TriNet Survey Highlights Increasing Importance of Non-Traditional Benefits as Unemployment Rates Remain Low
A survey released by TriNet found that 91% of respondents at small and medium size businesses view non-traditional benefits as an important aspect of their job satisfaction.
Beware of This FLSA Pitfall: Off-the-Clock Work
If employers aren’t compensating employees for off-the-clock work, they could be guilty of violating the Federal Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and subject to costly liabilities. However, the challenge is accurately accounting for and determining if certain activities are off-the-clock.
5 Things All Employers Must Know About the Americans with Disabilities Act
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) lays the foundation for the responsibilities of employers with 15 or more employees with respect to disabled applicants and employees. Failure to comply with the ADA can result in the loss of valuable employees and damaged morale, and may come with a hefty price tag.
Why small businesses are banking on better benefits
“We can provide the scale that large companies have so you can have a choice of benefits and things like a 401(k),” said TriNet CEO Burton Goldfield. TriNet handles the bulk of what a human resources department would do — from payroll to benefits administration.
Season’s Readings: Time to Fill Your Stockings with These HR Tips
The holiday season is upon us! Here's some tips and best practices to common questions related to company shutdowns, employee time off and compensation.
It’s National Payroll Week! If You Manage Payroll for Your Company, This Post is for You!
This year, National Payroll Week is September 5-9 in the U.S. and September 12-16 in Canada. Because payroll is a service very near and dear to TriNet, we like to celebrate all things payroll on the TriNet blog every year at this time.
Medicare Open Enrollment has Begun: Are You Ready?
Medicare open enrollment kicks off on October 15 and we want to share information to help you prepare. As with most enrollment periods, you may have questions about plan options and if Medicare enrollment may affect participation in employer-sponsored benefits. Help is here to untangle the mysteries of Medicare open enrollment for you and your employees!
Protecting Your Data is Critical: Is your employer-sponsored retirement plan keeping up with best practices for information security?
The need to protect data exchanged in connection with 401(k) plans has been highlighted recently due to guidance released by the Department of Labor (DOL). Earlier this year, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a report entitled “Defined Contribution Plans: Federal Guidance Could Help Mitigate Cybersecurity Risks in 401(k) and Other Retirement Plans.” In the report, the GAO found that, while plan sponsors and their service providers (record keepers, third party administrators, custodians and payroll providers) are required to exchange the sensitive personally identifiable information of the over 100 million individuals who participate in defined contribution plans, the DOL had not clarified “the fiduciary responsibility for mitigating cyber risks.”
Confused About Your Retirement Benefits Fees? Allow Us to Explain…
There are costs associated with the investment management and plan administration within a 401(k) plan that are generally passed back to the participants to pay. However, far too often, these participants have no idea they are paying these administrative costs. My goal in this post is to inform you about the costs you may unknowingly be paying and to educate you on the process.
5 Myths Around 401(k) Plans, Debunked
While the benefits of offering a 401(k) are obvious, the substantial amount of misconceptions could steer employers away from offering a 401(k) plan to themselves and their employees, as well as stall their ability to save for retirement. Read on as we debunk five myths making the rounds.
The Benefits of Offering Telemedicine to Your Employees
Advancements in technology -- including video chat apps -- have made the delivery of remote healthcare or “telemedicine” more convenient than ever. Now you can receive care without being in the same room as your healthcare professional. This is why telemedicine options have become one of the most recent innovations to help contain the cost of providing healthcare services.
Overtime Rule Delay -- What Actions Should You Take?
As you may have heard, a federal court issued an order blocking the new Fair Labor Standards Act overtime rule from taking effect on December 1, 2016. Many businesses had already made plans to implement changes based on the anticipated effective date, but now that the rule has been delayed, perhaps indefinitely, they are wondering what to do next.
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: What It Means for Your Small and Medium Size Business
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges that are unique to those faced by larger corporations, and it’s also likely that you may be unsure about steps to take to protect and support your employees while ensuring you’re doing all the swiftly changing laws require.
How Small And Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare For The Impact Of Covid 19 - Part 2
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges that are unique to those faced by larger corporations, and it’s also likely that you may be unsure about steps to take to protect and support your employees while ensuring you’re doing all the swiftly changing laws require.
CARES Act: Retirement Relief Implications for 401(k) Sponsor Plans
In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on March 27, 2020. The CARES Act provides relief to many Americans affected by the Coronavirus, and includes retirement plan provisions.
The Newly Hired Employee’s Guide to Choosing a Medical Plan
Familiarizing yourself with the processes and culture of your new company can be all-consuming in those first few weeks of employment. One of the most important things you’ll do, almost right away, is elect your medical benefits. Here are some tips to save you time and set you on the right path when choosing your medical plan.
Clear and Compassionate Approach is Key to Supporting Employees Dealing With Addiction Challenges During COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic and sheltering in place may have created numerous triggers for people facing challenges caused by addictions, making it increasingly harder to overcome addiction or recognize concerning patterns for those who may be struggling. During the pandemic, many people are working remotely from home and are socially separated from coworkers, friends and family. This could create a feeling of isolation and loneliness, which could lead to a sense of hopelessness and depression potentially resulting in triggering addictive behaviors.
Back to School—Back to the Workplace: How to Offer Support to Your Employees
The return-to-school landscape looks much different than it did in 2020. Most schools have transitioned back to in-person learning – but working parents are still feeling the pressure to manage caregiver responsibilities. This time last year, we gave guidance on the ways employers can support working parents. We’re back with some updated tips for supporting them based on the changes occurring this school year.
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
With the benefits of remote work also come challenges, such as provisions for disability accommodation or medically related leaves of absence. In December 2020, the Department of Labor (DOL) provided limited guidance for employers to lean on, outlining when employers may utilize electronic postings to satisfy notice requirements under certain federal laws like the Family and Medical leave Act (FMLA), and clarifying when telemedicine may count as 'in-person’ visits for the purpose of making FMLA eligibility determinations.