HR News
Business in California is About to Change: Here is What California Business Owners Need to Know Before January 1, 2018
A flurry of new laws will sweep California starting on January 1, 2018, impacting California businesses of all sizes. These laws run the gamut, affecting parental leave, hiring, minimum wage and expanded harassment training. Let’s dive in to a few of these changes in more detail and what you need to know to prepare.
・8 mins read
HR News
The Unemployment Road Map, Part 5: Timely, Sufficient and Adequate Responses
Separation issues represent the largest cause of overpayments that employers can control. Inaction on the part of employers, including either the failure to respond to state requests for information or responding with inadequate information, can contribute significantly to benefit overpayments.
・8 mins read
Benefits
5 Myths Around 401(k) Plans, Debunked
While the benefits of offering a 401(k) are obvious, the substantial amount of misconceptions could steer employers away from offering a 401(k) plan to themselves and their employees, as well as stall their ability to save for retirement. Read on as we debunk five myths making the rounds.
・4 mins read
Benefits
The Benefits of Offering Telemedicine to Your Employees
Advancements in technology -- including video chat apps -- have made the delivery of remote healthcare or “telemedicine” more convenient than ever. Now you can receive care without being in the same room as your healthcare professional. This is why telemedicine options have become one of the most recent innovations to help contain the cost of providing healthcare services.
・3 mins read
Talent
Millennials are the Largest Share of the U.S. Workforce. Here is the One Way HR Can Capture their Attention
・1 min read
SMB Matters
Are you finding it hard to stick to your New Year's resolution to be more productive? Check out these tips for overcoming three common productivity hurdles.
With so many demands on your time, it’s easy to be affected by productivity hurdles. Productivity is usually tied to other vital business outcomes, such as employee morale, efficiency and the bottom line. Improving your productivity game can have a positive impact on your overall business success. If you are struggling with becoming more productive in 2018, below are three HR-related productivity hurdles that business owners commonly face and a few solutions that might help you overcome them.
・4 mins read
HR News
Why Now Might be a Good Time to Consider a High-Deductible Health Plan
With healthcare reform currently in flux, many business owners may find themselves trying to grapple with the best way to continue providing their employees with competitive benefits. While TriNet can help individual businesses design a benefits strategy that works for their industry, location and size, now may also be a good time for businesses across the country to take a closer look at high-deductible health plans (HDHPs).
・4 mins read
It’s Not too Late to Maximize Your 2015 HSA Contributions
One of the big benefits of being enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) that is paired with a health savings account (HSA) is the ability to make pre-tax or tax deductible contributions that can grow, over time, free of federal taxes. Every calendar year, the IRS sets the HSA annual maximum contribution limit. The more money you contribute, the higher HSA balance you’ll have to use toward current or future out-of-pocket eligible healthcare expenditures. You have longer than you think to save Because you have a limit to the amount you can contribute each year, making the most of every tax-advantaged dollar that you are allowed to contribute is a smart move.
・4 mins read
HR News
It’s National Payroll Week! Recognizing the Payroll Pros – The People Who Make Sure We Get Paid
In these unprecedented and challenging times, there is one thing we all know for sure: we still want our paycheck. And payroll teams across the country are continuing to work in the background, through all the trials brought on by the pandemic, to make sure you get that paycheck on time, every single time.
・4 mins read
Culture
5 Radical Ideas to Create an Awesome Place to Work
No matter what the industry, talent is every company’s most valuable asset - and everyone’s competing for it. In the escalating war for talent, creating an awesome workplace isn’t a luxury… it’s an absolute necessity.
・4 mins read
HR Essentials
Confused About Your Retirement Benefits Fees? Allow Us to Explain…
There are costs associated with the investment management and plan administration within a 401(k) plan that are generally passed back to the participants to pay. However, far too often, these participants have no idea they are paying these administrative costs. My goal in this post is to inform you about the costs you may unknowingly be paying and to educate you on the process.
・4 mins read
Performance Management
How to Fire Someone Without Getting Fired Up
As a business leader, you will eventually be faced with the unfortunate task of firing an employee. Here are some sanity-saving tips for approaching your employee with the news, without losing your cool.
・5 mins read
HR News
The Unemployment Road Map, Part 2: Control Unemployment Insurance Costs by Using Effective Hiring and Onboarding Practices
While the states set unemployment insurance (UI) rates, employers can control costs by implementing best practices when it comes to hiring. Correct hiring and onboarding procedures can improve your UI rates and help you keep more of your firm’s revenue.
・6 mins read
Wellness
4 Budget-Friendly Corporate Wellness Tips
Many small businesses want to support their employees’ health but few have room in the budget to launch a big corporate-style wellness program. Here are four of my favorite low-cost, high-reward strategies for supporting healthy, active lifestyles for your employees:
・4 mins read
HR News
Overtime Rule Delay -- What Actions Should You Take?
As you may have heard, a federal court issued an order blocking the new Fair Labor Standards Act overtime rule from taking effect on December 1, 2016. Many businesses had already made plans to implement changes based on the anticipated effective date, but now that the rule has been delayed, perhaps indefinitely, they are wondering what to do next.
・5 mins read
Culture
Survey Reveals How Employees Feel About Company-Sponsored Holiday Parties
With the holiday season approaching, a survey released by TriNet reveals how employees at SMBs feel about their company-sponsored holiday party. The overall sentiment was positive with people saying they attend, look forward to and enjoy the company holiday party. However, many prefer a cash bonus or office closure during the holidays.
・1 min read
Talent
4 Ways to Coach Your Employees to Success
Coaching and development are critical components of employee management and among the most worthwhile business investments you can make. So how do you lead your team to greatness? Here are some tips for efficiently coaching employees to their best performance.
・4 mins read
SMB Matters
Three Tips for Effective One-on-One Meetings
As the year is winding down and the world is anxious to put 2020 in the rearview mirror and look forward to the future, one thing is certain that this year has brought many challenges upon us. During these difficult times it is more important for managers and employers to lean in and support their teams. And it starts with effective communications.
・4 mins read
Talent
Screening Your Employees? Here is How to Reduce Your Risk of a Lawsuit
Change is sweeping through employment law, and small businesses are finding themselves caught in the riptide. With an increase of lawyers filing Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) class action lawsuits against businesses over the past year and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) cracking down on disparate impact in hiring, every business owner needs to be aware of the federal and state laws on screening potential employees. This is why the hiring and compliance experts at TriNet and GoodHire will be sharing insight into how to address pre-employment screening issues in an in-depth employment screening best practices webinar on April 7 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. The webinar will help you get a handle on the employment screening issues and learn best practices for staying compliant.
・5 mins read
Wellness
Wellness Matters: How Caring for Your Employees’ Health Can Help Your Company’s Bottom Line
February is American Heart Month, a time when caring organizations and individuals work to raise awareness about heart disease and ways to prevent it. This time of health consciousness is also a good opportunity to focus on employee wellness. By making wellness a company priority, you can help employees make it a priority as well. According to a National Small Business Administration (NSBA) survey 93 percent of small business owners think employee health is important to business but just 22 percent currently offer any kind of wellness program. Small business owners often perceive barriers to creating their own programs but, in reality, it can be done effectively with minimal cost and burden on the employer. Plus, a wellness program can have direct impact on your organization’s bottom line.
・4 mins read
Wellness
Don’t Get Sued Because of Your Holiday Party: 6 Tips for Minimizing Risk and Keeping Employees Safe at Your Seasonal Soiree
While holiday parties are a fantastic way for colleagues to come together, unwind and enjoy each other’s company, they can also be fraught with risk for employers who aren’t careful. Every year we work with clients who, for one reason or another, find themselves in hot water after a holiday party. More often than not, these situations could have been prevented with some additional foresight.
・5 mins read
