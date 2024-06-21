The Role of HR in Compliance

To keep your business operating successfully, small business owners everywhere are responsible for remaining compliant with a host of rules and requirements on the local, state, federal, and industry levels. No easy feat! These responsibilities usually fall to HR, and cover everything from employment-related laws to worker safety to mandated business filings.

What is HR compliance?

HR is responsible for making sure the company meets its legal obligations when it comes to HR compliance, and sometimes outside of what is strictly considered HR.

HR compliance can cover:

Payroll

Risk and workplace safety

Hiring

Accommodations

Termination

What is HR’s role in compliance?

HR functions as the people center of a business but is also key to the compliance architecture of the company. While HR departments must remain compliant with all the rules and requirements pertaining to HR operations — like fair hiring practices — the department may also ensure compliance with other specific requirements that fall outside of traditional HR. Some of these requirements are:

Workplace safety requirements as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) and keeping up with the various worker safety legislative changes.

Data privacy and security laws and regulations, as applicable, like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA), and HIPAA. HR is one of the functions that typically handles the most sensitive employee data.

General business compliance like Affordable Care Act reporting and quarterly and accurate payroll tax filings.

Like we said earlier, this is no easy feat — especially for small business owners. SBOs often lack the resources needed to hire a full HR department, but also don’t have the time to become experts themselves. Yet being out of compliance means your business may be at risk for hefty fines, liability, and damage to your reputation, which is all far more costly than investing in the resources to stay on top of HR compliance.