01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights Should hours spent...

Compliance

Should hours spent on training be considered hours worked?

September 10, 2015 ·

Should hours spent on training be considered hours worked?
TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

It depends on the situation. Generally, voluntary training that takes place outside of usual working hours isn't considered working hours, whereas required work training or training that occurs during usual working hours are considered to be payable working hours.


FLSA Hours Worked Advisor


The Fair Labor Standards Act sets [regulations regarding which training hours must be considered working hours.


The first deciding factor is if the training occurs during an employee's regular work hours.


If Yes


The training is most likely considered work hours and must be paid, unless all of the following criteria are met:



  • Attendance of the training is voluntary

  • The course isn't directly related to an employee's position

  • The employee doesn't perform any productive work for your company during the training


If No


The training isn't considered hours worked, provided that the training is voluntary. Training isn't voluntary if:



  • You (as the employer) require it

  • Your employee is led to believe that not attending the training will adversely affect their position in the company, or their working conditions

  • Disciplinary action will be taken against employees for not attending


Conclusion


Time employees spend training for their positions is considered working time, and must be paid by employers. Exceptions include optional trainings that take place outside of normal working hours or aren't directly related to an employee's position.


Helpful Links:


Hours Worked Fact Sheet - DOL.gov


Compensable Hours: Hours Worked - SHRM.org


Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information