Is it ok to request W2's from an employee to verify their income before extending them a job offer?
January 17, 2017
What Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) reports does a 100 employee company have to file and by when?
January 13, 2017
If an employee's salary is based on 45 hours per week and an employee works more than that, do we owe the employee more for the extra hours?
January 12, 2017
Does my company need to offer vision coverage through COBRA (the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act)?
January 9, 2017
What Is Tax Form 5498?
You will receive a copy of Form 5498 if you have an individual retirement account account. What do you do with it? Check it for accuracy and keep it with your tax records.
January 9, 2017
How Many Hours Can Seasonal Employees Work Before Needing Insurance Coverage?
Benefits advisor Bud Bowlin advises on the max hours seasonal employees can work before employers are legally required to offer insurance under the ACA.
May 13, 2016
If I only pay independent contractors, should I to apply for a state identification number and contribute to my state's workers' compensation insurance fund?
September 25, 2015
Does an employer need to be checking I-9 documents beyond an employee's first day of employment for any upcoming expiration date listed on the ID's provided?
September 24, 2015
Are Employers Required to Keep a Copy of the Background Authorization Form in the Employee's File?
September 17, 2015
How can I complete I-9 verification for my new hire who is working remotely?
In most U.S. states, remote employees who can’t travel to the employer have two options for verification.
September 4, 2015
If we send employees to training out of state, which state's minimum wage and tax laws do we follow?
September 3, 2015