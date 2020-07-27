TriNet Acquires Little Bird HR

Today we announced that we have acquired Little Bird HR, a market-leading provider of HR solutions for charter schools and other education focused businesses. As you know, TriNet is focused on industries within our six core verticals—and with Little Bird’s focus on schools, this is a great addition to our nonprofit team. HR solutions for schools are highly specialized and require an offering that simplifies HR and makes it easier for educators to focus on what they do best—teach.

We are absolutely thrilled to add this world class team to the TriNet family.

“Little Bird is comprised of former school leaders and friendly HR professionals working together to help schools better manage HR.”

James Stovall, CEO of Little Bird HR