Do I need to provide employees space to store their personal items?

Generally, employers don't need to provide storage for an employee's personal items, except in situations where the employee is required to change clothing.

Consider

Usually workplace facilities correlate with job requirements. For instance, according to Occupational Saftey and Health Administration's (OSHA) Sanitation Standard, if employees must wear special or protective clothing, then you're required to provide lockers and adequate space to change. If your business requires employees to take off jewelry or leave certain personal items out of the workspace, then it is advisable to provide secure storage space. If the workspace allows employees space to keep their personal items nearby (such as on their desks, then additional storage space may not be needed. If your workplace has the space, providing employees a place to store personal items can help keep the work area clean and uncluttered, but is not required.

Helpful Links

