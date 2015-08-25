InsightsIn which state do out-of-state employees pay income tax?
Topic:
Compliance

In which state do out-of-state employees pay income tax?

August 25, 2015・2 mins read
SHARE
In which state do out-of-state employees pay income tax?

In which state do out-of-state employees pay income tax?

Answer

If an employee lives in one state and works in another, they will be paying resident taxes to their home state and non-resident taxes to the state in which they work. For example, if the company is located in New York, while the employee lives and works in St. Loius, then the employee will likely have to file as a non-resident in New York and a resident in Missouri.

The Process

As an individual filing a multi-state tax return, the first important step is making sure that the federal tax return is correctly filed. Any misinformation in the federal return will affect the state returns.

The next step is to file the state returns. Tax laws may vary from state to state, so be sure to consult a tax professional if unfamiliar with state tax laws. Finally, be sure to file a-credit for taxes paid to another state, or else risk being over-taxed on the work performed outside of the employee's home state.

Helpful Links

Multi-state Tax Returns - Roberg Tax Solutions

Note** This is a tax-related question. It is best to check with tax professionals before filing taxes, or taking action related to tax questions.

Handling HR and Compliance on Your Own?

Answer a few quick questions to see which HR solution fits your business.

This article is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.

Mark Woolway

An experienced professional with a diverse background, Mark Woolway writes content on strategic solutions and HR insights.

Get the latest HR trends, insights, advice and more sent straight to your inbox.

Additional Articles
COMPLIANCE
Creating an Employee Handbook: 2026 Guide for Small Businesses
August 5, 2026
An employee handbook is the document that sets out your company's policies, expectations, and benefits for employees. This guide explains what an employee handbook is, what to include, how to create one step by step, and how often to update it. You'll leave with information that can help serve as a starting point to build a handbook that fits your business, along with a template and examples to start from.
Read more
COMPLIANCE
Yes, HR Compliance Feels Stressful Right Now
April 16, 2026
Feeling the pressure of human resources compliance? You're not alone. See why HR compliance is harder than ever — and what SMBs can do to stay ahead of it.
Read more
PAYROLL
The Legalities of Changing Employees’ Timecards
March 10, 2026
Can an employer change your time card? Sometimes. But employees and employers should know that falsifying time sheets is a violation of federal and state law.
Read more

Get Help Navigating HR Compliance

Our experts can help you stay on top of HR rules and requirements so you can focus on running your business with confidence. Reach out. We're here to help.

TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.