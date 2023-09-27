Topic: Compliance - page 8

How can I determine whether a job description complies with federal and state laws?
COMPLIANCE
August 27, 2015
In which state do out-of-state employees pay income tax?
COMPLIANCE
August 25, 2015
Can I advertise in a job posting that we will not sponsor work-related visas?
COMPLIANCE
August 19, 2015
Is an employer required to give interns vacation time?
COMPLIANCE
August 1, 2015
Kansas v. Garcia: As States Seek to Enforce Federal Immigration Laws, Employers Are Once Again Caught in the Middle
HR ESSENTIALS
In recent years, employers have found themselves caught in a tug-of-war between the federal government and state governments as to whether states can arrest and prosecute undocumented individuals who are unlawfully employed, due to action or inaction of either the employer or employee.
Data Privacy and What it Means for Your SMB
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
January 28 marks the 14th annual International Data Privacy Day, that seeks to raise awareness about the importance of privacy, highlight easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations about the importance of data privacy. It is critical for businesses to be transparent about the data they collect and create a culture of privacy within their organization.
Exempt or Non-Exempt? A Loaded (and Potentially Costly!) Question
COMPLIANCE
Exempt/non-exempt status refers to an employee’s eligibility for overtime pay and certain other legal rights. This status is determined based on applicable law and such factors as the nature of the employee’s work, duties and responsibilities, and level and form of compensation. It can be extremely costly to miscategorize an employee.
CARES Act $2.2 Trillion Stimulus Will Help Small and Medium Size Businesses to Access Loans to Cover Payroll
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
The CARES Act provides unprecedented financial support for businesses and allows small and medium sized businesses to receive federal loans – in some cases forgivable – to cover payroll and other expenses.
CARES Act: Retirement Relief Implications for 401(k) Sponsor Plans
BENEFITS
In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on March 27, 2020. The CARES Act provides relief to many Americans affected by the Coronavirus, and includes retirement plan provisions.
How Businesses Can Navigate Changes to the 2019 H-1B Cap Process
COMPLIANCE
In this post, we’ll dive more into H-1B sponsorship, discuss process changes that have been made so far in 2019 and give information on how SMBs can prepare to file in the 2019 H-1B cap lottery.
