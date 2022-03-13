Why Employees Hate Hot-Desking and How You Can Fix It

The future workscape

You may not have heard the term hot-desking, but there’s a good chance it’s going on in your company if you have any remote workers who occasionally come to the office. When the pandemic hit, companies sent their employees home to get work done safely. Many found that remote work not only worked, it worked well. Staff was just as productive, if not more so, and businesses could slash operating costs. Some organizations even added additional workers under the remote model.For many, remote/on-site workers may have created the hot-desking issue. Hot-desking is sharing on-site workspaces for employees who work remotely but occasionally need to come to the office. Having a dedicated workstation for staff members who only come to the office once or twice a week isn’t an efficient use of space or resources. Shared workspaces, or hot-desks, make more sense, but they can be challenging for employees.

Real estate service provider JLL believes the pandemic’s impact on workplace management and real estate will result in 30% of all office space being used flexibly by 2030.

What they hate

My stuff isn’t here

The fix



Pens go here



Customer files go there



Supplies go here



With a standardized hot desk, it will be easy for everyone to find what they need no matter which desk they use.

Create ‘locker’ spaces



Coffee mugs



Sweaters



Other supplies



Laptops

No room at the inn

The fix

Where is everybody?

The fix