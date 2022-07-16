Pay Stub Requirements By State

Does federal law require employers to provide pay stubs?

The federal law in question here is the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) — which governs minimum wage, overtime, child labor, and record keeping laws for private-sector businesses.

The United States Department of Labor says, “The FLSA does require that employers keep accurate records of hours worked and wages paid to employees. However, the FLSA does not require an employer to provide employees pay stubs.” So, federal law does not mandate pay stubs. But the catch is that it requires you to “keep accurate records of hours worked and wages paid to employees.” Pay stubs can help you meet this obligation. Before you start issuing pay stubs, make sure you check state law for any requirements.

What are the state-mandated pay stub requirements?

Below are factors that drive pay stub requirements at the state level:

States with no pay stub laws

States that require access to pay stubs, either electronically or by paper. If electronically provided, employees must be able to easily access or print their pay stubs.

States that require written or printed pay stubs.

States that require electronic opt-out. Employees must be given the opportunity to receive their pay stubs in paper format even if the employer prefers to deliver them electronically.

States that require electronic opt-in. Employees must opt-in to get their pay stubs electronically.

States with no pay stub laws

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Louisiana

Mississippi

Ohio

South Dakota

Tennessee

States that require access to pay stubs

Alaska

Arizona

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

North Dakota

New Jersey

New York

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

States that require written or printed pay stubs

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Iowa

Maine

Massachusetts

New Mexico

North Carolina

Texas

Vermont

Washington

States that allow employees to opt-out of receiving electronic pay stubs

Delaware

Minnesota

Oregon

State that require employees to opt-in to receive electronic pay stubs

Hawaii

Alaska

Pay period starting and ending dates

Rate of pay

Gross wages (or salary)

Straight-time hours

Overtime hours

Payroll taxes plus any other mandatory deductions

Voluntary deductions (meaning those the employee authorized)

Net pay

California

Pay period dates covered

Gross wages

Number of hours worked (does not apply to salaried-exempt employees)

Piece-rate units earned and piece rate payment, if applicable

All mandatory and voluntary deductions

Net wages

Employee name

Last 4 digits of the employee’s Social Security number or an employee identification number

The employer’s legal name and address

Massachusetts

Employer name

Employee name

Payment date

Number of hours worked during the covered pay period

Hourly pay rate

All wage deductions and increases made within the pay period

Minnesota

Employee name

Hourly pay rate, if applicable

Total number of hours worked during the pay period, unless the employee is exempt

Total gross pay

A list of the deductions taken out of the employee’s gross pay

Net pay

Pay period ending date

The employer’s legal name, and their operating name if different from their legal name

New York

Employee name

Employer name, address, and phone number

Pay period dates covered

Number of regular and overtime hours worked

Pay rates (regular and overtime)

Gross wages

All deductions from gross wages

Itemized credits or allowances applied against wages

Net wages

As you can see, most states have pay stub requirements. But keep in mind, the information that should go on the pay stub varies by state. Below are 5 examples.

You’ll notice that some states are more detailed than others in what should go on the pay stub. This is why it’s very important that you check your state’s pay stub requirements. Note that some states do not go into detail at all. They only briefly state the requirements. For example, North Carolina’s statute simply says, “Furnish each employee with an itemized statement of deductions made from that employee's wages under G.S. 95-25.8 for each pay period such deductions are made.” Oklahoma’s statute says, “With each payment of wages earned by such employee, the employer shall issue to such employee a brief itemized statement of any and all deductions therefrom.”

What are the best practices for generating pay stubs?

Put all of the information required by state law on the employee’s pay stub.

If your state’s requirements aren’t exhaustive enough, fill in the gaps.

Provide just enough information for the employee to decipher how you arrived at their take-home pay.

Do not crowd the pay stub with irrelevant information, as this will likely make it harder for them to understand the statement.

Include information that will help you meet the FLSA’s record keeping requirements — such as hours worked each day, hourly rate, deductions from wages, and total wages paid each pay period.

Keep your pay stub design simple and easy to read. This is not the place for flashy graphics.

Consider making a glossary of pay stub terms available to your employees. For example, give brief descriptions for abbreviations like FIT, FICA, Med, SS, SIT, YTD, and for phrases like “Voluntary Deductions,” “Employer Contributions,” “Pretax Deductions,” “After-Tax Deductions,” and “Net Pay.” This can help improve employees’ knowledge of their paychecks.

Use payroll software that automatically generates pay stubs based on the employee’s payroll data for the covered pay period.

What are the penalties for not complying with pay stub laws?

States can impose penalties on employers who violate pay stub requirements. For example, in California, failure to provide pay stubs is considered a misdemeanor. It also comes with a civil penalty of $50 for the first violation against the employee. The penalty increases to $100 for each subsequent violation, up to a maximum of $4,000 (per employee). In New York, employers who fail to provide pay stubs may be liable for damages of up to $250 per day, per employee, unless they paid their employees as required by law. If the employee files a civil lawsuit, then the maximum damages are $5,000 per employee. All things considered, it’s best to provide pay stubs even if you’re not legally required to.