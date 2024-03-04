Trends & Insights - page 54
Compliance
Are Employers Required to Keep a Copy of the Background Authorization Form in the Employee's File?
September 17, 2015 ・3 mins read
Compliance
What are the Federal Laws Related to Employee Record Keeping?
September 11, 2015 ・2 mins read
Performance Management
Can an employee's hours be cut and those respective duties given to other employees?
The Fair Labor Standards Act allows employers to change an employee's work hours without the employee's consent and without giving notice for the change.
September 11, 2015 ・2 mins read
Compliance
Should hours spent on training be considered hours worked?
September 10, 2015 ・2 mins read
Culture
Can An Employer Tell an Employee When To Take Their Break?
September 10, 2015 ・3 mins read
Benefits
Can I have different Paid Time Off (PTO) policies for my full-time and part-time employees?
September 9, 2015 ・2 mins read
Compliance
How can I complete I-9 verification for my new hire who is working remotely?
In most U.S. states, remote employees who can’t travel to the employer have two options for verification.
September 4, 2015 ・2 mins read
Performance Management
What are my options if an employee constantly calls in sick?
September 3, 2015 ・3 mins read
Talent
When is the best time to check a candidate's references?
August 31, 2015 ・1 min read
Payroll
How are paid interns classified under payroll?
August 31, 2015 ・2 mins read
Talent
What are Work Eligibility Questions During the Application Process to Consider
September 17, 2015 ・2 mins read
Compliance
Independent Contractor Laws by State
September 17, 2015 ・1 min read
Culture
When does work time begin and end when traveling, excluding travel time to and from local office?
September 17, 2015 ・2 mins read
Talent
What are the top five things I should consider when reviewing an applicant's resume?
September 11, 2015 ・2 mins read
Compliance
Can an employee who makes minimum wage or above accept tips from customers?
September 10, 2015 ・3 mins read
Talent
Can an employee be fired for asking for a raise?
As an employer you're able to make the decision to fire an employee at will for just about anything beyond the realm of protected characteristics. However, there are some reasons for firing that can be bad business practices.
September 10, 2015 ・2 mins read
Benefits
Can Non-profit Companies Offer Comp Time?
September 8, 2015 ・2 mins read
Compliance
If we send employees to training out of state, which state's minimum wage and tax laws do we follow?
September 3, 2015 ・2 mins read
Talent
If an applicant has two good references and one bad reference, how should the company make the decision whether to move forward with the candidate?
August 31, 2015 ・2 mins read
Talent
What kinds of questions can I ask a candidate's reference?
August 31, 2015 ・1 min read
Talent
What questions should I ask the hiring manager when drafting the job description?
August 28, 2015 ・2 mins read
