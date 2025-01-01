Compliance - page 9
Compliance
Exempt or Non-Exempt? A Loaded (and Potentially Costly!) Question
Exempt/non-exempt status refers to an employee’s eligibility for overtime pay and certain other legal rights. This status is determined based on applicable law and such factors as the nature of the employee’s work, duties and responsibilities, and level and form of compensation. It can be extremely costly to miscategorize an employee.
・9 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Exempt or Non-Exempt? A Loaded (and Potentially Costly!) Question
Exempt/non-exempt status refers to an employee’s eligibility for overtime pay and certain other legal rights. This status is determined based on applicable law and such factors as the nature of the employee’s work, duties and responsibilities, and level and form of compensation. It can be extremely costly to miscategorize an employee.
・9 mins read
Read more
Compliance
How Businesses Can Navigate Changes to the 2019 H-1B Cap Process
In this post, we’ll dive more into H-1B sponsorship, discuss process changes that have been made so far in 2019 and give information on how SMBs can prepare to file in the 2019 H-1B cap lottery.
・3 mins read
Read more