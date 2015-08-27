01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights What are the...

Compliance

What are the age requirements for minors operating machinery?

August 27, 2015 ·

What are the age requirements for minors operating machinery?
TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

age requirements

The Fair Labor Standards Act is responsible for setting hours, wages, and safety requirements for minors. A minor, according to the [Department of Labor, is anyone under the age of 18. But not all minors are eligible for the same work. A minor's ability to operate machinery, for instance, depends on a number of factors including the age of the minor, the kind of machinery, and the type of job that the minor will potentially be doing.


Minors 14 - 15


14 to 15-year-olds may work with:


  • Vacuums and floor waxers

  • Bicycles

  • Cash registers

  • Cooking grills that don't have an open flame, and fryers that have automatically raising and lowering baskets


14 to 15-year-olds may not perform:


  • Baking

  • Operating or assisting operation of power driven machinery

  • All work involving ladders, scaffolds, or similar equipment


Minors 16 - 17


May perform any non-hazardous job (outlined below.)


Hazardous Work - Not For Minors


Minors aren't permitted to work jobs deemed hazardous by the federal government. A few of these roles include:


  • Driving a motor vehicle, or operating outside of a moving motor vehicle

  • Coal mining

  • Logging or sawmilling

  • Meat packing or processing

  • Operating power-driven bakery machines

  • Operating power driven woodworking, metal-forming, or paper producing machines

  • Roofing work


Conclusion


Minors are generally not allowed to operate power-driven machinery for work, or to perform hazardous jobs. For more specific inquiries, check out the lists of prohibited/allowable work for minors in the links below, and don't forget to check out your state's laws for any additional provisions.


Helpful Links:


Hiring Minors for Your Business - Findlaw.com


Prohibited Occupations for Non-Agricultural Employees - DOL.gov


Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information