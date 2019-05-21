Topic: Culture - page 6
Work in America Is Greedy. But It Doesn’t Have to Be.
Long, inflexible hours are the norm. But in a tight job market, more companies are offering flexibility on the when and where of work.
May 15, 2019
What Is the Value of Employee Commitment?
Employee commitment makes all the difference in building a successful team. Discover the signs of a committed employee on the Zenefits blog.
April 10, 2019
Not Just Fridays: More Companies Embrace Casual Dress Codes
Goodbye suits and A-line skirts. Hello polo shirts, khakis and even bluejeans. More companies, including Goldman Sachs and Virgin Atlantic, are beginning to move to a more casual dress culture — and not just on Fridays.
March 9, 2019
50 Women-Led Startups That Are Crushing Tech
Tech companies led by women have a 35% ROI, but for a second year in a row, only 2.2% of investor funding went to women-led startups. This article shines a light on 50 women-led startups who are pushing the frontiers of innovation.
February 20, 2019
Helping Remote Workers Avoid Loneliness and Burnout
As more workers work flexibly or remotely, companies will need to change the way they operate.
January 26, 2019
Everyone hates open offices. Here’s why they still exist
Employees don’t like them. Research proves they’re ineffective. Why is it taking so long for us to get rid of them?
January 15, 2019
Five Simple, Cost-Effective Strategies to Help Boost Employee Engagement
As a business owner, you understand the importance of hiring skilled, experienced and talented employees to help grow your business and reach your goals. You also understand how competitive compensation, including employee benefit plans, can help attract and retain top talent. Focusing on employee engagement, however, is also key because it is a great way to optimize team performance and keep employees happy for the long-haul.
December 27, 2018
7 Podcasts to Recommend to Your Team
Fostering an intellectually stimulating environment benefits your staff. Here are 7 podcasts to support their professional development.
October 25, 2018
51 Practical Gifts for Coworkers That Won’t Dent Your Paycheck
It's hard to know what to gift your coworkers-- what are their interests outside of work? We've got your back: here are 51 fail-proof gifts for coworkers
September 26, 2018
Company Culture is Linked to Employee Productivity
Company culture is linked to employee productivity and as a leader, it's crucial to understand the relationship. Check out these 5 insights and learn how to positively impact your company's productivity.
February 28, 2018
Collaborative Culture or Competitive: Which Is Best for Business?
Find out why a collaborative culture might give your business and its employees better odds for success than a traditional competitive culture.
October 16, 2017
Are You Marketing to Your Employees? 5 Ways to Brand Your Organization to Your Most Important Audience
Branding doesn’t just encompass your sales and marketing efforts.To be successful, branding needs to involve all your employees, no matter what their role in your organization. Making sure your employees understand and, more importantly, believe in your brand can help business overall. Check out these strategies for using branding to ensure your team is buying what you’re selling.
September 5, 2017
The SMB's Guide to Creating a Great Culture Through Internal Brand-Building
Remember that a company is nothing more than a collection of people. They’re the ones making your product, creating all that valuable intellectual property and providing your customers with exceptional experiences. How your employees feel about your company influences their commitment and work product. And how they feel is largely determined by the internal brand you cultivate. So, how do you invest your resources building your internal brand?
June 13, 2017
4 Budget-Friendly Ways to Motivate Employees
As a small or midsize business (SMB) owner, it is up to you to find ways to motivate your employees without driving your company into bankruptcy. While this can pose certain challenges, the good news is that there are plenty of things that today’s employees often appreciate as much as – if not more than - money. Here are a few things employees covet that money can’t buy.
April 27, 2017
4 Ways You Can Get Employees Ready and Eager to Tackle 2017
Have you looked around your workforce recently and seen the winter blues set in? This could be because the excitement of the holiday season, the parties and celebrations, are now just a distant memory while the work goes on. If you look around your office and see lots of blank faces staring into their computers, consider these ideas to reenergize your workforce.
February 7, 2017
How To Plan a Company Holiday Party Your Employees Want to Attend
No more awkward silences and bad fruitcake: learn how to host a company holiday party your employees will actually enjoy attending with these tips.
November 28, 2016
3 Common Hurdles to Getting Employees and Customers Engaged with Corporate-Sponsored Social Media
Because of the power and influence of social media, many businesses are incorporating social learning strategies into their employee training and customer outreach programs. Unfortunately, this has been done with mixed results.
November 3, 2016
Workplace Culture: Over-rated or Worth the Investment?
A good company culture with a fully-loaded benefits package and a sense of positivity in the workplace can give your company the competitive edge against your competition. Check out TheSquareFoot's infographic and learn why investing in workplace culture is worth the payoff.
October 25, 2016