COMPLIANCE
Benefits advisor Bud Bowlin advises on the max hours seasonal employees can work before employers are legally required to offer insurance under the ACA.
May 13, 2016
BENEFITS
Six years ago, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) transformed healthcare and became part of the business landscape for every employer. Since then, we have seen significant changes in regulations, penalties and deadlines affecting employers of all sizes. Here are some of the aspects of the ACA to keep top of mind this year.
March 23, 2016
HR NEWS
The following letter from TriNet CEO Burton M. Goldfield is in response to the TriNet 2016 Presidential Election Survey

Dear 2016 Presidential Candidates:

As the CEO of TriNet, I work to provide HR services for more than 12,000 U.S. small businesses and their 314,000 employees every day. I see firsthand the struggles these aspirational companies go through as they try to grow their businesses while navigating an increasingly volatile regulatory landscape. What’s even more challenging is that when they flourish, they face a heightened impact of ever-changing regulatory issues.

Whether it’s differing tax or labor laws at the federal, state and local levels, or the states’ varying degrees of Affordable Care Act implementation, there is a plethora of employment law with which they have to comply. What you perceive to be a minor tax change at the federal, state or local level may impact a small business to the tune of $20,000. This can put them out of business. Large companies can more easily absorb these unanticipated costs. These complexities skew the focus of small businesses away from successfully executing their business plans.

February 18, 2016
BENEFITS
This post is part of the TriNet ongoing series about the Affordable Care Act and its effects on small business.

Midsize companies can start 2016 with some welcome news from the government! The IRS announced on December 28 that Applicable Large Employers (ALEs) subject to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) 2015 Section 6056 reporting requirements have extended deadlines to file their required forms with the IRS.

To start, review our post on ACA for midsize employers to determine if your business is considered an ALE for ACA-reporting purposes.

Here is a breakdown of forms ALEs are required to file and their new deadlines:

January 4, 2016
AFFORDABLE CARE ACT
Because small employers are generally not subject to the ACA’s employer shared responsibility provisions and the associated tax penalties, many small companies do not think the ACA will impact them. However, ACA regulations broadly impact companies of all sizes and affect if and how they will offer minimum essential coverage to their employees.
BENEFITS
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has already started sending subsidy notices to employers’ mailboxes. Now is a good time to ask yourself some simple questions to determine whether your company owes a penalty.
BENEFITS
For more than a year, Affordable Care Act (ACA) experts from TriNet have been traveling to cities across the country to bring vital information on the ACA to the businesses that need it. Dozens of business owners and managers attend these wildly popular two-hour events, which take place either over complimentary lunch or refreshments in every major market where TriNet operates. But what are these ACA Over Lunch and ACA Over Drinks events and why are they so important to business success?
BENEFITS
It’s election season in America and, although it may seem like campaigning has been going on for a very long time, November 8 is rapidly approaching. Since the Affordable Care Act affects all employers, TriNet is taking a look at the two major party candidates to get their take on ACA.
BENEFITS
In February 2015, the IRS issued final forms and instructions related to the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Back in December, 2015, the IRS issued a deadline extension for the new ACA reporting requirements. For tax year 2015, employers and insurance carriers are required to report medical coverage data under Internal Revenue Code sections 6056 and 6055.

ACA Reporting at a Glance

Below is what you need to know to decide what you need to report and what form to use. The chart above is a handy reminder of the deadlines to file this paperwork.

Start by figuring out if your company is considered an applicable large employer (ALE)

An ALE is a company that employed 50 or more full-time employees, including full-time equivalent employees (FTEs), on average during the previous calendar year. Generally, a full-time employee is someone who works 30 or more hours a week, on average. Internal Revenue Code section 6056 applies to companies that meet the definition of an ALE, including companies that did not offer group medical coverage in 2015.

BENEFITS
COVID-19 has impacted people’s lives across the globe and has slowed down the global economy. Millions of Americans are currently unemployed which could mean loss of company-sponsored health insurance for them. We want to highlight the health coverage options that are accessible to help get through these challenging times.
HR NEWS
2017 brings many changes, including a new administration in the White House starting Jan. 20. Many in the HR community predict that the new administration will also bring a host of regulatory changes that could impact you and your business. In this two-part series, we have compiled a list of key issues that you should keep an eye on as you plan for 2017.
BENEFITS
Most Applicable Large Employers (ALEs) didn’t anticipate the extent of the challenges they would face while completing the ACA Section 6056 Forms 1094-C and 1095-C for the first time this year. So what can you do to avoid 6056 headaches and frustration next year?
HR NEWS
Mental health parity describes the equal treatment of mental health conditions and substance use disorders in insurance plans. It is important for business owners to be aware of laws around mental health parity to avoid contracting with an insurance carrier whose plan design does not meet the standard. True mental health parity may be a work in progress but as an employer, you can take steps to minimize the impact of mental health issues in the work environment.
HR ESSENTIALS
Here are some of the most notable topics and issues we think your business should know about and our guidance on preparing for the effects they’ll have on your business.
BENEFITS
The 2016 election is over and a new president will take office on January 20, 2017.Throughout his campaign, President-elect Trump made it very clear that he intends to repeal the Affordable Care Act. So what does it mean for the provisions of the Act itself if he is successful?
