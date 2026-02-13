Quick Answer: Form W-3 at a Glance
- What it is: Form W-3 (Transmittal of Wage and Tax Statements) summarizes totals from all Forms W-2 you issued for the year.
- Do I have to file it? Yes — if you issued any W-2s. No W-2s? You don’t file Form W-3.
- Deadline: January 31 (or next business day if it falls on a weekend/holiday).¹
- Where/how to file:
- What accompanies it: Copy A of every Form W-2 (if filing by paper)
Last reviewed: February 13, 2026
Do I Have to File Form W-3? (10-Second Decision Tree)
Did you issue any Forms W-2 for employees this year?
- Yes → File Form W-3 with the SSA (by January 31).
- No → If you issued only 1099-NEC or 1099-MISC → File Form 1096 with the Internal Revenue Service.
- If you e-file W-2s → Your W-3 totals are transmitted electronically — no separate paper W-3 needed.
Who Must File vs. Who Doesn’t
✔ Must File Form W-3
- Employers who issued at least one Form W-2
- Businesses with multiple W-2 employees under the same EIN
- Each EIN must file its own W-3
✘ Do Not File Form W-3 If:
- You paid only independent contractors (use 1099 forms + Form 1096)
- You had no employees and issued no W-2s
Multi-EIN or Subsidiaries
Each legal entity (separate EIN) files its own W-3. Parent companies do not file a consolidated W-3 across EINs.
How to File Form W-3 (Checklist)
- Reconcile W-2 totals (wages, Social Security wages, Medicare wages, taxes withheld)
- Verify employer information (legal name, EIN, address match IRS records)
- Choose your filing method
- Attach Copy A of all W-2s (paper filings only)
- Submit by January 31
- Retain confirmation and payroll records
- Correct errors using Forms W-2c and W-3c if needed
What’s on Form W-3? (Field-by-Field Map)
Form W-3 aggregates totals from corresponding boxes on all W-2s:
|W-3 Box
|What It Aggregates From W-2s
Box 1
Total wages, tips, compensation (W-2 Box 1 totals)
Box 2
Federal income tax withheld (W-2 Box 2 totals)
Box 3
Social Security wages (W-2 Box 3 totals)
Box 4
Social Security tax withheld (W-2 Box 4 totals)
Box 5
Medicare wages and tips (W-2 Box 5 totals)
Box 6
Medicare tax withheld (W-2 Box 6 totals)
Box 7-11
Allocated tips, dependent care benefits, etc. (if applicable)
|Employee
|W-2 Box 1 Wages
|SS Wages
|Medicare Wages
|Federal Tax Withheld
A
$50,000
$50,000
$50,000
$5,000
B
$60,000
$60,000
$60,000
$6,500
C
$40,000
$40,000
$40,000
$3,800
W-3 Total
$150,000
$150,000
$150,000
$15,300
|Feature
|Form W-2
|Form W-3
Purpose
Reports individual employee wages
Summarizes all W-2 totals
Recipient
Employee + SSA
SSA only
Filing Destination
SSA (Copy A), employee copies
SSA
Deadline
January 31
January 31
Format
Individual forms per employee
Single summary form per EIN
Corrections
W-2c
W-3c
Deadlines and Penalties
- Due Date: January 31¹
- If January 31 falls on a weekend/holiday → due next business day.
- Penalties escalate based on:
See IRS General Instructions for Forms W-2 and W-3⁴ for current penalty tiers.
Common Mistakes and Edge Cases
- EIN or legal name mismatch with IRS records
- W-2 totals don’t reconcile to W-3 totals
- Mailing paper forms after e-filing (don’t do both)
- Using the wrong tax year version of Form W-3
- Forgetting third-party sick pay reporting adjustments
- Multi-state wage reporting confusion
- Filing W-2c but forgetting to submit W-3c
FAQs
Do I need a W-3 if I e-file?
Yes — but it’s transmitted electronically through SSA BSO. You don’t send a paper W-3.
Where do I mail Form W-3?
Mail paper filings to the SSA address listed in the official W-3 instructions PDF³.
How do I fix errors (W-3c)?
File Form W-2c for corrected employee forms and Form W-3c to transmit corrected totals.
What if I only issued 1099s?
You do not file Form W-3. Use Form 1096 to transmit 1099s to the IRS.
If I use a PEO/CPEO, do I file a W-3 myself?
In many cases, the PEO (or CPEO) files Forms W-2 and W-3 under its EIN. Confirm your service agreement to determine responsibility.
Primary Sources
1 IRS General Instructions for Forms W-2 and W-3
2 SSA Business Services Online (BSO) portal
3 SSA W-2/W-3 filing instructions (mailing addresses)
4 Official W-3 Instructions PDF
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