Quick Overview: Building a Strong HR Compliance Foundation

HR compliance helps protect your business from legal risk, costly mistakes, and employee-related issues. As your organization grows and regulations evolve, staying compliant requires focus, structure, and consistent attention—here are the key points to keep in mind.

Hiring: Ensure recruiting and interviewing practices follow federal, state, and local laws, avoid discriminatory language, and use consistent, compliant questions across all candidates. Classification: Correctly determine employee status and exemption categories to meet Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and state requirements. Pay & Benefits: Maintain fair and equitable wage policies, comply with pay equity laws, and stay updated on federal and state benefit obligations, including ACA requirements. Leave & Multi-State Rules: Track varying paid leave regulations and understand compliance differences across multiple jurisdictions as your workforce expands.

A strong HR compliance framework reduces risk, builds trust with employees, and helps businesses focus on growth rather than avoidable setbacks.

It starts with the hiring process

Starting a business can be difficult. Growing one is even harder. You may have a great product that effectively solves a problem or clearly addresses a need. And in addition to being backed by a committed management team, you may have secured initial funding and made the right investments in your infrastructure. You may also be working hard and putting everything you have into establishing your brand and building market share. Indeed, your path to success may look promising, but there is one area of business that cannot be overlooked—ever. And that is HR compliance-designed to ensure your organization effectively adheres to a range of regulations and requirements that cover multiple aspects related to how you hire, treat and compensate your employees. Whether your company is big or small, a startup or mature, maintaining compliance in HR is critical to success. A firm understanding of current HR regulations and requirements will allow you to focus on recruiting and retaining the talent you need, while guarding against mistakes that may lead to turnover and litigation.

The good news is, you can take steps to prepare for HR matters that may come your way. Through TriNet’s end-to-end HR Compliance Survival Guide, we’ve summarized some of the key considerations you’ll want to address in order to build an effective HR compliance process and help mitigate risk. It all starts with the hiring process, which begins before you write the job description and continues until the onboarding experience is complete. Consider these eight key areas:

1. Recruiting

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) prohibits job postings that discriminate against any protected class through language in the posting itself that encourages a particular type of candidate to apply or discourages another to the detriment of a candidate in a protected class. The EEOC also prohibits recruiting using other methods in a discriminatory fashion. For example, a word-of-mouth announcement of a job opening through a particular ethnic community may prevent others who are not in that community from even applying. All recruiting should be conducted in a manner that encourages a culture of belonging. Keeping records of where jobs are posted and a list of applicants is a good step to protecting yourself in case of an EEOC claim or lawsuit. Many state and local laws have similar, or more expansive, protections against discrimination in recruiting and hiring.

2. Interviewing

A compliant interview process will include questions that are used consistently for all candidates. Questions should be about past work experience and skills and not include questions about age, religion, marital status, or other protected class issues, or about personal finances. The “Ban the Box” movement has led many states and cities to prohibit asking an applicant about their criminal background at various stages of the hiring process, starting from the application, unless otherwise authorized by law.

3. Employee Status

One of the biggest challenges for HR managers is placing employees in the right status. Startups, where employees may wear multiple hats and work long hours, are particularly exposed. Employee exempt status is firmly based on specific criteria set forth by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and state and local laws.

4. Wages

Wages are another complex area. Every job should have a wage range that is based on skills and experience, regardless of age, gender or any other protected factor. The job should pay the same to anyone with similar credentials. If your compensation policy is tied to the role and the required experience and skills―and not the gender or other protected status of the candidate—you’re in good shape. You should also be aware of many state and local pay equity laws that both require equal pay for all similarly situated employees and also often ban the use of a candidate’s salary history to determine current compensation.