Culture
Back to School—Back to the Workplace: How to Offer Support to Your Employees
The return-to-school landscape looks much different than it did in 2020. Most schools have transitioned back to in-person learning – but working parents are still feeling the pressure to manage caregiver responsibilities. This time last year, we gave guidance on the ways employers can support working parents. We’re back with some updated tips for supporting them based on the changes occurring this school year.
・5 mins read
Culture
Driving Business Success: Never Underestimate the Importance of Culture
If companies with strong business models and clear growth opportunities fail while others soar, what’s missing? When explaining the difference between companies that fail and those that succeed, expert thought often misses one vital component to business success that I see regularly—the organization’s culture. The importance of culture is too often overlooked in a world that increasingly relies on spreadsheets, big data and advanced market intelligence when predicting the next big thing.
・5 mins read
Culture
Commemorating the ADA’s 30th Anniversary - Importance of Creating an Inclusive Workplace Culture
The 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a great opportunity for businesses to review their recruiting and hiring practices to ensure that they are welcoming qualified persons with disabilities as an important step towards a more inclusive workplace culture.
・6 mins read
Culture
What Employers Should Know About COVID-19 and the ADA
As more people get vaccinated and workplaces reopen, employers should be aware of issues related to the Americans With Disabilities Act or ADA, that may affect the return to the office. Understanding what is required of an employer covered by the ADA (generally, private employers with 15 or more employees) can help to make the return to the office safer for all concerned.
・12 mins read
Culture
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
With the benefits of remote work also come challenges, such as provisions for disability accommodation or medically related leaves of absence. In December 2020, the Department of Labor (DOL) provided limited guidance for employers to lean on, outlining when employers may utilize electronic postings to satisfy notice requirements under certain federal laws like the Family and Medical leave Act (FMLA), and clarifying when telemedicine may count as 'in-person’ visits for the purpose of making FMLA eligibility determinations.
・10 mins read
