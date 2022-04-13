HR Headaches: My Boss Wants to Hang Out After Work, But I Want to Just Relax With My Coworkers

Friends versus friendly

As a reward

The prospect of hanging out with your boss after hours (unless you work in a particularly close-knit company) can be cringe-worthy to employees. When the workday is over, it’s time to relax with friends and have fun. It’s not time to worry if everything you say or do is being judged against your professional persona. If a boss wants to hang out after work, they may be putting their staff in an awkward position without even knowing it. The power dynamic of the boss/employee relationship may make it challenging for the employee to say no when asked to meet after hours. They may worry they really don’t have the option of declining without insulting the boss. When someone with power over you makes what appears to be a friendly gesture, it can be difficult to decline gracefully. Employees may make excuses, or even lie, to say no hoping they don’t offend or impact their relationship with the boss.Some managers believe they need to befriend employees so they’ll be happy on the job and ultimately more productive. You work harder for people you like, right? There’s a difference between being friendly and cultivating a congenial working relationship and being friends. Blurring the line between the two can be more than uncomfortable, it could lead to unintended consequences. Most employees feel they really can’t let their hair down with the boss in attendance. There are topics employees discuss, personal and professional, leaders shouldn’t be privy to. There are off-hours behaviors, like drinking a bit too much (or not drinking at all when others are partying hard), and they don’t want their managers to judge. HR professionals know they’re the company buzzkill. Their presence at parties may be tolerated but it’s generally not welcomed. Managers may share disdain for the HR staffer with raised eyebrows at the bacchanalian birthday bash, but they’re pretty much in the same category. If your presence makes others feel uncomfortable or less able to relax with their actual friends, you’ve crossed over the friendly line.If the team achieved something special bosses may be tempted to offer them a celebratory drink after work. This can build relationships among the group and give them a chance to bask in their success. The challenge is distinguishing where the boss fits in, and how to make the reward as comfortable as possible for the group. A best practice would be to buy a round, make a toast to their success, then leave them to revel on their own. You’ve provided the recognition they deserved, now provide the privacy to interact with their peers. If a single employee does well, “I want to buy you a drink after work,” can become awkward. They might not drink; or if they do, you might not be in a position to buy them one drink then leave. Avoiding that scenario is a better idea. Reward them with a celebratory lunch if you want to make it a one-on-one, or you can have lunch (or a treat of some kind) delivered to their desk as a congratulatory gesture. For employees who don’t drink, an offer may be even more awkward. They may feel pressured to reveal personal information when they decline, like their religious beliefs or a history with alcohol. They may feel judged as antisocial when in reality they just aren’t interested.

Watch for cues

Friends versus work friends

Build relationships professionally

My boss wants to hang out — where it might lead

Say no, graciously, if your boss wants to hang out