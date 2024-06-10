Topic: Compliance - page 2
Pay Stub Requirements By State
Use this guide to ensure you’re in compliance with federal and state pay stub requirements — and following best practices when generating them.
June 10, 2024
Definition of Payroll Reversal
A payroll reversal is a transaction intended to recoup funds that were inaccurately deposited in an employee’s bank account.
December 14, 2023
Definition of Statement of Information (California)
In California, you must file your corporation's or LLC's initial Statement of Information within 90 days of your Articles of Incorporation.
December 14, 2023
Definition of Reverse Wire
A reverse wire transfer occurs when a company, typically a vendor, can initiate a wire transfer from an authorizing company for payment of services.
December 14, 2023
Definition of Certificate of Creditable Coverage (COCC)
Creditable Coverage (COCC) is a document your previous insurance carrier provides that proves your insurance has ended.
December 14, 2023
Definition of 147c Letter
A 147c letter is a document from the IRS verifying a company’s EIN. It is sometimes called an “EIN confirmation letter.”
December 14, 2023
Definition of 401k
A 401k is a retirement savings plan offered by an employer to assist employees with their retirement savings options.
December 14, 2023
Understanding Common Payroll Deductions
Curious what some of the deductions are on your paycheck? Even your first paycheck at a new job might show deductions from the get-go, which may create questions.
December 4, 2023
How Many Pay Periods Are in a Year & What is a Lookback Period?
Pay periods are a defined amount of time for which an employee will receive a paycheck. Learn more about the different types and how they can impact your business.
December 4, 2023
What Does a Pay Stub Look Like?
Pay stubs help employers keep records of payroll information, and they also make it convenient for employees to understand how and how much they are getting paid.
December 4, 2023
Common Reimbursement Questions
Properly managing reimbursement and taxes can raise questions, so we’ve compiled some of the more frequently asked questions along with specifics on remote work vs travel reimbursement.
December 4, 2023
Guide to Wage Garnishment and Common Garnishment Types
For business owners and HR leaders, a wage garnishment can cause confusion - we’ve answered the most important questions you need to know to navigate the wage garnishment successfully.
December 4, 2023
How to Build a Successful Holiday Pay Policy
Looking for more information about holiday pay? We’ve compiled everything you need to know about holiday pay policies, best practices, and how to stay compliant.
December 4, 2023
Calculating Compensation and Ensuring Fair Pay Grades & Salary Ranges
Ensuring fair pay in the workplace is the key to employee happiness, retention, and even productivity.
December 4, 2023
What is Retroactive Pay?
Retroactive pay (or retro pay) is when compensation is due to an employee for work they already performed.
December 4, 2023
How Many Hours Is Part Time Within the Context of Part-Time, Seasonal and Temporary Workers?
How many hours is part time as they pertain to part-time, seasonal and temporary employees? There's not one definitive answer, but these guidelines can help.
December 4, 2023
How to Pay Yourself as a Business Owner
Get the skinny on owner’s draws for small business and learn about an important matter: How to pay yourself as a business owner.
December 4, 2023
Decoding Your W2 and Other Special Tax Forms
Taxes can feel intimidating, so we've compiled easy to understand information on your W2 and other special tax forms.
December 4, 2023
State by State Payroll Tax And Registration Guide
This definitive list compiles a large number of online resources to make registering for payroll tax easy in your area.
December 4, 2023