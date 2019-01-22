Topic: Wellness - page 2

4 Budget-Friendly Corporate Wellness Tips
WELLNESS
4 Budget-Friendly Corporate Wellness Tips
Many small businesses want to support their employees’ health but few have room in the budget to launch a big corporate-style wellness program. Here are four of my favorite low-cost, high-reward strategies for supporting healthy, active lifestyles for your employees:
Wellness Matters: How Caring for Your Employees’ Health Can Help Your Company’s Bottom Line
WELLNESS
Wellness Matters: How Caring for Your Employees’ Health Can Help Your Company’s Bottom Line

February is American Heart Month, a time when caring organizations and individuals work to raise awareness about heart disease and ways to prevent it. This time of health consciousness is also a good opportunity to focus on employee wellness. By making wellness a company priority, you can help employees make it a priority as well.

According to a National Small Business Administration (NSBA) survey 93 percent of small business owners think employee health is important to business but just 22 percent currently offer any kind of wellness program. Small business owners often perceive barriers to creating their own programs but, in reality, it can be done effectively with minimal cost and burden on the employer.

Plus, a wellness program can have direct impact on your organization’s bottom line.

Don’t Get Sued Because of Your Holiday Party: 6 Tips for Minimizing Risk and Keeping Employees Safe at Your Seasonal Soiree
WELLNESS
Don’t Get Sued Because of Your Holiday Party: 6 Tips for Minimizing Risk and Keeping Employees Safe at Your Seasonal Soiree
While holiday parties are a fantastic way for colleagues to come together, unwind and enjoy each other’s company, they can also be fraught with risk for employers who aren’t careful. Every year we work with clients who, for one reason or another, find themselves in hot water after a holiday party. More often than not, these situations could have been prevented with some additional foresight.
What you Need to Know About Employer Contributions to Employee Medicare
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
What you Need to Know About Employer Contributions to Employee Medicare
In today’s environment employees are choosing to delay retirement. According to Matthew Rutledge of Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research, employees are retiring three years later than they did in 1980’s.
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: What It Means for Your Small and Medium Size Business
SMB MATTERS
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: What It Means for Your Small and Medium Size Business
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges that are unique to those faced by larger corporations, and it’s also likely that you may be unsure about steps to take to protect and support your employees while ensuring you’re doing all the swiftly changing laws require.
How Small And Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare For The Impact Of Covid 19 - Part 2
SMB MATTERS
How Small And Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare For The Impact Of Covid 19 - Part 2
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges that are unique to those faced by larger corporations, and it’s also likely that you may be unsure about steps to take to protect and support your employees while ensuring you’re doing all the swiftly changing laws require.
Clear and Compassionate Approach is Key to Supporting Employees Dealing With Addiction Challenges During COVID-19
SMB MATTERS
Clear and Compassionate Approach is Key to Supporting Employees Dealing With Addiction Challenges During COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic and sheltering in place may have created numerous triggers for people facing challenges caused by addictions, making it increasingly harder to overcome addiction or recognize concerning patterns for those who may be struggling. During the pandemic, many people are working remotely from home and are socially separated from coworkers, friends and family. This could create a feeling of isolation and loneliness, which could lead to a sense of hopelessness and depression potentially resulting in triggering addictive behaviors.
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 4: Helping Employees Adjust
SMB MATTERS
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 4: Helping Employees Adjust
While some employers will take a more conservative approach to bringing employees back, others may consider transitioning workers to the workplace as soon as local government authorities and public health officials permit. Regardless of the timing, business leaders will need to take actions to help employees adjust to being back in the workplace to help ensure a smooth transition, with least disruption.
Commemorating the ADA’s 30th Anniversary - Importance of Creating an Inclusive Workplace Culture
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
Commemorating the ADA’s 30th Anniversary - Importance of Creating an Inclusive Workplace Culture
The 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a great opportunity for businesses to review their recruiting and hiring practices to ensure that they are welcoming qualified persons with disabilities as an important step towards a more inclusive workplace culture.
What Employers Should Know About COVID-19 and the ADA
CULTURE
What Employers Should Know About COVID-19 and the ADA
As more people get vaccinated and workplaces reopen, employers should be aware of issues related to the Americans With Disabilities Act or ADA, that may affect the return to the office. Understanding what is required of an employer covered by the ADA (generally, private employers with 15 or more employees) can help to make the return to the office safer for all concerned.
Mental Health Parity: What Employers Need to Know
HR NEWS
Mental Health Parity: What Employers Need to Know
Mental health parity describes the equal treatment of mental health conditions and substance use disorders in insurance plans. It is important for business owners to be aware of laws around mental health parity to avoid contracting with an insurance carrier whose plan design does not meet the standard. True mental health parity may be a work in progress but as an employer, you can take steps to minimize the impact of mental health issues in the work environment.
12of2