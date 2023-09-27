Topic: Culture - page 5
3 Theories of Employee Motivation
Motivation at work is critical to increasing productivity. Studies of employee motivation point to 3 theories that explain why people are motivated.
October 19, 2021
HR Headaches: How to Handle Gossip in the Workplace
Gossip in the workplace can quickly turn a company culture toxic. Here's how and why to address and stop gossip with dignity, professionalism, and authority.
October 14, 2021
3 Sample Company Memos for Mandating Employee Vaccinations
President Biden announced that employers with 100+ employees will need to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated, or otherwise require negative test results on at least a weekly basis to come into the workplace.
October 6, 2021
HR Headaches: My Boss Holds Meetings During Lunch
Making employees take meetings during their lunch break can be more counter-productive than effective.
October 1, 2021
HR Headaches: An Employee Listens to Loud Music While They Work
Employees playing loud music can affect your workforce productivity and your company image. Here's how to address it.
September 23, 2021
HR Headaches: What to Do if an Employee's Desk Is a Mess
A messy desk can send the wrong message out to colleagues and customers. Here’s how to encourage organized workspaces and create a company-wide clean desk policy.
September 15, 2021
HR Headaches: Is It OK to Use Emojis in Work Communication?
The work emoji has its benefits, but it’s important to use them correctly and appropriately. Here’s how to determine if emojis are the right fit.
August 5, 2021
HR Headaches: What to Do When Employees Don’t Want to Return to the Office
Employers and employees can find a way to agree on return-to-work issues and policies. Here’s how.
July 21, 2021
Return to Work: Creating a Pet Policy for the Office
Because of sheltering-in-place, many people took the opportunity to adopt pets. But as companies begin to recall employees back into the office, some are wondering if they can bring their furry friends, too.
June 21, 2021
How to Create a Post-COVID Addendum to Your Employee Handbook
Update your employee handbook with post-COVID addendums that include things that worked for your company — and make sure to plan for any future contingencies.
June 2, 2021
How to Write a Policy on Substance Abuse in the Workplace (Free Template)
Here are tips on how to create and enforce a strong policy on prohibiting working while impaired — plus a sample template you can customize for your business.
March 15, 2021
6 Best Practices to Communicate Data-Driven Insights Internally
Learn how to effectively share essential data with your teams.
February 23, 2021
Doing More With Less: Dealing With Budget Cuts and Reduced Revenue
Learning to do more with less may be the key to survival for small businesses over the next few months.
February 3, 2021
Building an Employee Handbook: Top Things You Must Have
Want to build an employee handbook, but don’t know where to start? Check out this ultimate guide on employee handbook tips and necessities.
November 4, 2020
Employee Listening: Why Embracing Workplace Feedback Matters
Leadership's approach to employee listening can foster the pride, motivation, innovation, and trust that build strong, successful organizations. Here's how.
October 22, 2020
Choosing the Best Words to Describe Company Culture
A savvy business owner chooses the best words to describe company culture, rather than let others make that important decision.
July 29, 2020
Should Your Business Have Gender-Neutral Bathrooms?
Having gender-neutral bathrooms provides a welcoming environment to workers and clients, and demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity.
June 26, 2020
Four Ways Businesses Can Create an Environment That Encourages Employees to Vote
It's election season and this is a great time for employers to create an environment that encourages employees to vote. Here are some tips for employers wanting to support their employees as they exercise their right to vote.
November 5, 2019
The Secret recipe for Workplace Culture
Workplace culture, for many, is elusive. It’s an abstract concept, something that can’t be conjured or manufactured but only grows organically when the weather is just right, the breeze blows just so, and the planets align.
August 1, 2019
Top Seven Things to Consider When Building a Mentor Program
Mentoring has changed in recent years as a new generation of employees has entered the workforce. Mentorship is no longer just a nice thing to offer employees but an increasingly important way to attract and retain top talent. Employees want development opportunities and companies that take this to heart are that much more poised to compete in a tight hiring market.
July 25, 2019