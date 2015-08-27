What are the age requirements for minors operating machinery?

age requirements

The Fair Labor Standards Act is responsible for setting hours, wages, and safety requirements for minors. A minor, according to the [Department of Labor, is anyone under the age of 18. But not all minors are eligible for the same work. A minor's ability to operate machinery, for instance, depends on a number of factors including the age of the minor, the kind of machinery, and the type of job that the minor will potentially be doing.

Minors 14 - 15

14 to 15-year-olds may work with:





Vacuums and floor waxers



Bicycles



Cash registers



Cooking grills that don't have an open flame, and fryers that have automatically raising and lowering baskets



14 to 15-year-olds may not perform:





Baking



Operating or assisting operation of power driven machinery



All work involving ladders, scaffolds, or similar equipment



Minors 16 - 17

May perform any non-hazardous job (outlined below.)

Hazardous Work - Not For Minors

Minors aren't permitted to work jobs deemed hazardous by the federal government. A few of these roles include:





Driving a motor vehicle, or operating outside of a moving motor vehicle



Coal mining



Logging or sawmilling



Meat packing or processing



Operating power-driven bakery machines



Operating power driven woodworking, metal-forming, or paper producing machines



Roofing work



Conclusion

Minors are generally not allowed to operate power-driven machinery for work, or to perform hazardous jobs. For more specific inquiries, check out the lists of prohibited/allowable work for minors in the links below, and don't forget to check out your state's laws for any additional provisions.

