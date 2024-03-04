Trends & Insights - page 55
Talent
What reasons can I give when communicating that we will not move forward with a candidate after a resume review?
August 28, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
Culture
Do I need to provide employees space to store their personal items?
Generally, employers don't need to provide storage for an employee's personal items, except in situations where the employee is required to change clothing.
August 26, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
Performance Management
Handling Communications Around Company Policy Violations
August 25, 2015 ・1 min read
Read more
Compliance
Can I advertise in a job posting that we will not sponsor work-related visas?
August 19, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
How does an employee roll over a 401k from a previous company?
August 6, 2015 ・1 min read
Read more
Culture
The High Cost of Low Morale—And What To Do About It
There are many costs associated with low employee morale. Learn what you can do to foster a happy, productive workplace.
February 26, 2015 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR News
Independent Contractors v. Employees: How to Make Sure You’re Classifying Correctly
In the past, the use of independent contractors was a logical way for small and midsize businesses to reduce labor-related costs and risks in an effort to grow their business. However, the line between who is truly an independent contractor and who is an employee, as defined by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), has been somewhat murky.
・3 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
How PEOs help small businesses navigate the new world of work
Findings from MetLife’s 16th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study provide insights into how PEOs can help their small business clients create an environment where employees thrive. By doing so, PEOs not only keep their clients happy, but enable small business owners to build a company that is more attractive to the employees who make it successful.
・1 min read
Read more
HR News
Wondering Where the Presidential Candidates Really Stand on the Vital Issues Affecting Your Small Business? Here are the Answers!
As small to midsize business (SMB) owners across the country prepare for November’s presidential election, they are likely considering the impact the election results will have on their business. We’ve cut through the clamor to put together a side-by-side comparison of where the two major presidential candidates stand on the issues that most affect SMBs.
・1 min read
Read more
Benefits
TriNet Survey Highlights Increasing Importance of Non-Traditional Benefits as Unemployment Rates Remain Low
A survey released by TriNet found that 91% of respondents at small and medium size businesses view non-traditional benefits as an important aspect of their job satisfaction.
・4 mins read
Read more
Compliance
How do I sponsor an employee in need of an H1B visa?
August 28, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
Compliance
What are the age requirements for minors operating machinery?
A minor, according to the Department of Labor, is anyone under the age of 18. But not all minors are eligible for the same work.
August 27, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
Compliance
How can I determine whether a job description complies with federal and state laws?
August 27, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
Compliance
In which state do out-of-state employees pay income tax?
August 25, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Are Part-time Employees Eligible for Maternity Leave?
August 18, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Is an employer required to give interns vacation time?
August 1, 2015 ・1 min read
Read more
Culture
12 Work-Life Balance Tips
Are your employees stressed or burned out? Put these work-life balance tips to the test to increase engagement, productivity, and well-being. It’s a win-win for all.
March 29, 2013 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR News
TriNet Group Inc. Upgraded To 'BB' On Better Performance And Leverage; Outlook Stable; Debt Ratings Raised
・1 min read
Read more
Culture
How to Build a Successful Team
Building a successful team is about more than finding a group of people with the right mix of professional skills. Insights from 500 leaders for Corner Office can help you lay the groundwork for a highly productive team that can communicate, cooperate and innovate in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect.
・1 min read
Read more
HR Essentials
This is why data is now more essential than ever in HR
Implemented correctly, people analytics can radically improve a company’s bottom line.
・1 min read
Read more
HR News
California, feds want to narrow retirement gap. They can’t agree on how
Everyone agrees that something should be done to help the roughly half of U.S. private-sector employees who have no access to a retirement plan at work.
・1 min read
Read more
Talent
What reasons can I give when communicating that we will not move forward with a candidate after a resume review?
August 28, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
Compliance
How do I sponsor an employee in need of an H1B visa?
August 28, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
Compliance
What are the age requirements for minors operating machinery?
A minor, according to the Department of Labor, is anyone under the age of 18. But not all minors are eligible for the same work.
August 27, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
Compliance
How can I determine whether a job description complies with federal and state laws?
August 27, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
Culture
Do I need to provide employees space to store their personal items?
Generally, employers don't need to provide storage for an employee's personal items, except in situations where the employee is required to change clothing.
August 26, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
Performance Management
Handling Communications Around Company Policy Violations
August 25, 2015 ・1 min read
Read more
Compliance
In which state do out-of-state employees pay income tax?
August 25, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Can I advertise in a job posting that we will not sponsor work-related visas?
August 19, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Are Part-time Employees Eligible for Maternity Leave?
August 18, 2015 ・2 mins read
Read more
How does an employee roll over a 401k from a previous company?
August 6, 2015 ・1 min read
Read more
Compliance
Is an employer required to give interns vacation time?
August 1, 2015 ・1 min read
Read more
Culture
The High Cost of Low Morale—And What To Do About It
There are many costs associated with low employee morale. Learn what you can do to foster a happy, productive workplace.
February 26, 2015 ・7 mins read
Read more
Culture
12 Work-Life Balance Tips
Are your employees stressed or burned out? Put these work-life balance tips to the test to increase engagement, productivity, and well-being. It’s a win-win for all.
March 29, 2013 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR News
Independent Contractors v. Employees: How to Make Sure You’re Classifying Correctly
In the past, the use of independent contractors was a logical way for small and midsize businesses to reduce labor-related costs and risks in an effort to grow their business. However, the line between who is truly an independent contractor and who is an employee, as defined by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), has been somewhat murky.
・3 mins read
Read more
HR News
TriNet Group Inc. Upgraded To 'BB' On Better Performance And Leverage; Outlook Stable; Debt Ratings Raised
・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
How PEOs help small businesses navigate the new world of work
Findings from MetLife’s 16th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study provide insights into how PEOs can help their small business clients create an environment where employees thrive. By doing so, PEOs not only keep their clients happy, but enable small business owners to build a company that is more attractive to the employees who make it successful.
・1 min read
Read more
Culture
How to Build a Successful Team
Building a successful team is about more than finding a group of people with the right mix of professional skills. Insights from 500 leaders for Corner Office can help you lay the groundwork for a highly productive team that can communicate, cooperate and innovate in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect.
・1 min read
Read more
HR News
Wondering Where the Presidential Candidates Really Stand on the Vital Issues Affecting Your Small Business? Here are the Answers!
As small to midsize business (SMB) owners across the country prepare for November’s presidential election, they are likely considering the impact the election results will have on their business. We’ve cut through the clamor to put together a side-by-side comparison of where the two major presidential candidates stand on the issues that most affect SMBs.
・1 min read
Read more
HR Essentials
This is why data is now more essential than ever in HR
Implemented correctly, people analytics can radically improve a company’s bottom line.
・1 min read
Read more
Benefits
TriNet Survey Highlights Increasing Importance of Non-Traditional Benefits as Unemployment Rates Remain Low
A survey released by TriNet found that 91% of respondents at small and medium size businesses view non-traditional benefits as an important aspect of their job satisfaction.
・4 mins read
Read more
HR News
California, feds want to narrow retirement gap. They can’t agree on how
Everyone agrees that something should be done to help the roughly half of U.S. private-sector employees who have no access to a retirement plan at work.
・1 min read
Read more
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.