HR Essentials
Kansas v. Garcia: As States Seek to Enforce Federal Immigration Laws, Employers Are Once Again Caught in the Middle
In recent years, employers have found themselves caught in a tug-of-war between the federal government and state governments as to whether states can arrest and prosecute undocumented individuals who are unlawfully employed, due to action or inaction of either the employer or employee.
・5 mins read
Performance Management
Dos and Don'ts of Exit Interviews
An exit interview provides insight that can aid in developing retention strategies and fixing organizational issues. This conversation should be handled with care. Here are several often overlooked dos and don’ts for conducting exit interviews:
・3 mins read
Talent
Strategies to Improve Employee Retention
Retaining the best talent is a complex, many-faceted challenge that can negatively impact an organization’s productivity and profit margins if it isn’t taken seriously or addressed effectively.
・4 mins read
Talent
10 Tips for Creating an Employee Recognition Program
This year National Employee Appreciation Day falls on March 6th and it is a great way to celebrate your most valuable asset, your employees, now and throughout the year. Here are some tips on creating an employee recognition program.
・3 mins read
HR News
Here is What the U.S. and Papua New Guinea Have in Common
According to a report from the International Labour Organization, the U.S. and Papua New Guinea are the only countries in the world that don’t guarantee paid leave or cash benefits for new mothers. Look at what resources you have to go beyond what is required to really create a leave package that attracts family-oriented employees.
・3 mins read
Culture
How to Get Engaged This Valentine’s Day (With Your Workforce, That Is)
Thanks to one upcoming holiday, this time of year is often dominated by talk of love. While this talk usually centers on romantic relationships, there is a professional relationship that doesn’t always get the attention it deserves—that between an employer and their employees. In the business world, having employees who love your company and love what they do can mean all the difference for a healthy, long-term relationship that results in business success. These tips for employee engagement may help bring that spark back to the workplace.
・7 mins read
Culture
Building a Strong Company Through Effective Internal Communications
I am a big believer that a key to growing a large organization is providing effective communications and as much transparency as possible. Whether you are a startup with a small staff or an established company with thousands of employees across multiple cities, regular internal communication is critical to building a great company.
・5 mins read
Industry Insights
Top Five Tips for Conducting an Effective Performance Review Virtually
As we kick off the new year, many companies will begin their annual review processes. Reviews will most likely look different this year. Many companies shifted from in office workplaces to remote workforces during the pandemic and may be torn with how to maneuver performance reviews this year. It is important to review performance for all employees, even if they are remote and even during a pandemic. It may be easy for remote employees to feel neglected or distant from an organization because they do not regularly interact with coworkers face to face.
・5 mins read
Industry Insights
Medicare Open Enrollment has Begun: Are You Ready?
Medicare open enrollment kicks off on October 15 and we want to share information to help you prepare. As with most enrollment periods, you may have questions about plan options and if Medicare enrollment may affect participation in employer-sponsored benefits. Help is here to untangle the mysteries of Medicare open enrollment for you and your employees!
・5 mins read
HR News
Protecting Your Data is Critical: Is your employer-sponsored retirement plan keeping up with best practices for information security?
The need to protect data exchanged in connection with 401(k) plans has been highlighted recently due to guidance released by the Department of Labor (DOL). Earlier this year, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a report entitled “Defined Contribution Plans: Federal Guidance Could Help Mitigate Cybersecurity Risks in 401(k) and Other Retirement Plans.” In the report, the GAO found that, while plan sponsors and their service providers (record keepers, third party administrators, custodians and payroll providers) are required to exchange the sensitive personally identifiable information of the over 100 million individuals who participate in defined contribution plans, the DOL had not clarified “the fiduciary responsibility for mitigating cyber risks.”
・3 mins read
HR Essentials
Here are the Answers to Small Business Owners’ 5 Most Burning Tax Questions
TriNet and inDinero are each dedicated to empowering business owners with the right knowledge to help them run healthy companies with happy employees and happy bank accounts. Last month, both teams put their Twitter handles and LinkedIn profiles to work to find out what burning tax questions small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) have as they prepare for tax season. You asked, inDinero Answers! The type of feedback we received from SMBs is essential to giving us the opportunity to proactively tackle any problems that hinder business owners’ momentum this time of year. After all, taxes are complex and the deeper you get into your personal and business tax filing, the more questions arise (and the more specific they become). We received a wide array of questions, from what types of insurance you can and cannot write-off on your taxes to strategies for anticipating and planning tax-related annual fees as activities arise throughout the year. inDinero’s tax experts dove right in to explain the concepts, best practices and actions business owners should know. Without further ado, here are our expert answers to your business tax questions...
・10 mins read
HR News
Amended Harassment and Discrimination Rules Are Here – Starting with California
California-based employers with five or more employees must now comply with amended anti-discrimination regulations regarding the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) that went into effect on April 1, 2016.
・5 mins read
Wellness
What to Do About an Employee With a Substance Abuse Problem
Seventy percent of Americans who use illegal drugs are employed, and drug abuse costs their employers an estimated $81 billion a year, according to a report by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence. Here are some suggestions for successfully dealing with an employee who has a substance abuse problem:
・4 mins read
Culture
March 4 is Employee Appreciation Day! Here’s How to Step Up Your Employee Recognition Game
National Employee Appreciation day is on March 4 and it is the perfect time to review your current employee recognition program. The idea of recognizing employees for their length of service or the quality of their work is well known. When most of us think about employee recognition, we probably have a vision of an employee being given a gold watch for their 20-year anniversary or a trophy for “outstanding customer service.” However noble these tokens may be, they may not really be contributing to your business in a valuable way that both achieves business goals and is rewarding for your employees. If you are wondering how effective your employee recognition program is, start by asking yourself the following questions:
・4 mins read
Culture
How to Revolutionize Your Company Culture through Your Work Space
Many business leaders have noticed the power of office space to set the tone for a company’s culture. As millennials become an increasingly large part of the work force, businesses need to evaluate their workspace to meet the needs of different age groups.
・5 mins read
Culture
Beyond Checking a Box: How to Create a Real Employee Engagement Program
There is a direct link between employee engagement and organizational performance. Highly engaged employees are vital to creating a quality customer experience and, thus, contribute directly to your company’s success.
・5 mins read
HR Essentials
How to Plan and Implement Employee Engagement Surveys to Maximize ROI
Employee engagement continues to be a hot topic because companies want employees who are enthusiastic about their jobs and who go above and beyond on a daily basis. Here is more information on how to plan and implement an employee engagement survey to maximize ROI.
・7 mins read
Talent
Recognize and Celebrate Your Team This Employee Appreciation Day
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many unprecedented challenges upon us. As a company leader, you worry about the wellbeing of your workforce among other priorities. Your people are your biggest asset, and you want to recognize their contributions. With your team most likely working remotely and still not fully back in the office, you can no longer plan a company lunch or different celebration.
・3 mins read
Industry Insights
Data Privacy and What it Means for Your SMB
January 28 marks the 14th annual International Data Privacy Day, that seeks to raise awareness about the importance of privacy, highlight easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations about the importance of data privacy. It is critical for businesses to be transparent about the data they collect and create a culture of privacy within their organization.
・4 mins read
SMB Matters
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act: Update for Small and Medium-Size Businesses
On Friday June 5, 2020, President Trump signed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act (Flexibility Act) which will implement substantial changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). We have been following and updating you on the latest guidance on PPP as issued by Small Business Administration (SBA) through our blog and our recent webinar series. And now we provide you with the summary of the Flexibility Act that will help you pivot and adjust as necessary.
・5 mins read
Culture
5 Workplace Trends That Will Shape Company Culture in 2017
One of the biggest challenges businesses face today is employee engagement and retention. Workers are bouncing between jobs at a rate twice as high as they were a decade ago and company culture is often the reason given for leaving, or taking, a job. Here is a list of top five trends that will shape company culture in 2017.
・5 mins read
