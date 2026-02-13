Deadlines and Penalties

Due Date: January 31¹

January 31¹ If January 31 falls on a weekend/holiday → due next business day.

Penalties escalate based on:

See IRS General Instructions for Forms W-2 and W-3⁴ for current penalty tiers.

Common Mistakes and Edge Cases

EIN or legal name mismatch with IRS records

W-2 totals don’t reconcile to W-3 totals

Mailing paper forms after e-filing (don’t do both)

Using the wrong tax year version of Form W-3

Forgetting third-party sick pay reporting adjustments

Multi-state wage reporting confusion

Filing W-2c but forgetting to submit W-3c

FAQs

Do I need a W-3 if I e-file?

Yes — but it’s transmitted electronically through SSA BSO. You don’t send a paper W-3.

Where do I mail Form W-3?

Mail paper filings to the SSA address listed in the official W-3 instructions PDF³.

How do I fix errors (W-3c)?

File Form W-2c for corrected employee forms and Form W-3c to transmit corrected totals.

What if I only issued 1099s?

You do not file Form W-3. Use Form 1096 to transmit 1099s to the IRS.

If I use a PEO/CPEO, do I file a W-3 myself?

In many cases, the PEO (or CPEO) files Forms W-2 and W-3 under its EIN. Confirm your service agreement to determine responsibility.

Primary Sources

1 IRS General Instructions for Forms W-2 and W-3

2 SSA Business Services Online (BSO) portal

3 SSA W-2/W-3 filing instructions (mailing addresses)

4 Official W-3 Instructions PDF