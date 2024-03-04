Trends & Insights - page 59
HR Essentials
Hiring Your First Employee? Here’s How to Set Up Your Employee Screening Program
Are you about to hire your first employee? Use these steps to devise a smart, compliant and effective employment screening program.
・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Do I Need a PEO for My Business? Here's How to Tell
While it may be overwhelming to think of tackling all aspects of your business while still trying to achieve your dreams, the good news is you don't have to worry about everything on your own. A professional employer organization (PEO) can help with your HR needs, making it easier to stay compliant and on top of the ever-changing world of HR, while freeing you to focus on the many other aspects of running a small business.
・15 mins read
TriNet Acquires Little Bird HR
Today we announced that we have acquired Little Bird HR, a market-leading provider of employee benefits and HR solutions for charter schools and other education focused businesses.
・1 min read
SMB Matters
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: What It Means for Your Small and Medium Size Business
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges that are unique to those faced by larger corporations, and it’s also likely that you may be unsure about steps to take to protect and support your employees while ensuring you’re doing all the swiftly changing laws require.
・17 mins read
Culture
A Field Guide for Hiring and Retaining Millennials, Gen Z, and More
For the first time ever, employers have to navigate the needs of five generations of people working together. There’s: the Silent Generation, currently in their 70s and 80s, born amid the Great Depression; the skeptical and debt-conscious Generation Z, currently younger than age 24, born at the end of the Dot Com Boom; the success-obsessed Baby Boomers and nearly polar opposite, social media- and cause-driven Millennials; and the highly-independent and ever-mediating middle child, Generation X.
・6 mins read
Benefits
The Newly Hired Employee’s Guide to Choosing a Medical Plan
Familiarizing yourself with the processes and culture of your new company can be all-consuming in those first few weeks of employment. One of the most important things you’ll do, almost right away, is elect your medical benefits. Here are some tips to save you time and set you on the right path when choosing your medical plan.
・7 mins read
HR News
The Unemployment Road Map, Part 1: How to Navigate Through an Unemployment Claim
Even the best employment relationships eventually come to an end and sometimes, when they do, they result in the former employee filing for unemployment benefits. If you’ve received an unemployment claim and are not experienced with the process, you will likely have some questions. This blog series, The Unemployment Road Map, is a resource that TriNet offers to provide you with guidance on this journey.
・7 mins read
HR Essentials
A Key Challenge for Today’s SMB Employers? Recruiting and Retaining Skilled Workers in a Tight Labor Market
In 2019, unemployment remained below 4%, representing the strongest annual performance since 1969. This is positive news as a robust jobs market is good for our economy. However, this strength has made it increasingly difficult to attract qualified employees across many sectors.
・4 mins read
Industry Insights
HR Ecosystem and Integration Between the Different Systems
A typical HR ecosystem consisting of a comprehensive HR platform and core HR tools helps small and medium size businesses (SMBs) perform everyday HR tasks including but not limited to managing payroll, providing access to benefits and providing HR expertise. These SMBs also may purchase a number of point solutions that solve specific HR needs.
・6 mins read
SMB Matters
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 4: Helping Employees Adjust
While some employers will take a more conservative approach to bringing employees back, others may consider transitioning workers to the workplace as soon as local government authorities and public health officials permit. Regardless of the timing, business leaders will need to take actions to help employees adjust to being back in the workplace to help ensure a smooth transition, with least disruption.
・5 mins read
HR News
Learning to Let Go: Best Practices for Handling Employee Terminations
Terminating employees is often difficult and always fraught with considerable legal risk. But there are several key best practices you can follow that can ease the transition and help protect your business.
・5 mins read
Compliance
Exempt or Non-Exempt? A Loaded (and Potentially Costly!) Question
Exempt/non-exempt status refers to an employee’s eligibility for overtime pay and certain other legal rights. This status is determined based on applicable law and such factors as the nature of the employee’s work, duties and responsibilities, and level and form of compensation. It can be extremely costly to miscategorize an employee.
・9 mins read
Industry Insights
What you Need to Know About Employer Contributions to Employee Medicare
In today’s environment employees are choosing to delay retirement. According to Matthew Rutledge of Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research, employees are retiring three years later than they did in 1980’s.
・12 mins read
SMB Matters
Keeping the Peace with Political Discussions at Work - Elections 2020
2020 General elections are fast approaching and as the American public is getting ready to vote on November 3, there are certain considerations to make this election season. While we are still in the midst of the pandemic, it is important for employers to encourage their employees to exercise their civil duty and also making their safety and the safety of their communities a top priority. Beyond the safety of your employees, employers should also be aware of the increased chance that an employee’s political statements can create tension that undermines the workplace culture and can even result in complaints of discrimination or harassment.
・6 mins read
SMB Matters
How Small And Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare For The Impact Of Covid 19 - Part 2
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges that are unique to those faced by larger corporations, and it’s also likely that you may be unsure about steps to take to protect and support your employees while ensuring you’re doing all the swiftly changing laws require.
・15 mins read
Talent
Separation Agreements: Going Separate Ways with a Written Handshake
When the decision is made that a company and an employee must go separate ways, then a separation agreement is advisable. It acts as a "written handshake" between the two parties and can prevent misunderstandings down the line.
・7 mins read
Performance Management
5 Tools You Can Use to Evaluate Employee Engagement
With today’s multi-generational and mobile workforce, business leaders face challenges in building an engaged team culture that will drive their company success. With an eye on future success, businesses should look for ways to monitor and measure employee engagement levels.
・7 mins read
Performance Management
Improve Performance Management with Simple Communication
One of the most dangerous consequences of a poor performance management process is how it reduces workplace morale and contributes to employee turnover. A weak performance management strategy is a costly exercise with little value, so how do we make the performance management process more effective?
・3 mins read
HR News
At-Will Employment: Not All It’s Cracked Up to be for Employers
All too often, small business managers think, “my business is in an at-will state, which means we can terminate someone’s employment for any reason or for no reason at all, right?” Wrong. There are a number of exceptions to the employment-at-will doctrine.
・3 mins read
SMB Matters
Clear and Compassionate Approach is Key to Supporting Employees Dealing With Addiction Challenges During COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic and sheltering in place may have created numerous triggers for people facing challenges caused by addictions, making it increasingly harder to overcome addiction or recognize concerning patterns for those who may be struggling. During the pandemic, many people are working remotely from home and are socially separated from coworkers, friends and family. This could create a feeling of isolation and loneliness, which could lead to a sense of hopelessness and depression potentially resulting in triggering addictive behaviors.
・4 mins read
Benefits
Back to School—Back to the Workplace: How to Offer Support to Your Employees
The return-to-school landscape looks much different than it did in 2020. Most schools have transitioned back to in-person learning – but working parents are still feeling the pressure to manage caregiver responsibilities. This time last year, we gave guidance on the ways employers can support working parents. We’re back with some updated tips for supporting them based on the changes occurring this school year.
・5 mins read
