Workplace Culture: Over-rated or Worth the Investment?

October 25, 2016

Times have changed and so have work attitudes. A strong company culture with a fully-loaded benefits package and a sense of positivity in the workplace can give your company the competitive edge against your competition.

So, in order to keep a business booming, companies shouldn't skimp when investing in employee happiness. Offering employee perks, benefits and a comfortable working environment are helpful in nourishing company growth. Take a look at TheSquareFoot's infographic to learn more about how investing in workplace culture is worth the payoff. 

Is Workplace Culture Overrated?


By TheSquareFoot

TheSquareFoot helps businesses nationwide find their perfect office space.

