 Section 6056 reporting requirements have extended deadlines to file their required forms with the IRS.
To start, review our post on ACA for midsize employers to determine if your business is considered an ALE for ACA-reporting purposes.
Here is a breakdown of forms ALEs are required to file and their new deadlines:
In February 2015, the IRS issued final forms and instructions related to the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Back in December, 2015, the IRS issued a deadline extension for the new ACA reporting requirements. For tax year 2015, employers and insurance carriers are required to report medical coverage data under Internal Revenue Code sections 6056 and 6055.
Below is what you need to know to decide what you need to report and what form to use. The chart above is a handy reminder of the deadlines to file this paperwork.
Start by figuring out if your company is considered an applicable large employer (ALE)
An ALE is a company that employed 50 or more full-time employees, including full-time equivalent employees (FTEs), on average during the previous calendar year. Generally, a full-time employee is someone who works 30 or more hours a week, on average. Internal Revenue Code section 6056 applies to companies that meet the definition of an ALE, including companies that did not offer group medical coverage in 2015.