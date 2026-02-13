InsightsWhat Is Form W-3 and Do I Have to File One?
Topic:
Compliance

What Is Form W-3 and Do I Have to File One?

February 13, 2026・3 mins read
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What Is Form W-3 and Do I Have to File One?

Quick Answer: Form W-3 at a Glance

  • What it is: Form W-3 (Transmittal of Wage and Tax Statements) summarizes totals from all Forms W-2 you issued for the year.
  • Do I have to file it? Yes — if you issued any W-2s. No W-2s? You don’t file Form W-3.
  • Deadline: January 31 (or next business day if it falls on a weekend/holiday).¹
  • Where/how to file:
  • What accompanies it: Copy A of every Form W-2 (if filing by paper)

Last reviewed: February 13, 2026

Do I Have to File Form W-3? (10-Second Decision Tree)

Did you issue any Forms W-2 for employees this year?

  • Yes → File Form W-3 with the SSA (by January 31).
  • No → If you issued only 1099-NEC or 1099-MISC → File Form 1096 with the Internal Revenue Service.
  • If you e-file W-2s → Your W-3 totals are transmitted electronically — no separate paper W-3 needed.

Who Must File vs. Who Doesn’t

✔ Must File Form W-3

  • Employers who issued at least one Form W-2
  • Businesses with multiple W-2 employees under the same EIN
  • Each EIN must file its own W-3

✘ Do Not File Form W-3 If:

  • You paid only independent contractors (use 1099 forms + Form 1096)
  • You had no employees and issued no W-2s

Multi-EIN or Subsidiaries

Each legal entity (separate EIN) files its own W-3. Parent companies do not file a consolidated W-3 across EINs.

 

How to File Form W-3 (Checklist)

  1. Reconcile W-2 totals (wages, Social Security wages, Medicare wages, taxes withheld)
  2. Verify employer information (legal name, EIN, address match IRS records)
  3. Choose your filing method
  4. Attach Copy A of all W-2s (paper filings only)
  5. Submit by January 31
  6. Retain confirmation and payroll records
  7. Correct errors using Forms W-2c and W-3c if needed

What’s on Form W-3? (Field-by-Field Map)

Form W-3 aggregates totals from corresponding boxes on all W-2s:

W-3 BoxWhat It Aggregates From W-2s
Box 1
Total wages, tips, compensation (W-2 Box 1 totals)
Box 2
Federal income tax withheld (W-2 Box 2 totals)
Box 3
Social Security wages (W-2 Box 3 totals)
Box 4
Social Security tax withheld (W-2 Box 4 totals)
Box 5
Medicare wages and tips (W-2 Box 5 totals)
Box 6
Medicare tax withheld (W-2 Box 6 totals)
Box 7-11
Allocated tips, dependent care benefits, etc. (if applicable)
Example (3 Employees)
EmployeeW-2 Box 1 WagesSS WagesMedicare WagesFederal Tax Withheld
A
$50,000
$50,000
$50,000
$5,000
B
$60,000
$60,000
$60,000
$6,500
C
$40,000
$40,000
$40,000
$3,800
W-3 Total
$150,000
$150,000
$150,000
$15,300
The W-3 reports only totals — not individual employee data.
W-2 vs. W-3: What’s the Difference?
FeatureForm W-2Form W-3
Purpose
Reports individual employee wages
Summarizes all W-2 totals
Recipient
Employee + SSA
SSA only
Filing Destination
SSA (Copy A), employee copies
SSA
Deadline
January 31
January 31
Format
Individual forms per employee
Single summary form per EIN
Corrections
W-2c
W-3c

Deadlines and Penalties

  • Due Date: January 31¹
  • If January 31 falls on a weekend/holiday → due next business day.
  • Penalties escalate based on:

See IRS General Instructions for Forms W-2 and W-3⁴ for current penalty tiers.

Common Mistakes and Edge Cases

  • EIN or legal name mismatch with IRS records
  • W-2 totals don’t reconcile to W-3 totals
  • Mailing paper forms after e-filing (don’t do both)
  • Using the wrong tax year version of Form W-3
  • Forgetting third-party sick pay reporting adjustments
  • Multi-state wage reporting confusion
  • Filing W-2c but forgetting to submit W-3c

FAQs

Do I need a W-3 if I e-file?

Yes — but it’s transmitted electronically through SSA BSO. You don’t send a paper W-3.

Where do I mail Form W-3?

Mail paper filings to the SSA address listed in the official W-3 instructions PDF³.

How do I fix errors (W-3c)?

File Form W-2c for corrected employee forms and Form W-3c to transmit corrected totals.

What if I only issued 1099s?

You do not file Form W-3. Use Form 1096 to transmit 1099s to the IRS.

If I use a PEO/CPEO, do I file a W-3 myself?

In many cases, the PEO (or CPEO) files Forms W-2 and W-3 under its EIN. Confirm your service agreement to determine responsibility.

 

Primary Sources

1 IRS General Instructions for Forms W-2 and W-3

2 SSA Business Services Online (BSO) portal

3 SSA W-2/W-3 filing instructions (mailing addresses)

4 Official W-3 Instructions PDF

 

This article is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.
Riia O'Donnell

Riia O'Donnell

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