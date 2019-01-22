Topic: Culture - page 7

3 Simple and Cost-Effective Ways Nonprofits Can Start Increasing Employee Productivity Today
CULTURE
3 Simple and Cost-Effective Ways Nonprofits Can Start Increasing Employee Productivity Today
Nonprofits organizations face many challenges. With limited financial and people-power resources, they frequently are required to do more with less. Finding cost-effective ways to keep their employees engaged and productive is key to any nonprofit organization’s success.
September 21, 2016
The Millennial Effect: How the Largest Group in the Workforce is Revolutionizing Office Culture
CULTURE
The Millennial Effect: How the Largest Group in the Workforce is Revolutionizing Office Culture
Companies that aren’t taking into account millennial wants and needs when building their businesses are going to find themselves struggling against their competitors to attract and retain top talent. In this Q&A with TriNet’s resident expert on millennial recruiting Anthony Ysasaga, we learn a bit about what companies can do to create an office culture that supports millennial and business success.
August 26, 2016
3 Ways Not-for-Profit Leaders Can Help Employees Avoid Burnout
CULTURE
3 Ways Not-for-Profit Leaders Can Help Employees Avoid Burnout
As a leader in a mission-driven organization, it can feel like a badge of honor when your employees work long hours, refuse to take a vacation and lie awake at night wrestling with the struggles your organization faces. But these types of behaviors, if left unchecked, can lead to employee burnout, which often causes long-term problems for not-for-profits.
May 9, 2016
7 Traits of Highly Effective Company Cultures
CULTURE
7 Traits of Highly Effective Company Cultures
News headlines frequently bring up the importance of company culture, employee satisfaction and the perks that employees may or may not be receiving. Developing and maintaining a company culture that helps reach your business goals but also helps engage and retain employees can be tough but it’s important (and doable).
April 21, 2016
From Hoodies to Business Suits: How to Create a Company Dress Code that Mixes Culture and Compliance
CULTURE
From Hoodies to Business Suits: How to Create a Company Dress Code that Mixes Culture and Compliance
As companies grow and start hiring more employees, it often becomes necessary to create a company dress code policy where there wasn’t one before. Likewise, companies often have to alter their official dress code as they grow.
April 15, 2016
How Workplace Culture Can Attract the Right Employees
CULTURE
How Workplace Culture Can Attract the Right Employees

Driving Culture! Determining Culture! Re-establishing Culture! On any given day I speak to a number of small business leaders and entrepreneurs who are concerned about their company’s culture. This is because they know that creating a company culture is key to attracting the right employees and, in turn, driving business growth.

Why you should care about company culture

The thing is, there is only so much businesses can offer employees in the way of pay, benefits and extra perks to stand out from the competition. And, if you’re a small business or startup, it becomes even harder to compete financially for the most coveted employees.

March 17, 2016
National Boss Day: How to Celebrate Your Boss Like a Boss
CULTURE
National Boss Day: How to Celebrate Your Boss Like a Boss
October 16th is National Boss's Day! Say thanks and celebrate with your team using these top ideas.
October 15, 2015
When does work time begin and end when traveling, excluding travel time to and from local office?
CULTURE
When does work time begin and end when traveling, excluding travel time to and from local office?
September 17, 2015
Can An Employer Tell an Employee When To Take Their Break?
CULTURE
Can An Employer Tell an Employee When To Take Their Break?
September 10, 2015
Do I need to provide employees space to store their personal items?
CULTURE
Do I need to provide employees space to store their personal items?
Generally, employers don't need to provide storage for an employee's personal items, except in situations where the employee is required to change clothing.
August 26, 2015
The High Cost of Low Morale—And What To Do About It
CULTURE
The High Cost of Low Morale—And What To Do About It
There are many costs associated with low employee morale. Learn what you can do to foster a happy, productive workplace.
February 26, 2015
12 Work-Life Balance Tips
CULTURE
12 Work-Life Balance Tips
Are your employees stressed or burned out? Put these work-life balance tips to the test to increase engagement, productivity, and well-being. It’s a win-win for all.
March 29, 2013
How to Build a Successful Team
CULTURE
How to Build a Successful Team
Building a successful team is about more than finding a group of people with the right mix of professional skills. Insights from 500 leaders for Corner Office can help you lay the groundwork for a highly productive team that can communicate, cooperate and innovate in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect.
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make Every Day a Great Day
CULTURE
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make Every Day a Great Day
Mornings are often full of hope as many entrepreneurs start their work day feeling motivated. However, it’s easy to find ourselves mired in other issues and leaving work at the end of the day feeling deflated and exhausted. While leading a small business can be very rewarding, entrepreneurs should consider ways to be more productive and remain mindful of how they schedule their days to avoid burnout and keep their small business dreams from turning into nightmares. Here are five tips for making every workday effective and productive.
Millennials Are Everywhere, Yet Nobody Seems to Understand Them. Here is Some Help from a Millennial Herself!
CULTURE
Millennials Are Everywhere, Yet Nobody Seems to Understand Them. Here is Some Help from a Millennial Herself!
Despite the never-ending list of articles and advice out there on the topic, the truth remains clear: business leaders need help learning the skills to hire and manage millennials effectively. That’s why PivotDesk and TriNet are teaming up for a live webinar to give you a glimpse into the millennial workforce.
Do you have what it takes to win the talent war?
TALENT
Do you have what it takes to win the talent war?
Consistently winning the talent war is a key strategy for fast-growing tech companies, but this is challenging considering 45% of HR managers reported that they’re coming up empty with their current recruiting strategies. Why? They cannot attract qualified employees — and 58% report that they have jobs that stay open for 12 weeks or longer.
March 4 is Employee Appreciation Day! Here’s How to Step Up Your Employee Recognition Game
CULTURE
March 4 is Employee Appreciation Day! Here’s How to Step Up Your Employee Recognition Game

National Employee Appreciation day is on March 4 and it is the perfect time to review your current employee recognition program. The idea of recognizing employees for their length of service or the quality of their work is well known. When most of us think about employee recognition, we probably have a vision of an employee being given a gold watch for their 20-year anniversary or a trophy for “outstanding customer service.”

However noble these tokens may be, they may not really be contributing to your business in a valuable way that both achieves business goals and is rewarding for your employees. If you are wondering how effective your employee recognition program is, start by asking yourself the following questions:

10 Tips for Creating an Employee Recognition Program
TALENT
10 Tips for Creating an Employee Recognition Program
This year National Employee Appreciation Day falls on March 6th and it is a great way to celebrate your most valuable asset, your employees, now and throughout the year. Here are some tips on creating an employee recognition program.
How to Revolutionize Your Company Culture through Your Work Space
CULTURE
How to Revolutionize Your Company Culture through Your Work Space
Many business leaders have noticed the power of office space to set the tone for a company’s culture. As millennials become an increasingly large part of the work force, businesses need to evaluate their workspace to meet the needs of different age groups.
Beyond Checking a Box: How to Create a Real Employee Engagement Program
CULTURE
Beyond Checking a Box: How to Create a Real Employee Engagement Program
There is a direct link between employee engagement and organizational performance. Highly engaged employees are vital to creating a quality customer experience and, thus, contribute directly to your company’s success.
How to Get Engaged This Valentine’s Day (With Your Workforce, That Is)
CULTURE
How to Get Engaged This Valentine’s Day (With Your Workforce, That Is)
Thanks to one upcoming holiday, this time of year is often dominated by talk of love. While this talk usually centers on romantic relationships, there is a professional relationship that doesn’t always get the attention it deserves—that between an employer and their employees. In the business world, having employees who love your company and love what they do can mean all the difference for a healthy, long-term relationship that results in business success. These tips for employee engagement may help bring that spark back to the workplace.
678of8