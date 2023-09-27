Topic: Compliance - page 4
The 2023 Tax Deduction Cheat Sheet
Ready to file your 2022 taxes? Check out our 2023 tax deduction cheat sheet to jump-start your tax preparations.
December 17, 2022
How to Handle a DOL Investigation
Department of Labor audits are becoming more common and onsite visits of businesses are starting up again. Here’s what business owners should know about DOL investigations.
December 15, 2022
Registering for Employer Account with Oklahoma Employment Security Commission
Here are tips around Oklahoma unemployment registration for employers.
December 8, 2022
HR Fast Facts: What are Composite Rates?
What is a composite rate for health insurance? Find out here.
December 8, 2022
HR Fast Facts: Why Must Employees Provide a Reason for Waiving Medical Coverage?
If an employee needs to waive medical coverage, find out how it can impact your company.
December 8, 2022
HR Fast Facts: Which States Extend Dependent Coverage for Children Beyond Age 26?
Health insurance for dependents is usually available until they turn 26, but some states offer exceptions.
December 8, 2022
HR Fast Facts: Why Do Employees Need to Provide Proof of a Qualifying Live Event?
When enrolling in insurance coverage due to a qualifying life event (QLE), documentation is needed to prove the date of the QLE. Proof documents are official documents directly related to the event.
December 8, 2022
California Form DE-4 For Employees
Form DE-4 is what employees in California use to claim allowances and filing status for CA state income tax.
December 8, 2022
HR Fast Facts: What Is the Definition of Non-Registered Domestic Partners?
Learn about how unregistered domestic partners are defined for health insurance plans.
December 8, 2022
HR Fast Facts: What Is California's 2810.5 Notice?
California Labor Code section 2810.5 requires employers to provide written notice to employees about specific employment items.
December 2, 2022
What Employers and HR Leaders in Oregon and WA need to know about the new FMLA programs
In a rare move, the Oregon and Washington state agencies that oversee each state’s paid family and medical leave programs have issued joint guidance on how to make the employer contribution for family leave when more than one state is involved.
December 1, 2022
California Job Postings Must Include Salary in 2023
A rapidly growing number of states, cities, and counties require wage transparency.
November 4, 2022
San Francisco Employers Face New Paid Sick Leave Requirement
Employers in San Francisco have a new paid public health leave requirement to follow — in addition to the city's already existing paid sick leave law.
October 6, 2022
Top 5 Small Business Payroll Questions Answered
Small business owners may often quickly find that processing payroll is not that simple. Here are some expert responses to your top payroll questions.
September 6, 2022
What Is the Portal-to-Portal Act?
Determining compensable work time under the Portal-to-Portal Act is not always clear-cut.
September 3, 2022
What is Disparate Impact? Unintended Discrimination and Company Policies
A best practice is to understand what disparate impact is, how it may occur, and how to change policies to avoid it.
August 30, 2022
All About the New DOL Proposed Overtime Rule Expected In October 2022
The DOL is considering a new overtime rule — and the proposal is expected to hit this coming fall.
August 19, 2022
Sexual Harassment Training Requirements in California for Employees and Employers
California employers must provide sexual harassment prevention training to employees, including contractors and unpaid staff.
July 22, 2022
What CA Employers Should Include in an Employee Handbook
Although it's not mandatory to have an employee handbook in California, having one can reduce headaches and lawsuits in the future.
July 20, 2022
What Is California's “Kin Care” Law?
California-based HR managers and organizations looking to expand into the state need to know vital information about this employment law.
June 12, 2022