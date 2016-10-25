Times have changed and so have work attitudes. A strong company culture with a fully-loaded benefits package and a sense of positivity in the workplace can give your company the competitive edge against your competition.

So, in order to keep a business booming, companies shouldn't skimp when investing in employee happiness. Offering employee perks, benefits and a comfortable working environment are helpful in nourishing company growth. Take a look at TheSquareFoot's infographic to learn more about how investing in workplace culture is worth the payoff.



This communication is for informational purposes only; it is not legal, tax or accounting advice; and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance.



This post may contain hyperlinks to websites operated by parties other than TriNet. Such hyperlinks are provided for reference only. TriNet does not control such web sites and is not responsible for their content. Inclusion of such hyperlinks on TriNet.com does not necessarily imply any endorsement of the material on such websites or association with their operators.

The opinions and views expressed by guest authors of the TriNet blog are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of TriNet or any of its affiliates or partners.