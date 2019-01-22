Topic: Wellness - page 1

10 Easy Desk Exercises to Help You Stay Fit at Work
WELLNESS
10 Easy Desk Exercises to Help You Stay Fit at Work
A key aspect of being successful in sticking to a workout regimen is to find a system that works for your hectic life. For those days when you’re just too swamped to even pull yourself away from your desk, a “deskercise” routine can really save your resolution to get into shape.
July 16, 2025
Mental Health Support in Your Workplace
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
Mental Health Support in Your Workplace
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and as business leaders, we strive to support mental health in the workplace. How do we offer the resources and tools our employees deserve without straining our own mental health?
May 22, 2025
Unlocking Benefits Potential: The Importance of Preventive Care
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
Unlocking Benefits Potential: The Importance of Preventive Care
Preventive care includes well visits and screenings, like checking your cholesterol, blood pressure or getting your annual mammogram. But with so many accessible benefits, why do over half of U.S adults regularly skip these visits?
June 26, 2024
Workplace Stress: 10 Ways to Ease the Strain
WELLNESS
Workplace Stress: 10 Ways to Ease the Strain
Workplace stress can build to levels that hurt employees' health and productivity, but there are many things a company can do to avoid that.
February 23, 2024
Mental Health: A Holiday Story
WELLNESS
Mental Health: A Holiday Story
As part of a small or medium-size business, there are unique stressors to deal with. Supporting mental health, through the holiday season and beyond, is beneficial across the board.
December 20, 2023
Supporting Employee Well-Being as Your Business Returns to the Workplace
CULTURE
Supporting Employee Well-Being as Your Business Returns to the Workplace
The start of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many small and medium-size businesses to rapidly pivot how they do business. For most companies, this meant the move to a remote workforce during much of 2020 and even well into 2021. Now many small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) are tackling the new challenge of returning to the workplace after nearly two years of working from home.
November 1, 2021
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 5: Looking Ahead and Preparing for the Future
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 5: Looking Ahead and Preparing for the Future
As companies move from shelter in place to their new normal, it is important for leaders to remember that shelter in place may happen again. Many speculate that there could be another wave of COVID-19 cases this fall, perhaps at the same time as seasonal flu season begins to peak, and that public health officials could reinstate or renew shelter in place orders. Here are some recommendations on how you can prepare for the possibility of future shelter in place orders.
July 14, 2020
Employee Assistance Programs: Taking Care of Your Employees During COVID-19 - The Struggle is Real, but EAPs can Help Heal
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
Employee Assistance Programs: Taking Care of Your Employees During COVID-19 - The Struggle is Real, but EAPs can Help Heal
During these unprecedented times, your employees may be dealing with a myriad of emotions such as stress, grief, uncertainty about the future and feeling isolated. As a business leader or a business owner, you may be considering providing resources to your employees that can help them navigate the current events.
July 1, 2020
COVID -19: Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 2 - Keeping Your Employees Safe in the Face of a Public Health Emergency
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
COVID -19: Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 2 - Keeping Your Employees Safe in the Face of a Public Health Emergency
Recently we kicked off our blog series helping businesses transition their employees back to the workplace. While there is no “one size fits all” approach to this difficult process, through our blog series we hope to provide some guidance to help businesses during these unprecedented times. Today’s blog highlights some steps you need to take to monitor your employees’ health and manage a positive case in your workplace.
June 9, 2020
Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 1: Steps to Take to Create a Safe Environment
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 1: Steps to Take to Create a Safe Environment
The question of when and how around the topic of transitioning back to the workplace is top of mind with many employers and business owners. And as businesses around the country consider reopening there are many factors to consider. Taking precautions and implementing necessary processes will help businesses keep their workplace safe and their employees feeling less anxious as they begin to return to the workplace.
May 20, 2020
How Small and Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare for the Impact of Covid-19 - Part 1
SMB MATTERS
How Small and Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare for the Impact of Covid-19 - Part 1
The spread of COVID-19 continues to cause uncertainty and it presents unique challenges for small and medium size businesses (SMBs). We have gathered the most pressing questions that are top of mind with our clients and business owners and will address them through our blog series.
March 12, 2020
Don’t Let a Natural Disaster Destroy Your Business Without a Fight. Here is What You Can Do, Starting Now, to Prepare
WELLNESS
Don’t Let a Natural Disaster Destroy Your Business Without a Fight. Here is What You Can Do, Starting Now, to Prepare
We have all recently witnessed how devastating natural disasters can be--destroying lives, businesses and property in an instant. The challenges to a business owner in the face of a natural disaster can quickly become overwhelming. Here are just a few actions small and midsize business (SMB) leaders should take before, during and after a natural disaster.
September 14, 2017
7 Tidy Ways to Keep Your Workspace Clean on a Budget
WELLNESS
7 Tidy Ways to Keep Your Workspace Clean on a Budget
If you run a small or midsize business (SMB), there are ways to maintain a clean work environment without breaking the budget. Here are some tips for keeping your office space organized and in top form.
August 17, 2017
June is National Employee Wellness Month! Celebrate by Making Your Small Business Healthier and Happier with These Expert Tips
WELLNESS
June is National Employee Wellness Month! Celebrate by Making Your Small Business Healthier and Happier with These Expert Tips
In honor of National Employee Wellness Month, TriNet HR experts share some of their best tips for implementing wellness into your workplace.
June 6, 2017
An HR Practitioner's Guide to Happiness at Work
WELLNESS
An HR Practitioner's Guide to Happiness at Work
Here are a few tips for finding workplace happiness, wherever you are in your career.
May 18, 2017
Want to Take a Summer Vacation? Here Are Some Expert Tools to Help You Manage Your Business From Afar
WELLNESS
Want to Take a Summer Vacation? Here Are Some Expert Tools to Help You Manage Your Business From Afar
If you’re an entrepreneur with a growing business, the thought of taking time away from the office may sound like a total impossibility. Fortunately, with a little planning and preparation, you can take vacations while continuing to manage your employees. You just need to take a few steps ahead of time.
March 30, 2017
These 3 Factors of Your Wellness Program Can Increase Millennial Loyalty
WELLNESS
These 3 Factors of Your Wellness Program Can Increase Millennial Loyalty
Millennials need a workplace wellness program but a traditional one may not work for them. If you are looking to attract and retain more millennial employees, take their habits and preferences into consideration as you build or modify your wellness program.
December 8, 2016
4 Modern Day Tips for Having a Happy Family and Successful Career (Without Losing Your Mind)
WELLNESS
4 Modern Day Tips for Having a Happy Family and Successful Career (Without Losing Your Mind)
Are you trying to balance a career and a family? Then you are not alone. The good news is that, while having a family and a career can prove stressful, it is also completely manageable, depending on how you approach this challenge.
October 5, 2016
A Disaster Can Happen to You. Here’s What You Need to Know to Protect Your Business
WELLNESS
A Disaster Can Happen to You. Here’s What You Need to Know to Protect Your Business

As many parts of the country are entering the spring storm season (or are still digging out from winter weather), now is a good time to review your company’s disaster plans and emergency protocols. It makes good business sense to be prepared for natural disasters, widespread illness or even acts of terrorism.

With some planning, you can protect your employees, information and equipment. Preplanning also helps you continue “business as usual” if you suddenly sustain damage to a facility or if employees can’t come to work but your customers are still depending on you. According to the Insurance Information Institute, a staggering 40 percent of businesses affected by disasters never re-open. This number is significant considering also that more than 25 percent of small businesses will experience a ”significant crisis” in a given year and nearly 66 percent of small businesses do not have an emergency plan in place.

Now is the time to create a disaster plan

Your emergency plan will define employee and company roles and responsibilities in the event of an emergency and should also define short and long-term company goals after a disaster. It should be written out and shared with employees in advance of a disaster.
March 30, 2016
Why Cleaning Matters: 3 Reasons to Keep Your Workplace Tidy
WELLNESS
Why Cleaning Matters: 3 Reasons to Keep Your Workplace Tidy
Guest post by Quill.com. Please also check out our previous post on scent aversions in the workplace.

Stand at the door of your office. Are you looking at a clean and orderly workspace or a disorganized mess? How does the space make you feel? Are you happy and excited to get to work or does a quick glance at your office make you want to hightail it in the opposite direction?

Neatness and order in the workplace matter—and not just because “neat is nice.” Studies have proven that when your workspace is cluttered, it’s difficult to process information, let alone focus on priorities, projects and tasks.

In addition to reduced productivity, a messy office also negatively affects your psychological, emotional and professional well-being. The good news is that cleaning up your workspace is a high-impact, low-cost activity with immediate and noticeable benefits for business owners and workers alike.

January 15, 2016
What to Do About an Employee With a Substance Abuse Problem
WELLNESS
What to Do About an Employee With a Substance Abuse Problem
Seventy percent of Americans who use illegal drugs are employed, and drug abuse costs their employers an estimated $81 billion a year, according to a report by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence. Here are some suggestions for successfully dealing with an employee who has a substance abuse problem:
12of2