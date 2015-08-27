01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights How can I...

Compliance

How can I determine whether a job description complies with federal and state laws?

August 27, 2015 ·

How can I determine whether a job description complies with federal and state laws?
TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

To comply with federal laws, focus on following the guidelines set by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). Most state laws can be explained by visiting your state's Department of Labor website.


Federal Laws:


The EEOC is the primary authority for a variety of federal equal employment laws, including:


The Equal Pay Act of 1963


Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964


The Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967


Sections 501 and 505 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973


Titles I and V of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990


If your organization is a private employer with more than 20 employees, it is covered by all of the preceding laws. Smaller private organizations may be exempt from some laws, as outlined by the EEOC.


The EEOC doesn't maintain an official primer for how those laws specifically relate to job descriptions, but you can use a resource such as this informal response to a citizen's inquiry to get an idea of how federal laws apply.


Prohibited Discrimination


Federal laws prohibit discrimination in job descriptions for reasons related to these "protected characteristics":




  • Gender

  • Age

  • Nationality

  • Race

  • Genetic information

  • Religion

  • Disability



Exceptions may be made in certain circumstances, such as a job that requires an able-bodied employee to lift 50 lbs. In general, it's advisable to keep your job descriptions as neutral as possible as far as protected classes are concerned.


State Laws


State laws don't overrule federal equal employment laws, but many states have additional regulations to keep in mind. For example, Michigan has its own fact sheet that outlines state-specific anti-discrimination laws. Be sure to check with your specific state laws to ensure compliance.


Conclusion


To make sure your job description complies with federal and state laws, review the information from the EEOC and your state's government website. Don't hesitate to contact them directly if you require additional information.


Helpful Links:


Pre-Employment Discrimination - EEOC.gov


State Labor Offices - DOL.gov


Local EEOC Contact Information - EEOC.gov


Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information