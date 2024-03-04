Trends & Insights - page 56
TriNet Announces New Workforce Analytics Tool in Tight Labor Market
TriNet announced the release of its HR reporting and analytics tool, Workforce Analytics. Integrated with TriNet HR platform, it provides SMBs rich data extracted from a single system, providing the in-depth analysis needed for accurate reporting and forecasting in order to make informed business decisions.
・1 min read
HR News
Beware of This FLSA Pitfall: Off-the-Clock Work
If employers aren’t compensating employees for off-the-clock work, they could be guilty of violating the Federal Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and subject to costly liabilities. However, the challenge is accurately accounting for and determining if certain activities are off-the-clock.
・6 mins read
HR News
5 Things All Employers Must Know About the Americans with Disabilities Act
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) lays the foundation for the responsibilities of employers with 15 or more employees with respect to disabled applicants and employees. Failure to comply with the ADA can result in the loss of valuable employees and damaged morale, and may come with a hefty price tag.
・7 mins read
HR News
Minimum Wage Increases Are Coming July 1: Is Your Company Prepared?
Several states and municipalities are increasing their minimum wage rates for non-exempt employees as of July 1, 2018. While it may seem like a no-brainer that some of your employees’ wages will need to be increased to meet these new requirements, there are other considerations that your company will want to address.
・4 mins read
HR News
How to Boost Employee Adoption of New HR Tech
HR technology exists to make workflows more efficient, increase accuracy, simplify mundane tasks and, ideally, improve the employee experience and the company's performance.
・1 min read
HR News
California Governor Approves Bill that Could Upend the Gig-Economy
Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed a controversial bill that will make it difficult for California businesses—particularly those in the gig economy—to classify workers as independent contractors.
・1 min read
HR News
It's Official: $684 Per Week Will Be the New Minimum Salary for Exempt Employees
The US Department of Labor issued a final ruling today on the new salary threshold for salary exemption: $684 per week. Anyone who earns less than this becomes eligible for overtime pay, regardless of actual duties, beginning January 1, 2020.
・1 min read
Benefits
Why small businesses are banking on better benefits
“We can provide the scale that large companies have so you can have a choice of benefits and things like a 401(k),” said TriNet CEO Burton Goldfield. TriNet handles the bulk of what a human resources department would do — from payroll to benefits administration.
・1 min read
Benefits
Season’s Readings: Time to Fill Your Stockings with These HR Tips
The holiday season is upon us! Here's some tips and best practices to common questions related to company shutdowns, employee time off and compensation.
・6 mins read
HR Essentials
Why Payroll Matters When it Comes to Incredible Solutions
Payroll matters to TriNet and to SMBs. We value our payroll experts, as well as our clients’ payroll administrators. Learn how we help our clients succeed.
・2 mins read
TriNet Introduces Analytics, Reporting Tool for SMBs
TriNet released Workforce Analytics, an HR reporting and analytics tool designed to provide SMBs with in-depth reporting and forecasting using data drawn from a single system.
・1 min read
HR News
3 Recent Labor Law Updates and How to Prepare for 2017 Compliance
If you have at least one paid employee, then your business is required by law to display compliant versions of state and federal workplace posters in a conspicuous area visible and frequented by all employees. It is also important to remember to monitor the labor and employment laws due to the ongoing changes that occur. Failure to do so can result in substantial fines.
・4 mins read
HR News
Key HR Regulations You Should Keep in Mind While Planning 2017, Part 2
The new year brings a new administration in the White House starting Jan. 20. Many in the HR community predict that the new administration will also bring a host of regulatory changes that could impact you and your business. In the second part of our two-part series, we highlight more issues that you should keep an eye on as you plan for 2017.
・4 mins read
Culture
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make Every Day a Great Day
Mornings are often full of hope as many entrepreneurs start their work day feeling motivated. However, it’s easy to find ourselves mired in other issues and leaving work at the end of the day feeling deflated and exhausted. While leading a small business can be very rewarding, entrepreneurs should consider ways to be more productive and remain mindful of how they schedule their days to avoid burnout and keep their small business dreams from turning into nightmares. Here are five tips for making every workday effective and productive.
・5 mins read
Culture
Millennials Are Everywhere, Yet Nobody Seems to Understand Them. Here is Some Help from a Millennial Herself!
Despite the never-ending list of articles and advice out there on the topic, the truth remains clear: business leaders need help learning the skills to hire and manage millennials effectively. That’s why PivotDesk and TriNet are teaming up for a live webinar to give you a glimpse into the millennial workforce.
・5 mins read
HR News
These are the biggest employers you’ve probably never heard of
Professional employer organizations are filling their ranks with the staffs of growing companies like Beyond Meat and Madison Reed.
・1 min read
People Matter
When Annie Leibovitz Visited Kateeva
Earlier this year, our HR solutions provider TriNet launched a national branding campaign. They call it “People Matter.” The photographer was Annie Leibovitz. And Kateeva is part of the campaign.
・1 min read
Talent
Do you have what it takes to win the talent war?
Consistently winning the talent war is a key strategy for fast-growing tech companies, but this is challenging considering 45% of HR managers reported that they’re coming up empty with their current recruiting strategies. Why? They cannot attract qualified employees — and 58% report that they have jobs that stay open for 12 weeks or longer.
・1 min read
Talent
3 Common Hiring Challenges and What You Can Do About Them
Hiring the right people is a critical part of successfully growing your company. Each new hire can have an impact on your company’s turnover rate as well as bottom-line costs. Also, new hires at smaller companies can often have a greater influence on company culture compared to larger organizations. Here are three common hiring challenges and ways to overcome them.
・4 mins read
Benefits
It’s National Payroll Week! If You Manage Payroll for Your Company, This Post is for You!
This year, National Payroll Week is September 5-9 in the U.S. and September 12-16 in Canada. Because payroll is a service very near and dear to TriNet, we like to celebrate all things payroll on the TriNet blog every year at this time.
・2 mins read
Industry Insights
Voting During the Pandemic Considerations for Casting Your Ballot
COVID-19's detrimental impact has affected individuals, communities, businesses and organizations globally. From social distancing and working from home to not being able to dine indoors at your favorite restaurants or readily getting a professional haircut in certain states, almost everyone has felt the impact. Now with U.S. presidential elections just a few weeks away, the way the American public votes is also going to change. While it is also important to consider our civic duty, it is equally important to cast our votes in a safe manner.
・4 mins read
