Screening Your Employees? Here is How to Reduce Your Risk of a Lawsuit

Change is sweeping through employment law, and small businesses are finding themselves caught in the riptide. With an increase of lawyers filing Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) class action lawsuits against businesses over the past year and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) cracking down on disparate impact in hiring, every business owner needs to be aware of the federal and state laws on screening potential employees. This is why the hiring and compliance experts at TriNet and GoodHire will be sharing insight into how to address pre-employment screening issues in an in-depth employment screening best practices webinar on April 7 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. The webinar will help you get a handle on the employment screening issues and learn best practices for staying compliant.

・5 mins read