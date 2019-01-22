Topic: Diversity & Inclusion - page 2

Not Just Another Great Hire: Even More Reasons You Should Be Recruiting Veterans to Your Business
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
Not Just Another Great Hire: Even More Reasons You Should Be Recruiting Veterans to Your Business
Emphasizing the hiring of veterans has been a trend in business for several years and TriNet stands proudly among these companies. It is especially crucial for the U.S. economy that organizations embrace service men and women in the civilian job market as roughly 250,000 service members a year will leave the military over the next five years. There are many incentives to businesses—incentives many don’t know about—for hiring veterans.
November 8, 2017
Getting to Fair: The Gender Pay Gap in the Technology Industry
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
Getting to Fair: The Gender Pay Gap in the Technology Industry
The tech industry, still largely controlled by white males, continues to be the subject of scrutiny when it comes to diversity in the workplace. The gender pay gap remains an issue, although how seriously it’s taken depends on which article or workplace survey you read. Businesses that fail to address equality concerns could face significant financial liability--not to mention the public relations disaster that normally accompanies revelations about such failures. In this post, we focus on the gender pay gap. We discuss relevant laws and offer some tips on how to reduce the gender pay gap in your tech business.
November 1, 2017
4 HR Strategies for Optimizing a Multigenerational Workforce in the Hospitality Industry
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
4 HR Strategies for Optimizing a Multigenerational Workforce in the Hospitality Industry
It is a common misconception that the hospitality industry is made up of mostly young workers. It is not uncommon for restaurants, hotels, resorts and other hospitality businesses to have four or more generations of employees working alongside one another. Here are four specific strategies hospitality employers should implement to get the most from the full generational range of employees.
October 13, 2017
Here Comes Generation Z: What Businesses Need to Know Now to Prepare for the Next Generation of Workers
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
Here Comes Generation Z: What Businesses Need to Know Now to Prepare for the Next Generation of Workers
Much has been written over the years about the millennial generation, but now it’s time for a new generation to make itself known in the workplace: generation Z.
August 31, 2017
Today is International Women’s Day. Let’s Look at the 3 Biggest Ways You Can Support Your Female Employees All Year!
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
Today is International Women’s Day. Let’s Look at the 3 Biggest Ways You Can Support Your Female Employees All Year!

Happy International Women’s Day!

Wait, what? International Women’s Day?

We’ll be honest, we didn’t know that there was such a thing. But if this one day gives us the opportunity to discuss hiring, compensation and cultural practices that affect our fellow sisters in the workforce, why not take it?

For those of you not in the know, International Women’s Day is a global day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year’s theme is “pledge for parity,” with a focus on accelerating equality between men and women. This is especially timely given increasing attention and legislation toward equal pay practices between the sexes.

So, how should you take this opportunity to celebrate your female staff?

March 8, 2016
100 Years of Women’s Suffrage: Commemorating and Honoring Real Life SHEroes
SMB MATTERS
100 Years of Women’s Suffrage: Commemorating and Honoring Real Life SHEroes
To mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which effectively gave white women the right to vote, we thought it was worth exploring the history and honoring the trailblazers who set the wheels of progress in motion.
Commemorating the ADA’s 30th Anniversary - Importance of Creating an Inclusive Workplace Culture
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
Commemorating the ADA’s 30th Anniversary - Importance of Creating an Inclusive Workplace Culture
The 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a great opportunity for businesses to review their recruiting and hiring practices to ensure that they are welcoming qualified persons with disabilities as an important step towards a more inclusive workplace culture.
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
With the benefits of remote work also come challenges, such as provisions for disability accommodation or medically related leaves of absence. In December 2020, the Department of Labor (DOL) provided limited guidance for employers to lean on, outlining when employers may utilize electronic postings to satisfy notice requirements under certain federal laws like the Family and Medical leave Act (FMLA), and clarifying when telemedicine may count as 'in-person’ visits for the purpose of making FMLA eligibility determinations.
Five Ways Strategic HR Can Help Consulting, Advertising and Other Professional Services Firms Succeed
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
Five Ways Strategic HR Can Help Consulting, Advertising and Other Professional Services Firms Succeed
If you own or run a company that provides professional services, then you probably face specific business challenges that entrepreneurs in other industries may not fully grasp. Here are five HR opportunities that can help your professional services firm succeed.
12of2