Building a Strong Company Through Effective Internal Communications
I am a big believer that a key to growing a large organization is providing effective communications and as much transparency as possible. Whether you are a startup with a small staff or an established company with thousands of employees across multiple cities, regular internal communication is critical to building a great company.
Recognize and Celebrate Your Team This Employee Appreciation Day
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many unprecedented challenges upon us. As a company leader, you worry about the wellbeing of your workforce among other priorities. Your people are your biggest asset, and you want to recognize their contributions. With your team most likely working remotely and still not fully back in the office, you can no longer plan a company lunch or different celebration.
5 Workplace Trends That Will Shape Company Culture in 2017
One of the biggest challenges businesses face today is employee engagement and retention. Workers are bouncing between jobs at a rate twice as high as they were a decade ago and company culture is often the reason given for leaving, or taking, a job. Here is a list of top five trends that will shape company culture in 2017.
Survey Reveals How Employees Feel About Company-Sponsored Holiday Parties
With the holiday season approaching, a survey released by TriNet reveals how employees at SMBs feel about their company-sponsored holiday party. The overall sentiment was positive with people saying they attend, look forward to and enjoy the company holiday party. However, many prefer a cash bonus or office closure during the holidays.
Three Tips for Effective One-on-One Meetings
As the year is winding down and the world is anxious to put 2020 in the rearview mirror and look forward to the future, one thing is certain that this year has brought many challenges upon us. During these difficult times it is more important for managers and employers to lean in and support their teams. And it starts with effective communications.
5 Radical Ideas to Create an Awesome Place to Work
No matter what the industry, talent is every company’s most valuable asset - and everyone’s competing for it. In the escalating war for talent, creating an awesome workplace isn’t a luxury… it’s an absolute necessity.
A Field Guide for Hiring and Retaining Millennials, Gen Z, and More
For the first time ever, employers have to navigate the needs of five generations of people working together. There’s: the Silent Generation, currently in their 70s and 80s, born amid the Great Depression; the skeptical and debt-conscious Generation Z, currently younger than age 24, born at the end of the Dot Com Boom; the success-obsessed Baby Boomers and nearly polar opposite, social media- and cause-driven Millennials; and the highly-independent and ever-mediating middle child, Generation X.
Clear and Compassionate Approach is Key to Supporting Employees Dealing With Addiction Challenges During COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic and sheltering in place may have created numerous triggers for people facing challenges caused by addictions, making it increasingly harder to overcome addiction or recognize concerning patterns for those who may be struggling. During the pandemic, many people are working remotely from home and are socially separated from coworkers, friends and family. This could create a feeling of isolation and loneliness, which could lead to a sense of hopelessness and depression potentially resulting in triggering addictive behaviors.
Back to School—Back to the Workplace: How to Offer Support to Your Employees
The return-to-school landscape looks much different than it did in 2020. Most schools have transitioned back to in-person learning – but working parents are still feeling the pressure to manage caregiver responsibilities. This time last year, we gave guidance on the ways employers can support working parents. We’re back with some updated tips for supporting them based on the changes occurring this school year.
Commemorating the ADA’s 30th Anniversary - Importance of Creating an Inclusive Workplace Culture
The 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a great opportunity for businesses to review their recruiting and hiring practices to ensure that they are welcoming qualified persons with disabilities as an important step towards a more inclusive workplace culture.
What Employers Should Know About COVID-19 and the ADA
As more people get vaccinated and workplaces reopen, employers should be aware of issues related to the Americans With Disabilities Act or ADA, that may affect the return to the office. Understanding what is required of an employer covered by the ADA (generally, private employers with 15 or more employees) can help to make the return to the office safer for all concerned.
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
With the benefits of remote work also come challenges, such as provisions for disability accommodation or medically related leaves of absence. In December 2020, the Department of Labor (DOL) provided limited guidance for employers to lean on, outlining when employers may utilize electronic postings to satisfy notice requirements under certain federal laws like the Family and Medical leave Act (FMLA), and clarifying when telemedicine may count as 'in-person’ visits for the purpose of making FMLA eligibility determinations.
Driving Business Success: Never Underestimate the Importance of Culture
If companies with strong business models and clear growth opportunities fail while others soar, what’s missing? When explaining the difference between companies that fail and those that succeed, expert thought often misses one vital component to business success that I see regularly—the organization’s culture. The importance of culture is too often overlooked in a world that increasingly relies on spreadsheets, big data and advanced market intelligence when predicting the next big thing.