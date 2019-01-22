Topic: Benefits - page 9

New Law Will Allow Small Employers to Sponsor Health Reimbursement Arrangements
BENEFITS
New Law Will Allow Small Employers to Sponsor Health Reimbursement Arrangements
A new law, that was signed by President Obama on Dec.13, 2016, will impact employee health benefits offered by small employers. If you are a qualified small employer, you can now sponsor health reimbursement arrangements which until now were only available to applicable large employers.
January 3, 2017
It’s Not Too Late to Maximize Your 2016 HSA Contributions: Contribute Until April 17, 2017
BENEFITS
It's Not Too Late to Maximize Your 2016 HSA Contributions: Contribute Until April 17, 2017
Every year the IRS sets the annual Health Savings Account maximum contribution limit for the calendar year. Many people think that they can no longer contribute towards the 2016 annual contribution limit after December 31, 2016. However, the good news is that the deadline extends into 2017.
December 15, 2016
SMBs in the Healthcare Industry: There is a New Affordable Care Act Requirement for Your Business
BENEFITS
SMBs in the Healthcare Industry: There is a New Affordable Care Act Requirement for Your Business
Companies that are primarily engaged in providing or administering health care services or coverage have one more Affordable Care Act (ACA) notice requirement to worry about. Effective October 16, 2016, healthcare companies must post a notice stating that they do not engage in discrimination that is prohibited by ACA Section 1557.
November 15, 2016
With the Presidential Election Just One Day Away, TriNet Survey Reveals Workers' Feelings on the ACA
BENEFITS
With the Presidential Election Just One Day Away, TriNet Survey Reveals Workers' Feelings on the ACA
A new survey released by TriNet underscores how employees at small and midsize businesses feel about the current presidential election, especially in regard to the Affordable Care Act.
November 7, 2016
What You Need to Know About the New Proposed Benefits and Payment Parameters for ACA Marketplace Plans
BENEFITS
What You Need to Know About the New Proposed Benefits and Payment Parameters for ACA Marketplace Plans
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have made proposals to change the benefit and payment parameters for the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) health insurance marketplace for 2018. If HHS and CMS’s proposed changes are finalized, they will be effective for plan years that begin on or after January 1, 2018.
October 14, 2016
Covered California Health Insurance Prices Will Skyrocket Starting in 2017
BENEFITS
Covered California Health Insurance Prices Will Skyrocket Starting in 2017
Individuals in California who buy health insurance through Covered California will see an average increase of 13.2 percent added to their premiums in 2017. While this number reflects the average increase in premiums throughout the state as a whole, some counties in California will see premiums increase on average as much as 28.6 percent.
August 5, 2016
What SMBs Should Think About When Creating and Managing an Employee Benefits Program
BENEFITS
What SMBs Should Think About When Creating and Managing an Employee Benefits Program
The competition for great employees is stiff these days, so if you aren’t offering employees the benefits they want, you are going to have trouble attracting and retaining the top talent you need to succeed.
August 2, 2016
Beyond Maternity Leave: Rethinking Your Paid Leave Policy
HR NEWS
Beyond Maternity Leave: Rethinking Your Paid Leave Policy
Recently, we have seen a large increase in the number of conversations we are having with our customers about implementing paid maternity leave polices. We’d like to help you think about what you should consider if you are contemplating offering a paid leave benefit.
July 25, 2016
Check Your Mailbox: ACA Subsidy Notices Are Coming Soon!
BENEFITS
Check Your Mailbox: ACA Subsidy Notices Are Coming Soon!
One provision of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is employer shared responsibility, also known as “pay or play” penalties. Under this provision, if an applicable large employer (ALE) does not offer affordable health coverage providing minimum benefits to full-time employees and their dependents, the employer could be subject to a penalty. This penalty helps to offset the cost of the premium tax credit or any subsidies that employees who have coverage through the health insurance marketplace may have received.
July 15, 2016
What the Orlando Nightclub Shooting Can Teach Managers About Helping Employees Through Tragedy
BENEFITS
What the Orlando Nightclub Shooting Can Teach Managers About Helping Employees Through Tragedy
On June 12, a devastating event occurred inside Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida when a gunman opened fire, killing 49 people and wounding many more. While those far and wide have been personally affected by this tragedy in some way or another, you may think this incident does not directly affect your business. However, this isn’t necessarily the case.
June 22, 2016
What Employers Can Learn from Dave & Buster’s About Affordable Care Act Compliance
BENEFITS
What Employers Can Learn from Dave & Buster's About Affordable Care Act Compliance

With all the rules and potential penalties within the Affordable Care Act (ACA), it may be tempting to make some changes to business structure to avoid headaches or increased cost.  Be aware that doing so may have greater consequences than intended.  Keep reading for an example of a company’s attempts to navigate the regulations on their own.

June 13, 2016
The Pros and Cons of Various Retirement Plans and Why Now is the Time to Consider Offering One to Your Employees
BENEFITS
The Pros and Cons of Various Retirement Plans and Why Now is the Time to Consider Offering One to Your Employees
Do you offer your employees a retirement plan? If not, now is the time to consider it. A major Gallup poll shows that retirement saving is Americans’ top financial concern. Yet almost half of American workers don’t have access to a retirement plan at work. The numbers are worse for employees of small businesses.
June 10, 2016
Offering Retirement Plans May Soon Become Mandatory For Employers
HR NEWS
Offering Retirement Plans May Soon Become Mandatory For Employers
If you don’t currently offer your employees a retirement plan, you may want to pay attention. At both the state and federal level, the government is continuing to push legislation to make mandatory retirement plans a reality. More than 25 states have proposed legislation to create a mandatory retirement plan for private-sector companies that don’t currently offer their employees a plan.
May 27, 2016
Mandatory Commuter Benefits are a Thing Now in New York City: Here’s What That Could Mean for Employers Around the Nation
HR NEWS
Mandatory Commuter Benefits are a Thing Now in New York City: Here's What That Could Mean for Employers Around the Nation
Employers in New York City have undergone a lot of mandatory changes to employment laws already this year. The most recent one, which NYC employers will need to implement by July 1, 2016, is the New York City Commuter Benefits Law. Under this new law, NYC employers with 20 or more full-time, non-union employees must offer their full-time employees the opportunity to use pre-tax income to purchase qualified transportation fringe benefits.
May 16, 2016
2 Legislative Trends to Watch as New York Passes Historic Minimum Wage Increases and Paid Family Leave Laws
HR NEWS
2 Legislative Trends to Watch as New York Passes Historic Minimum Wage Increases and Paid Family Leave Laws
My colleague Jon Sider recently wrote about California becoming the first state to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour. These historic changes to minimum wage laws are also continuing in New York City, where new paid family leave laws have also been implemented.
April 26, 2016
The Affordable Care Act Turns Six: Let’s Take a Look at the Year Ahead!
BENEFITS
The Affordable Care Act Turns Six: Let's Take a Look at the Year Ahead!
Six years ago, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) transformed healthcare and became part of the business landscape for every employer. Since then, we have seen significant changes in regulations, penalties and deadlines affecting employers of all sizes. Here are some of the aspects of the ACA to keep top of mind this year.
March 23, 2016
3 Health Savings Account (HSA) Fun Facts
BENEFITS
3 Health Savings Account (HSA) Fun Facts
Here are three important facts about health savings accounts (HSA).
February 5, 2016
Happy New Year from the Federal Government! The ACA Reporting Deadlines Have Been Extended!
BENEFITS
Happy New Year from the Federal Government! The ACA Reporting Deadlines Have Been Extended!
This post is part of the TriNet ongoing series about the Affordable Care Act and its effects on small business.

Midsize companies can start 2016 with some welcome news from the government! The IRS announced on December 28 that Applicable Large Employers (ALEs) subject to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) 2015 Section 6056 reporting requirements have extended deadlines to file their required forms with the IRS.

To start, review our post on ACA for midsize employers to determine if your business is considered an ALE for ACA-reporting purposes.

Here is a breakdown of forms ALEs are required to file and their new deadlines:

January 4, 2016
When Does COBRA Coverage Start?
BENEFITS
When Does COBRA Coverage Start?
COBRA offers employees continued health insurance following a termination, but when does COBRA coverage start? Learn the details here.
September 28, 2015
Can an Employer Change Vacation Policy Without Notice?
BENEFITS
Can an Employer Change Vacation Policy Without Notice?
September 23, 2015
Can I have different Paid Time Off (PTO) policies for my full-time and part-time employees?
BENEFITS
Can I have different Paid Time Off (PTO) policies for my full-time and part-time employees?
September 9, 2015
