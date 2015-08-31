01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights When is the...

Talent

When is the best time to check a candidate's references?

August 31, 2015 ·

When is the best time to check a candidate's references?
TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

The best time to check a candidate's references is when you intend to present an offer, or when you're making the final selection between your top two or three candidates.


Checking Credentials


Reference checking should be used to determine whether a candidate has the credentials you think they have, and to ensure you haven't misinterpreted their ability to do the job. In other words, checking references is a mechanism designed to help prevent negligent hiring.


Candidates may also prefer that you seek references later in the process, so that their referees aren't contacted repeatedly when there's not yet an offer on the table.


Final Tips


Save yourself time and energy by only checking references of candidates you're seriously considering making an offer to.


Helpful Links:


9 steps to making a winning job offer - EreMedia.com


HR 101: To background check or not - EreMedia.com


Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information