Kansas v. Garcia: As States Seek to Enforce Federal Immigration Laws, Employers Are Once Again Caught in the Middle
In recent years, employers have found themselves caught in a tug-of-war between the federal government and state governments as to whether states can arrest and prosecute undocumented individuals who are unlawfully employed, due to action or inaction of either the employer or employee.
Data Privacy and What it Means for Your SMB
January 28 marks the 14th annual International Data Privacy Day, that seeks to raise awareness about the importance of privacy, highlight easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations about the importance of data privacy. It is critical for businesses to be transparent about the data they collect and create a culture of privacy within their organization.
Exempt or Non-Exempt? A Loaded (and Potentially Costly!) Question
Exempt/non-exempt status refers to an employee’s eligibility for overtime pay and certain other legal rights. This status is determined based on applicable law and such factors as the nature of the employee’s work, duties and responsibilities, and level and form of compensation. It can be extremely costly to miscategorize an employee.
CARES Act $2.2 Trillion Stimulus Will Help Small and Medium Size Businesses to Access Loans to Cover Payroll
The CARES Act provides unprecedented financial support for businesses and allows small and medium sized businesses to receive federal loans – in some cases forgivable – to cover payroll and other expenses.
CARES Act: Retirement Relief Implications for 401(k) Sponsor Plans
In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on March 27, 2020. The CARES Act provides relief to many Americans affected by the Coronavirus, and includes retirement plan provisions.