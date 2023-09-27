Topic: Culture - page 3
10 Inspiring Company Culture Examples
Great company culture examples can give business leaders ideas for how they can reap the benefits of a culture that motivates employees.
August 16, 2022
10 Ways to Make a Hybrid Work Environment More Inclusive
A flexible work environment is a win-win for employers and employees. Consider these tips to ensure all workers are included and supported.
June 30, 2022
Culture Change in the Workplace: How to Make It Happen
To implement culture change in the workplace, employers must identify the culture they want, assess what they have, and take action.
June 14, 2022
How to Get Your Employees Involved in Decision Making
Wondering how to improve employee engagement? Learn the top benefits of getting staff involved in the decision-making process and 4 tips on how to do it.
June 14, 2022
Summer Hours: What They Are and How to Implement Them
Many employees want more time off during the summer. Here are ways that companies can create summer schedules that work for everyone.
June 14, 2022
How to Combat Vacation Shaming
Taking time off is important for the health of employees as well as businesses. Here’s how to cultivate a company culture that encourages vacation time.
June 14, 2022
Thoughtful (and Appropriate!) Wedding Gifts for Employees
It can be daunting to figure out what to gift an employee who is getting married, but these ideas are safe bets.
May 28, 2022
Workplace Flexibility: Weighing the Pros and Cons
Workplace flexibility can facilitate better work/life balance for your employees. More and more companies are embracing workplace flexibility, but it may not be a feasible solution for everyone.
May 26, 2022
The Most Impactful Leaders Do These 10 Things
These are the skills and qualities effective leaders have.
May 25, 2022
Managing Summer Dress Codes (with Policy Examples!)
Here are tips for how to create and manage a summer office workwear policy.
May 16, 2022
How to Maintain Social Responsibility as Your Company Grows
This guide will show you how to determine social responsibility for your company and make it an integral part of your company culture.
May 11, 2022
Understanding (and Combatting) Introvert Bias at Work
Learn about the benefits introverted workers can bring to your organization, and ways to support them.
May 5, 2022
Breaking Through the 3 Myths of Remote Collaboration
In our Shifting Grounds podcast, host Keith Ferrazzi discusses reinventing the way we work with Mariano Suarez-Battan cofounder and CEO of MURAL. MURAL enables innovative teams to think and collaborate visually to solve problems anytime, anywhere.
April 29, 2022
What Is Reddit's r/antiwork, and Why Does It Matter?
Reddit's r/antiwork tells horror stories about bad bosses and the rise of antiwork philosophy. But, does it matter?
April 19, 2022
Core Values: What They Are, and How to Implement Them
Learn why core values matter — and hear from business leaders on how they've implemented them at their organizations.
April 14, 2022
HR Headaches: My Boss Wants to Hang Out After Work, But I Want to Just Relax With My Coworkers
Employees may feel uncomfortable when their boss wants to hang out. Here are some better ways teams can build relationships with each other.
April 13, 2022
HR Headaches: Should You Be Monitoring Employees’ Social Media?
Find out how to monitor employees' social media profiles the right way and what you should check for.
April 6, 2022
How to Get Employees Engaged in Your Sustainability Initiative
From encouraging feedback to rewarding workers who bike to work, discover the top 5 tips for getting your employees to own your sustainability initiatives.
April 4, 2022
Performance Culture: What Is It and How Do You Create It?
A performance culture means that your company emphasizes maintaining team members who are focused on achieving measurable results.
March 30, 2022
What It Means to Be a Value-Led Business
Values are critical for your company's success. Here's why they're important — and how to measure their return.
March 23, 2022