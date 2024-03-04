Trends & Insights - page 61
HR News
3 Steps Employers Can Take to Address Changing Marijuana Laws
Legalization of marijuana has been one of the fastest moving trends in the country. Moving through the haze of state and federal laws on the legal status of marijuana can be difficult. However, if employers take a step back, they will see that it should mostly be “business as usual” at their workplace. To effectively deal with this issue, employers should consider these three steps.
Talent
4 Expert Tips for a Successful Hiring Process
There are many steps hiring managers must take to fill an open position. These include sourcing applicants, screening candidates, interviewing, writing the offer and more.
HR Essentials
What is a Professional Employer Organization (PEO)?
Managing HR is time-consuming and expensive. With outsourced HR, you can save costs and get time back in your day to focus on your company's growth.
SMB Matters
SMBs Step Up to Help During COVID-19
During this extraordinary time, I am truly humbled to witness the resilience and dedication of SMBs as they navigate this unprecedented crisis. They have stepped up and adapted to have an impact on their local communities and the world at large through innovative and incredible solutions.
Talent
New Position: Promote From Within or Hire Externally?
You have an open position and you want to make sure you bring in the right person for the job. There is no room for error since the wrong hire can have a negative ripple effect through the ranks and your bottom line, while a superstar can launch your team, your division or even the entire company to the next level. Here are a few considerations when deciding whether to hire from within or hire externally.
Diversity & Inclusion
Five Ways Strategic HR Can Help Consulting, Advertising and Other Professional Services Firms Succeed
If you own or run a company that provides professional services, then you probably face specific business challenges that entrepreneurs in other industries may not fully grasp. Here are five HR opportunities that can help your professional services firm succeed.
Benefits
What do You Mean I Can’t Change my Benefits? A Quick Guide to Open Enrollment and Changing Your Benefits Elections
Many employees believe that they should be able to change the group health benefits offered by their company at any time. Unfortunately, though, strict rules and regulations govern employer benefits plan elections. Here are some important aspects of employee benefits that you can use to arm yourself when making – or changing – your benefits options.
SMB Matters
Global Pandemic vs. Local Businesses: Support Small Businesses on Small Business Saturday—and Every Day
We have watched this year as the small and local businesses around us have endured setbacks, pivoted their operations, struggled to take care of their people, endured constant uncertainty, moved on to new endeavors when it became necessary and, above all, continued to prove their resilience. America’s entrepreneurs have shown true grit and determination this year and they deserve our unwavering support, now more than ever.
Benefits
How Does the 2016 Presidential Election Outcome Impact the Affordable Care Act?
The 2016 election is over and a new president will take office on January 20, 2017.Throughout his campaign, President-elect Trump made it very clear that he intends to repeal the Affordable Care Act. So what does it mean for the provisions of the Act itself if he is successful?
Benefits
Benefits 101: How to Help Your Employees Help Themselves When Selecting Benefits Options
Employers who struggle to communicate their benefits options to their employees may see those same employees failing to select the best options for themselves and their families. These employees won’t appreciate the value of your benefits offering because they may not be getting the benefits they need. Of course, satisfaction with employee benefits, which are a crucial component of your compensation package, can go a long way to overall employee satisfaction, which is key to attracting employees to your company and retaining the ones you have. Here are some tips for communicating more effectively with your employees about their benefits.
SMB Matters
Recognizing the Engine that Drives our Economy on Small Business Saturday—and Every Day
Ask someone what they think about when they hear the term “small business” and you’ll likely receive a wide range of responses. In fact, perceptions of what defines a small business may vary greatly depending on someone’s age or occupation, among other variables.
Culture
Driving Business Success: Never Underestimate the Importance of Culture
If companies with strong business models and clear growth opportunities fail while others soar, what’s missing? When explaining the difference between companies that fail and those that succeed, expert thought often misses one vital component to business success that I see regularly—the organization’s culture. The importance of culture is too often overlooked in a world that increasingly relies on spreadsheets, big data and advanced market intelligence when predicting the next big thing.
Compliance
How Businesses Can Navigate Changes to the 2019 H-1B Cap Process
In this post, we’ll dive more into H-1B sponsorship, discuss process changes that have been made so far in 2019 and give information on how SMBs can prepare to file in the 2019 H-1B cap lottery.
