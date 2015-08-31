InsightsHow are paid interns classified under payroll?
Topic:
Payroll

How are paid interns classified under payroll?

August 31, 2015・2 mins read
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How are paid interns classified under payroll?

Generally, paid interns with set hours should be treated the same as regular employees in terms of payroll. Paid interns should file a W4, and the payroll company should deduct state and federal taxes from their paycheck, just as they would for regular employees. Interns should be paid on the regular payroll cycle, as defined by your company's policy.

State the Differences in the Offer Letter

The only difference on paper between paid interns and employees is that an intern's offer letter should state the short-term nature of their role, in addition to any notes about benefits.

Independent Contractors

On rare occasions, paid interns can be classified as independent contractors. This is possible if their duties fit the definition of an independent contractor, meaning the intern is an individual who doesn't require supervision for their job, and provides their own tools for work.

Final Tips

Interns don't require a special payroll classification, and generally it's easiest to file them as regular employees.

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This article is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.
Lauren Perales

Lauren Perales

An experienced professional with a diverse background, Lauren Perales writes content on strategic solutions and HR insights.

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