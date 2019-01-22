Topic: Benefits - page 11

Do You Owe an ACA Penalty? Here's How to Tell
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has already started sending subsidy notices to employers’ mailboxes. Now is a good time to ask yourself some simple questions to determine whether your company owes a penalty.
TriNet Makes the Affordable Care Act Easier to Swallow with Complimentary Food, Drinks and Expert Guidance!
For more than a year, Affordable Care Act (ACA) experts from TriNet have been traveling to cities across the country to bring vital information on the ACA to the businesses that need it. Dozens of business owners and managers attend these wildly popular two-hour events, which take place either over complimentary lunch or refreshments in every major market where TriNet operates. But what are these ACA Over Lunch and ACA Over Drinks events and why are they so important to business success?
The 2016 Presidential Election and the Affordable Care Act: Where do the Candidates Stand?
It’s election season in America and, although it may seem like campaigning has been going on for a very long time, November 8 is rapidly approaching. Since the Affordable Care Act affects all employers, TriNet is taking a look at the two major party candidates to get their take on ACA.
It’s Tax Season! Here is What Employers Need to Know About the IRS’s Affordable Care Act Reporting Requirements (with Deadlines)
In February 2015, the IRS issued final forms and instructions related to the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Back in December, 2015, the IRS issued a deadline extension for the new ACA reporting requirements. For tax year 2015, employers and insurance carriers are required to report medical coverage data under Internal Revenue Code sections 6056 and 6055.

ACA Reporting at a Glance

Below is what you need to know to decide what you need to report and what form to use. The chart above is a handy reminder of the deadlines to file this paperwork.

Start by figuring out if your company is considered an applicable large employer (ALE)

An ALE is a company that employed 50 or more full-time employees, including full-time equivalent employees (FTEs), on average during the previous calendar year. Generally, a full-time employee is someone who works 30 or more hours a week, on average. Internal Revenue Code section 6056 applies to companies that meet the definition of an ALE, including companies that did not offer group medical coverage in 2015.

Suddenly Unemployed? Healthcare Options You Should Consider
COVID-19 has impacted people’s lives across the globe and has slowed down the global economy. Millions of Americans are currently unemployed which could mean loss of company-sponsored health insurance for them. We want to highlight the health coverage options that are accessible to help get through these challenging times.
When it Comes to the Affordable Care Act, "6056" is a Four Letter Word
Most Applicable Large Employers (ALEs) didn’t anticipate the extent of the challenges they would face while completing the ACA Section 6056 Forms 1094-C and 1095-C for the first time this year. So what can you do to avoid 6056 headaches and frustration next year?
How to Choose Your Benefits Wisely During Open Enrollment (and Why You Should)
Because our healthcare needs and the needs of our families change over time, our benefits needs may change as well. Open enrollment is an opportunity to review the changes that have taken place in your life, anticipate changes to come and adjust your benefits plan accordingly. Here are some questions to ask yourself when choosing your medical insurance during your employer’s next open enrollment period.
HSA vs. FSA: An Expert Explains the Difference Between Health Savings and Flex Spending Accounts
Your employees might be struggling to decide between a health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA). The pre-tax dollars deposited into these accounts can be used to pay healthcare costs for medical, dental and vision expenses. The IRS restricts what expenses can be paid for using an HSA or FSA. While both programs are great ways to take advantage of tax savings, they differ in ways that benefit the user, depending on their situation.
What do You Mean I Can’t Change my Benefits? A Quick Guide to Open Enrollment and Changing Your Benefits Elections
Many employees believe that they should be able to change the group health benefits offered by their company at any time. Unfortunately, though, strict rules and regulations govern employer benefits plan elections. Here are some important aspects of employee benefits that you can use to arm yourself when making – or changing – your benefits options.
How Does the 2016 Presidential Election Outcome Impact the Affordable Care Act?
The 2016 election is over and a new president will take office on January 20, 2017.Throughout his campaign, President-elect Trump made it very clear that he intends to repeal the Affordable Care Act. So what does it mean for the provisions of the Act itself if he is successful?
Benefits 101: How to Help Your Employees Help Themselves When Selecting Benefits Options
Employers who struggle to communicate their benefits options to their employees may see those same employees failing to select the best options for themselves and their families. These employees won’t appreciate the value of your benefits offering because they may not be getting the benefits they need. Of course, satisfaction with employee benefits, which are a crucial component of your compensation package, can go a long way to overall employee satisfaction, which is key to attracting employees to your company and retaining the ones you have. Here are some tips for communicating more effectively with your employees about their benefits.
