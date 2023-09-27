Topic: Compliance - page 5
5 Differences Between an Independent Contractor and a Part-Time W-2 Employee
Do you know these 5 differences between an independent contractor and a part-time employee? Avoid misclassification and check these out.
May 9, 2022
How to Handle Food Allergies in the Workplace
Food allergies are on the rise. Here's how to accommodate workers who have them — and foster an inclusive workplace by doing so.
April 25, 2022
State by State Breastfeeding Laws for Employers
Find your state's legislation regarding the right to breastfeed in the workplace.
April 7, 2022
Do Employees Have the Right to See Their Personnel File?
The answer depends on what state you're in.
March 28, 2022
An Employer's Guide to Short-Term Disability
Short-term disability provides replacement income to employees who cannot work due to an injury or illness.
March 25, 2022
What Is SDI Tax?
Get help with understanding SDI tax and what is required of your business.
February 8, 2022
Step-by-Step Guide for Filling Out a W-4 Form
For many people, hiring forms are a mystery. But it’s important to understand your income tax obligations, and how to use IRS Form W-4.
January 21, 2022
Doing Business in Another State: Foreign Qualification
Foreign qualification is the procedure that businesses often have to go through if they have employees working in a state that’s different from the one where they’re registered.
December 27, 2021
Oregon Tightens Requirements for Non-Compete Agreements
Oregon businesses will need to adjust their non-compete agreements as new laws go into effect in the new year.
December 17, 2021
8 Primary Challenges for End-to-End HR Compliance
Maintaining compliance across HR functions is critical to success. And the complexity of maintaining compliance grows as your business expands.
December 1, 2021
HR Headaches: Confidential Information Has Leaked
If confidential information has leaked in your organization, here are ways to control the damage, stop it from spreading, and prevent it from occurring again.
November 26, 2021
What Are State Mini-COBRA Laws?
If your business has fewer than 20 employees, you may be subject to a state mini-COBRA law.
August 2, 2021
HR Headaches: Is It OK to Drink Alcohol at a Work Lunch?
Many companies host workplace events, like business lunches and holiday parties, where alcohol is consumed. Does your company have a policy on alcohol?
July 29, 2021
What You Need to Know About Sending Form W-2s Electronically
Distributing Form W-2s electronically to employees is highly recommended because it saves time and money.
January 28, 2021
Tax Credits and Deductions for Employers Offering a 401(k) Plan
Federal tax deduction and tax credits can help offset the cost of starting a retirement plan for your employees.
January 26, 2021
New Massachusetts Paid Family and Medical Leave Program in Effect
A new state program went into effect on January 1, 2021 that provides job-protected paid time off from work for family and medical reasons.
January 25, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine Concerns: What SMBs Need to Know
The new year brings hope as the first inoculations of the COVID-19 vaccine were recently distributed among healthcare workers. Many business owners are already planning to evaluate their vaccine policy and the practical implications of the policy rollout. Whether they should require their employees to receive the vaccine or not, it is not too late to start thinking about potential compliance ramifications. Through this blog we plan to address some concerns that are top of mind with small and medium size business (SMB) owners.
January 14, 2021
What Are the Types Of Employment? A Reference Guide To Worker Classification
This guide breaks down the different types of employment so you don't get caught out of compliance
August 20, 2020
COVID-19: Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 3: What to Consider as You ‘Unfurlough’ Your Employees
Let’s say you’ve navigated through the pandemic reasonably well and you’re at the point of bringing back to work some of your employees that you furloughed when things shut down. There are a number of things you will need to do at the company level before you unfurlough anyone.
June 16, 2020
Paycheck Protection Program: Updated Guidance on PPP Loan Forgiveness
As shelter in place restrictions across the country start to lift, many SMB owners juggle pressing priorities including transitioning back their employees to the workplace safely and keeping up with new guidance issued by the government. It can be overwhelming to stay up to date and, through this blog post, we hope to provide you with the latest on PPP loan forgiveness.
June 3, 2020