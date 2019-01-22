Topic: Wellness - page 1
As many parts of the country are entering the spring storm season (or are still digging out from winter weather), now is a good time to review your company’s disaster plans and emergency protocols. It makes good business sense to be prepared for natural disasters, widespread illness or even acts of terrorism.
With some planning, you can protect your employees, information and equipment. Preplanning also helps you continue “business as usual” if you suddenly sustain damage to a facility or if employees can’t come to work but your customers are still depending on you. According to the Insurance Information Institute, a staggering 40 percent of businesses affected by disasters never re-open. This number is significant considering also that more than 25 percent of small businesses will experience a ”significant crisis” in a given year and nearly 66 percent of small businesses do not have an emergency plan in place.
Now is the time to create a disaster planYour emergency plan will define employee and company roles and responsibilities in the event of an emergency and should also define short and long-term company goals after a disaster. It should be written out and shared with employees in advance of a disaster.
Stand at the door of your office. Are you looking at a clean and orderly workspace or a disorganized mess? How does the space make you feel? Are you happy and excited to get to work or does a quick glance at your office make you want to hightail it in the opposite direction?
Neatness and order in the workplace matter—and not just because “neat is nice.” Studies have proven that when your workspace is cluttered, it’s difficult to process information, let alone focus on priorities, projects and tasks.
In addition to reduced productivity, a messy office also negatively affects your psychological, emotional and professional well-being. The good news is that cleaning up your workspace is a high-impact, low-cost activity with immediate and noticeable benefits for business owners and workers alike.