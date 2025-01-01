Benefits - page 12
Benefits
How to Choose Your Benefits Wisely During Open Enrollment (and Why You Should)
Because our healthcare needs and the needs of our families change over time, our benefits needs may change as well. Open enrollment is an opportunity to review the changes that have taken place in your life, anticipate changes to come and adjust your benefits plan accordingly. Here are some questions to ask yourself when choosing your medical insurance during your employer’s next open enrollment period.
・4 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Benefits 101: How to Help Your Employees Help Themselves When Selecting Benefits Options
Employers who struggle to communicate their benefits options to their employees may see those same employees failing to select the best options for themselves and their families. These employees won’t appreciate the value of your benefits offering because they may not be getting the benefits they need. Of course, satisfaction with employee benefits, which are a crucial component of your compensation package, can go a long way to overall employee satisfaction, which is key to attracting employees to your company and retaining the ones you have. Here are some tips for communicating more effectively with your employees about their benefits.
・4 mins read
Read more
Benefits
HSA vs. FSA: An Expert Explains the Difference Between Health Savings and Flex Spending Accounts
Your employees might be struggling to decide between a health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA). The pre-tax dollars deposited into these accounts can be used to pay healthcare costs for medical, dental and vision expenses. The IRS restricts what expenses can be paid for using an HSA or FSA. While both programs are great ways to take advantage of tax savings, they differ in ways that benefit the user, depending on their situation.
・5 mins read
Read more
Benefits
What do You Mean I Can’t Change my Benefits? A Quick Guide to Open Enrollment and Changing Your Benefits Elections
Many employees believe that they should be able to change the group health benefits offered by their company at any time. Unfortunately, though, strict rules and regulations govern employer benefits plan elections. Here are some important aspects of employee benefits that you can use to arm yourself when making – or changing – your benefits options.
・10 mins read
Read more
Benefits
How Does the 2016 Presidential Election Outcome Impact the Affordable Care Act?
The 2016 election is over and a new president will take office on January 20, 2017.Throughout his campaign, President-elect Trump made it very clear that he intends to repeal the Affordable Care Act. So what does it mean for the provisions of the Act itself if he is successful?
・4 mins read
Read more
Benefits
How to Choose Your Benefits Wisely During Open Enrollment (and Why You Should)
Because our healthcare needs and the needs of our families change over time, our benefits needs may change as well. Open enrollment is an opportunity to review the changes that have taken place in your life, anticipate changes to come and adjust your benefits plan accordingly. Here are some questions to ask yourself when choosing your medical insurance during your employer’s next open enrollment period.
・4 mins read
Read more
Benefits
HSA vs. FSA: An Expert Explains the Difference Between Health Savings and Flex Spending Accounts
Your employees might be struggling to decide between a health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA). The pre-tax dollars deposited into these accounts can be used to pay healthcare costs for medical, dental and vision expenses. The IRS restricts what expenses can be paid for using an HSA or FSA. While both programs are great ways to take advantage of tax savings, they differ in ways that benefit the user, depending on their situation.
・5 mins read
Read more
Benefits
What do You Mean I Can’t Change my Benefits? A Quick Guide to Open Enrollment and Changing Your Benefits Elections
Many employees believe that they should be able to change the group health benefits offered by their company at any time. Unfortunately, though, strict rules and regulations govern employer benefits plan elections. Here are some important aspects of employee benefits that you can use to arm yourself when making – or changing – your benefits options.
・10 mins read
Read more
Benefits
How Does the 2016 Presidential Election Outcome Impact the Affordable Care Act?
The 2016 election is over and a new president will take office on January 20, 2017.Throughout his campaign, President-elect Trump made it very clear that he intends to repeal the Affordable Care Act. So what does it mean for the provisions of the Act itself if he is successful?
・4 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Benefits 101: How to Help Your Employees Help Themselves When Selecting Benefits Options
Employers who struggle to communicate their benefits options to their employees may see those same employees failing to select the best options for themselves and their families. These employees won’t appreciate the value of your benefits offering because they may not be getting the benefits they need. Of course, satisfaction with employee benefits, which are a crucial component of your compensation package, can go a long way to overall employee satisfaction, which is key to attracting employees to your company and retaining the ones you have. Here are some tips for communicating more effectively with your employees about their benefits.
・4 mins read
Read more
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.