SMB Matters
100 Years of Women’s Suffrage: Commemorating and Honoring Real Life SHEroes
To mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which effectively gave white women the right to vote, we thought it was worth exploring the history and honoring the trailblazers who set the wheels of progress in motion.
・3 mins read
HR Essentials
Salary Calculator
Powerful free salary calculator from TriNet design to show income after federal, state and local taxes.
・4 mins read
HR Essentials
Hourly Paycheck Calculator
TriNet’s hourly calculator is designed to show the critical data necessary for accuracy and compliance with federal, state and local wage regulations for hourly employees.
・2 mins read
Culture
What Employers Should Know About COVID-19 and the ADA
As more people get vaccinated and workplaces reopen, employers should be aware of issues related to the Americans With Disabilities Act or ADA, that may affect the return to the office. Understanding what is required of an employer covered by the ADA (generally, private employers with 15 or more employees) can help to make the return to the office safer for all concerned.
・12 mins read
Affordable Care Act
ACA Fact Sheet: Considerations for Small Employers
Because small employers are generally not subject to the ACA’s employer shared responsibility provisions and the associated tax penalties, many small companies do not think the ACA will impact them. However, ACA regulations broadly impact companies of all sizes and affect if and how they will offer minimum essential coverage to their employees.
・12 mins read
Benefits
TriNet Makes the Affordable Care Act Easier to Swallow with Complimentary Food, Drinks and Expert Guidance!
For more than a year, Affordable Care Act (ACA) experts from TriNet have been traveling to cities across the country to bring vital information on the ACA to the businesses that need it. Dozens of business owners and managers attend these wildly popular two-hour events, which take place either over complimentary lunch or refreshments in every major market where TriNet operates. But what are these ACA Over Lunch and ACA Over Drinks events and why are they so important to business success?
・4 mins read
Benefits
It’s Tax Season! Here is What Employers Need to Know About the IRS’s Affordable Care Act Reporting Requirements (with Deadlines)
In February 2015, the IRS issued final forms and instructions related to the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Back in December, 2015, the IRS issued a deadline extension for the new ACA reporting requirements. For tax year 2015, employers and insurance carriers are required to report medical coverage data under Internal Revenue Code sections 6056 and 6055. Below is what you need to know to decide what you need to report and what form to use. The chart above is a handy reminder of the deadlines to file this paperwork. Start by figuring out if your company is considered an applicable large employer (ALE) An ALE is a company that employed 50 or more full-time employees, including full-time equivalent employees (FTEs), on average during the previous calendar year. Generally, a full-time employee is someone who works 30 or more hours a week, on average. Internal Revenue Code section 6056 applies to companies that meet the definition of an ALE, including companies that did not offer group medical coverage in 2015.
・6 mins read
HR News
Key HR Regulations You Should Keep in Mind While Planning 2017, Part 1
2017 brings many changes, including a new administration in the White House starting Jan. 20. Many in the HR community predict that the new administration will also bring a host of regulatory changes that could impact you and your business. In this two-part series, we have compiled a list of key issues that you should keep an eye on as you plan for 2017.
・4 mins read
HR News
Mental Health Parity: What Employers Need to Know
Mental health parity describes the equal treatment of mental health conditions and substance use disorders in insurance plans. It is important for business owners to be aware of laws around mental health parity to avoid contracting with an insurance carrier whose plan design does not meet the standard. True mental health parity may be a work in progress but as an employer, you can take steps to minimize the impact of mental health issues in the work environment.
・4 mins read
Benefits
How to Choose Your Benefits Wisely During Open Enrollment (and Why You Should)
Because our healthcare needs and the needs of our families change over time, our benefits needs may change as well. Open enrollment is an opportunity to review the changes that have taken place in your life, anticipate changes to come and adjust your benefits plan accordingly. Here are some questions to ask yourself when choosing your medical insurance during your employer’s next open enrollment period.
・4 mins read
Industry Insights
Commemorating the ADA’s 30th Anniversary - Importance of Creating an Inclusive Workplace Culture
The 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a great opportunity for businesses to review their recruiting and hiring practices to ensure that they are welcoming qualified persons with disabilities as an important step towards a more inclusive workplace culture.
・6 mins read
HR Essentials
Is Your Business Promoting or Preventing Workplace Safety?
Workplace safety is increasingly becoming top of mind for employers. Here's our top 6 workplace strategies all businesses can use to protect their employees.
・4 mins read
HR News
To Our Valued Customers From TriNet President and CEO Burton Goldfield
As we come together to navigate this challenging global event, our thoughts go out to those impacted by COVID-19. TriNet continues to closely monitor the situation and is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for preventing spread of the virus
・5 mins read
HR Essentials
401K Calculator | Retirement Savings Calculator
TriNet’s free retirement savings calculator is designed to show potential retirement earnings based on different contribution levels.
・2 mins read
Industry Insights
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
With the benefits of remote work also come challenges, such as provisions for disability accommodation or medically related leaves of absence. In December 2020, the Department of Labor (DOL) provided limited guidance for employers to lean on, outlining when employers may utilize electronic postings to satisfy notice requirements under certain federal laws like the Family and Medical leave Act (FMLA), and clarifying when telemedicine may count as 'in-person’ visits for the purpose of making FMLA eligibility determinations.
・10 mins read
Benefits
Do You Owe an ACA Penalty? Here's How to Tell
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has already started sending subsidy notices to employers’ mailboxes. Now is a good time to ask yourself some simple questions to determine whether your company owes a penalty.
・6 mins read
Benefits
The 2016 Presidential Election and the Affordable Care Act: Where do the Candidates Stand?
It’s election season in America and, although it may seem like campaigning has been going on for a very long time, November 8 is rapidly approaching. Since the Affordable Care Act affects all employers, TriNet is taking a look at the two major party candidates to get their take on ACA.
・4 mins read
Benefits
Suddenly Unemployed? Healthcare Options You Should Consider
COVID-19 has impacted people’s lives across the globe and has slowed down the global economy. Millions of Americans are currently unemployed which could mean loss of company-sponsored health insurance for them. We want to highlight the health coverage options that are accessible to help get through these challenging times.
・6 mins read
Benefits
When it Comes to the Affordable Care Act, "6056" is a Four Letter Word
Most Applicable Large Employers (ALEs) didn’t anticipate the extent of the challenges they would face while completing the ACA Section 6056 Forms 1094-C and 1095-C for the first time this year. So what can you do to avoid 6056 headaches and frustration next year?
・4 mins read
HR Essentials
Five HR Topics Businesses Should be Aware Of
Here are some of the most notable topics and issues we think your business should know about and our guidance on preparing for the effects they’ll have on your business.
・11 mins read
Benefits
HSA vs. FSA: An Expert Explains the Difference Between Health Savings and Flex Spending Accounts
Your employees might be struggling to decide between a health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA). The pre-tax dollars deposited into these accounts can be used to pay healthcare costs for medical, dental and vision expenses. The IRS restricts what expenses can be paid for using an HSA or FSA. While both programs are great ways to take advantage of tax savings, they differ in ways that benefit the user, depending on their situation.
・5 mins read
SMB Matters
Industry Insights
HR Essentials
HR News
HR Essentials
HR Essentials
HR Essentials
Culture
Industry Insights
Affordable Care Act
Benefits
Benefits
Benefits
Benefits
Benefits
HR News
Benefits
HR News
HR Essentials
Benefits
Benefits
