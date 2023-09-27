Topic: Culture - page 4
Why Employees Hate Hot-Desking and How You Can Fix It
Hot-desking is sharing on-site workspaces for employees who work remotely but occasionally need to come to the office.
March 13, 2022
New Employee Announcement: When and How to Make This Important Introduction
Get your new hires and their coworkers acquainted early with an introductory new employee announcement email. Here's why, how, and a handy template for what to include.
March 9, 2022
The Best Virtual Escape Rooms for Team Building
Virtual escape room team building is a fun activity that can help improve team communication and other vital skills.
March 3, 2022
All About Gen Z: Preparing Your Workplace Culture for This New Generation of Workers
With Gen Z hitting the workforce, here's what you need to know to attract, retain, and manage these employees to ensure business success.
February 15, 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Team Building Activities for Work
These team building activities for work will boost your employees in 4 key areas: communication, problem solving, creative thinking, and bonding.
February 14, 2022
No Responses? Common Reasons Why Employee Surveys Fail
Sometimes leaders simply don’t understand the importance of employee surveys. Ideally, survey responses should be used for decision-making at the company.
February 10, 2022
Pro-Employee or Pro-Company? Can HR Be Both an Employee Advocate and Company Defender?
Learn how HR professionals juggle being both pro-employee and pro-company simultaneously, advocating for the team and ensuring compliance.
February 10, 2022
Effective Workplace Communication: Free Checklist You Can Print
Use these tips to help achieve effective workplace communication.
February 10, 2022
HR Headaches: My Manager Keeps Canceling Our One-on-Ones
If your manager is constantly canceling your 1:1s, it's important to communicate that you'd like to reschedule and that you value this time with them.
February 3, 2022
6 Main Drivers of Employee Retention
More than half of employees say there's something their boss could have done to prevent them from quitting.
January 20, 2022
4 Simple Ways to Promote Financial Wellness Month in Your Workplace
January is the perfect time of year to underscore the importance of employee financial wellness.
January 20, 2022
What Is the Difference Between an Employee Engagement Survey and a Pulse Survey?
Learn how to use employee engagement surveys and pulse surveys to gauge employee happiness and retain key talent.
January 12, 2022
HR Headaches: How to Respond to Rude Customers and Teach Your Staff
Contrary to popular belief, the customer is not always right — especially rude customers who become abusive or unruly. Here's how to deal with the issue.
December 22, 2021
What is Organizational Culture and Why Is It Important?
Every workplace has its own unique culture—by design or default. Find out why fostering yours effectively can be linked to the success of your business.
December 8, 2021
HR Headaches: The Struggles of Remote Work For Employers
Remote work has undeniable perks — but it comes with stressors, too. Here are 3 main challenges that employers and employees are facing when it comes to working remotely.
December 2, 2021
Holiday Celebrations for the Modern Workplace: Tips For Planning Your Company’s Festivities in 2021
As we start to wrap up another holiday season during the pandemic, many businesses continue to struggle with the decision of whether—and how—to host holiday parties. Here are some tips to consider when planning a workplace celebration.
December 2, 2021
Turning the Great Resignation into the Great Retention: Expert Tips for Keeping Your Employees Happy
During COVID-19, as several businesses pivoted their operations to meet the challenges they suddenly faced, many individuals started to look inward also. As internationally renowned workforce strategist and management trendspotter Seth Mattison shared at TriNet PeopleForce, “when the pandemic hit, we were given the gift of introspection.” For many, this introspection led to what is being called “the great resignation,” in which droves of workers have been leaving their companies over the last year to find new jobs, change careers, start their own business or pursue something else entirely.
November 16, 2021
Boost Employee Engagement With These Motivation Matrix Exercises
Want to find out what makes your employees tick and boost engagement? Use these motivation matrix exercises.
November 12, 2021
Supporting Employee Well-Being as Your Business Returns to the Workplace
The start of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many small and medium-size businesses to rapidly pivot how they do business. For most companies, this meant the move to a remote workforce during much of 2020 and even well into 2021. Now many small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) are tackling the new challenge of returning to the workplace after nearly two years of working from home.
November 1, 2021
Team Building Ideas: 19 Ways to Boost Relationships and Skills
These team building ideas will tap into creative thinking and foster collaboration with in-person and virtual groups.
October 22, 2021