01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights How are paid...

Payroll

How are paid interns classified under payroll?

August 31, 2015 ·

How are paid interns classified under payroll?
TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Generally, paid interns with set hours should be treated the same as regular employees in terms of payroll. Paid interns should file a W4, and the payroll company should deduct state and federal taxes from their paycheck, just as they would for regular employees. Interns should be paid on the regular payroll cycle, as defined by your company's policy.


State the Differences in the Offer Letter


The only difference on paper between paid interns and employees is that an intern's offer letter should state the short-term nature of their role, in addition to any notes about benefits.


Independent Contractors


On rare occasions, paid interns can be classified as independent contractors. This is possible if their duties fit the definition of an independent contractor, meaning the intern is an individual who doesn't require supervision for their job, and provides their own tools for work.


Final Tips


Interns don't require a special payroll classification, and generally it's easiest to file them as regular employees.

Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information