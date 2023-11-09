Topic: Compliance - page 3
Is there a legal minimum of hours per week in order to qualify as full-time in California?
According to the California Department of Industrial Relations, working 40 hours per week qualifies employees as full-time workers. However, you won’t want to confuse the 40 hour work week with the Affordable Care Act regulations.
October 23, 2023
What forms do you need to hire an independent contractor?
This answer lays out the forms and tax documents that companies prepare for Independent Contractors (ICs).
October 23, 2023
A List of States and Cities with Paid Sick Leave Laws
This article outlines paid sick leave laws at state and municipal levels. Is paid sick leave mandatory in your location?
October 23, 2023
A Guide to Moving an Employee from Full Time to Part Time
Check out this guide for tips on moving an employee from full time to part time — including financial considerations, benefits, notice requirements, and more.
October 23, 2023
Payroll Adjustments: A Guide for Small Business Owners
Learn about the payroll adjustments process, which can be changes to an employee's pay, whether an increase or decrease, one-time or permanent.
October 6, 2023
HR Headaches: How and When Should I Tell My Boss I’m Pregnant?
Wondering when should I tell my boss I’m pregnant? Sharing your pregnancy news with your boss and colleagues can be anxiety inducing- these tips can help.
October 5, 2023
Bereavement Leave: Policy, Benefits and Considerations for Employers
Being prepared for bereavement leave when an employee loses a loved one is crucial. Here’s what to consider for your bereavement leave policy.
October 5, 2023
How Does Maternity Leave Work: The Employer’s Guide
How does maternity leave work and how long does it last? Here’s how the maternity leave process works and why a supportive policy benefits all.
October 5, 2023
Can an Employer Ask for Proof of a Family Emergency?
Employers can ask for proof of a family emergency, but they can’t ask for medical documentation or other sensitive information.
September 26, 2023
Paperless Payroll Processing: 7 Ways It Can Help Your Business
Paperless payroll can help you save money, improve your employee experience, streamline operations, and boost accuracy and security. See how it can help your business.
September 22, 2023
The Legalities of Changing Employees’ Timecards
Can an employer change your time card? Sometimes. But employees and employers should know that falsifying time sheets is a violation of federal and state law.
September 7, 2023
FAQ: Can I Use PTO After Giving Two Weeks’ Notice, and What Is a PTO Payout?
If an employee gives two weeks’ notice, can they use remaining PTO during that time, take a PTO payout, or another option? Get the what, why and best practices.
September 7, 2023
The Payroll Process: More Than Meets the Eye
There's more to payroll than cutting paychecks. Labor and legal compliance, taxes, withholdings and more all matter. A solid payroll system can provide invaluable solutions and assistance.
August 22, 2023
Tips and Tricks for Creating a Successful Payroll Budget
A payroll budget can give your business better control over spending and reduce the risk of cash flow problems. Learn the benefits of developing a payroll budget as well as a plan for managing it.
August 22, 2023
Payroll Software: Which System is Best for My Small Business
Payroll software automates, manages, and reports on payments to employees. Get tips on selecting the right payroll software, the benefits of automating the payroll process and more.
June 29, 2023
Payroll Taxes: Your Obligations and How to Meet Them
Get the basics on payroll tax responsibilities for SMBs. Learn about the types of payroll taxes, basics of payroll tax reporting and payment, and recent payroll tax changes.
June 29, 2023
Mental Health Awareness in the Workplace Starts with You
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, an opportunity to recognize mental health struggles and your own capacity to make a difference.
May 23, 2023
How Often Should a Company Perform Fire and Safety Drills?
Curious to know more about how often a company should practice fire and safety drills? Find out the right schedule and when to refresh this important training.
February 13, 2023
New York Employers Must Post Salary Ranges in Job Ads in Late 2023
On Dec. 21, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the “New York Pay Transparency Law.” The purpose of the legislation is to eliminate pay disparities and discrimination through the increased transparency of advertising salary ranges. Do you have the processes in place to comply with this law?
February 3, 2023
What Is the Interactive Process Under the ADA?
Participation in the interactive process is an important element of complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Here are the proper steps for employers to take.
February 2, 2023