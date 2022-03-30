01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights Performance Culture: What...

Culture

Performance Culture: What Is It and How Do You Create It?

March 30, 2022 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

There's a great deal of emphasis on a company's culture and how it affects employee morale and business goals. A high-performance culture offers up some impressive results, such as increased employee engagement, a clear vision for the company, better decision making, and open communication.

How, though, do companies attain this high-performance focused culture goal? What are the characteristics of such a culture, and what drives it? Here are those answers, along with some smart ways upper management can foster a high-performance culture.

What is a performance culture?


A performance culture means that your company focuses on maintaining team members who dedicate themselves to achieving measurable results from their initiatives. The basis for a performance culture workplace is that, by hiring and fostering employees who are motivated and dedicated to performing at a high level, the efforts will directly impact a company's growth and success.
The basis for a performance culture workplace is that, by hiring and fostering employees who are motivated and dedicated to performing at a high level, the efforts will directly impact a company's growth and success.

Why do companies need a high-performance culture?


There are 3 main ways high performing cultures create successful outcomes in the workplace.

Retains employees longer


Yes, a high performance culture may place greater expectations on employees. However, it also typically takes steps to empower employees — like offering leadership development. It also often creates a highly-intuitive, productive physical environment that keeps employees happy, thriving, and staying.

Greater financial rewards


A high-performance culture nurtures your employees' successes. They, in turn, strive to do their best. This type of high-performance workplace is more productive and more creative, which results in getting more done and thinking of new ways to gain business. Over time, this organizational culture is able to:

  • Achieve higher efficiency

  • Shape your brand identity

  • Increase sales

  • Be directly responsible for increasing profits


Improves the customer experience


If your A-players are the ones shaping your company culture, your business will benefit from highly motivated, engaged employees. And so will your customers. By exhibiting a positive behavior like open communication, customer issues are addressed more quickly. This increases customer satisfaction and builds trusting customer/vendor relationships.



What drives a performance culture?


A high-performance company culture doesn't just happen. It takes a clear vision, a strong management style, and empowered employees.

Clear vision


A company needs to define what it's trying to accomplish and the path to getting there. Otherwise, how do you know if you're performing well or not? A clear mission statement and a deep understanding of the company's values are integral to forging a high-performance organizational culture.

Strong management style


A management style that leads by example, fosters open communication, invites transparent feedback, and encourages better performance helps create high performers out of the employees.


A company's culture is set by the example the leaders make of themselves. That's why you can address a toxic culture by removing upper management. A management style that leads by example, fosters open communication, invites transparent feedback, and encourages better performance helps create high performers out of the employees. This, and performance management initiatives, lay the foundation of a performance-focused culture.

Empowered employees


A company that gives their employees the tools and freedom to own their positions empowers them to accomplish many goals for the organization. Open communication about the organization's values and a nurturing, engaging management style are key to developing positive employee behaviors. If upper management gets wind that employees are losing morale or not feeling empowered, they must address it right away to protect their company culture.

What are the characteristics of a high-performance culture?


If you look at companies with performance-focused cultures, you'll most likely see three common components.

Effective communication


Knowledge is power. It's difficult to achieve efficiency and work together toward goals when team members are on different pages, or unsure what page they should even be on. Ongoing communication is crucial. It keeps teams connected and allows them to understand the company initiatives. Open communication is a crucial part of every high-performance workplace.

Common purpose


This sounds simple, but focusing on a common goal gets elusive over time. Even if business goals align across departments, individuals can still veer off into their own specific projects that don't line up with company initiatives. In a high-performing culture, you'll see every employee knowing and buying into their role in the organization's goals. That way, they can set goals for themselves that move the needle toward positive organization-wide business outcomes.

Investments in employee development


As we mentioned in the point above, a high-performer today may not be one in 2, 3, or 5 years if left as they are. Companies that want to build a strong, high-performance team culture will never stop looking for ways to build their employees' skill sets, instill the organization's values, and reward productive behavior. The return on investment (ROI) for these initiatives will be loyal, dedicated employees who are motivated and engaged, and little turnover.

Get started and follow through


Creating a performance-focused culture takes a plan and consistent follow through. To make it work, leadership can't resort to old tactics that take away employees' empowerment or decrease their morale. By understanding the benefits of a high performance workplace, what drives company culture, and the aspects that make up such a culture, leadership can measurably enhance the current culture for the good of the company and its employees.

Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now

Additional Articles

Creative thanksgiving ideas

CULTURE

10 Creative Ideas for Your Office Thanksgiving Celebration

You don’t need to give your employees a full-blown feast to show how thankful you are for them and all they do. Read about Thanksgiving employee engagement ideas to successfully...

November 1, 2023

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

Supporting Employees with Disabilities: What You Need to Know

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) which celebrates the impactful contributions from persons with disabilities to our country, the economy, and the...

October 30, 2023

Why-Pronouns-Matter_thumbnail.jpg

DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

Why Pronouns Matter When Building an Equitable Culture

In order to build an equitable culture, it is important to meet the needs of your diverse workforce. It starts with understanding the unique needs of your employees and addressing...

October 18, 2023

Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information