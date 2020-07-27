01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > TRENDS & INSIGHTS > ARTICLES > TRINET ACQUIRES LITTLE...

TriNet Acquires Little Bird HR

July 27, 2020

Today we announced that we have acquired Little Bird HR, a market-leading provider of HR solutions for charter schools and other education focused businesses. As you know, TriNet is focused on industries within our six core verticals—and with Little Bird’s focus on schools, this is a great addition to our nonprofit team. HR solutions for schools are highly specialized and require an offering that simplifies HR and makes it easier for educators to focus on what they do best—teach.

We are absolutely thrilled to add this world class team to the TriNet family.

“Little Bird is comprised of former school leaders and friendly HR professionals working together to help schools better manage HR.”

James Stovall, CEO of Little Bird HR 

Related Articles

Must-Ask Benefits Questions
Your employee benefits offering is a valuable tool to attract and retain valuable talent. Learn what important questions to ask before making this important decision.
TriNet’s Expert Tips to Keep Your Business Tax Compliant
Tax-related rules and regulations are constantly evolving and can be confusing—especially with all the shifts to the business landscape as a result of the pandemic. Because of...
Creating a Scalable HR Infrastructure
The more employees your business has, the more complicated HR can get. Get strategies to help your business scale smartly and support your long-term growth goals.
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy