Topic: Compliance - page 6
Noncompliance: 3 Big Risks Could Cost Your Business Dearly
Noncompliance with HR rules and regulations can put a company at risk for big penalties, reputational damage and legal action.
May 8, 2020
Paycheck Protection Program Loans - New Guidance Issued: What Small and Medium Size Businesses Need to Know
On March 27, 2020, the U.S. government launched its small-business relief program as part of the recently enacted CARES Act. The Act provides $2.2 trillion in fiscal stimulus, including a $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses.
April 13, 2020
Vaping in the Workplace FAQs
E-cigarettes in the workplace? The rules are not very clear, but this FAQ will help HR leaders clarify workplace policies
February 19, 2020
The W-3 Form: What Is It and Do I Have To File It?
W-3 forms provide totals of salaries paid and amounts withheld for each employee. They must be filed with the Social Security Administration.
February 18, 2020
Your Guide to Making W-2 Corrections
What should you do if you discover a W-2 error? Read this article to find out
February 5, 2020
Have a Business in New Jersey? Be Aware of S3170: A New Law Effective This Year
S3170 has been enacted in New Jersey making it the first state to mandate severance for workers if they are part of a mass layoff. What is S3170? Learn more.
January 30, 2020
The Path to Maintaining HR Compliance
Starting a business can be difficult. Growing one is even harder. Whether your company is big or small, a startup or mature, maintaining compliance in HR is critical to success.
November 14, 2019
Firing an Employee? Here are the illegal things to NOT do
What constitutes as a wrongful termination? Read this guide to find out.
October 7, 2019
Small Businesses Have a New Tax Break, but There Are Many ‘Ifs’
The 2017 tax bill provides a 20 percent deduction for ‘qualified business income.’ But which small businesses are eligible?
February 12, 2019
Tax Information for Charities & Other Non-Profits
Information about how to apply for IRS recognition of tax-exempt status.
January 26, 2019
United States Payroll Taxes by State
Each year, businesses pay more in payroll taxes than income taxes. To learn how they affect your business, click on a state to get a comprehensive overview of the key payroll regulations — including a detailed breakdown of your responsibilities for federal, state and local payroll taxes.
January 26, 2019
What's the Difference Between Payroll Taxes and Employment Taxes?
Tax websites and books use the terms "payroll taxes" and "employment taxes" as though they're interchangeable, and they do overlap to some extent. They're marginally different types of taxes, however.
January 26, 2019
HR: Taking the "Risk" out of "Risk Management"
Advanced analytics are helping to make risk management easier by giving leaders insight into restructuring systems or putting stronger prevention measures in place.
January 26, 2019
State Minimum Wage Increases for 2019
Minimum wage increases will affect numerous states across the country (starting) in January 2019.
January 26, 2019
What Colorado’s New Online Sales Tax Rule Means for Small Businesses
Colorado’s new online sales tax rule is complicated and may weight a bit too heavily on local small businesses. Heres what you need to know about it.
November 29, 2018
What is Michelle’s Law?
College students comprise a valuable workforce for many small businesses, but when hiring them, ensure you're familiar with Michelle's Law.
November 20, 2018
Breaking Down the 9/80 Work Week and What It Means for Employers
We've all heard of the 5/40 work week-- or the traditional 9-5. But what is a 9/80 work week and how does it afford more 3-day weekends?
October 29, 2018
Understanding Employer Identification Numbers (EINs) & How to Tackle Making Changes
An Employer Identification Number (EIN) is used by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to identify a business entity - learn more about yours.
October 6, 2017
Is There a Maximum Amount of Overtime Employees Can Work in One Week?
As long as you compensate properly and grant the required breaks, there aren't any federal limitations on how much overtime your employees can work.
February 7, 2017