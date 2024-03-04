Trends & Insights - page 62
Independent Contractors v. Employees: How to Make Sure You’re Classifying Correctly
In the past, the use of independent contractors was a logical way for small and midsize businesses to reduce labor-related costs and risks in an effort to grow their business. However, the line between who is truly an independent contractor and who is an employee, as defined by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), has been somewhat murky.
