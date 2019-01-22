Topic: Benefits - page 9
With all the rules and potential penalties within the Affordable Care Act (ACA), it may be tempting to make some changes to business structure to avoid headaches or increased cost. Be aware that doing so may have greater consequences than intended. Keep reading for an example of a company’s attempts to navigate the regulations on their own.
Midsize companies can start 2016 with some welcome news from the government! The IRS announced on December 28 that Applicable Large Employers (ALEs) subject to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) 2015 Section 6056 reporting requirements have extended deadlines to file their required forms with the IRS.
To start, review our post on ACA for midsize employers to determine if your business is considered an ALE for ACA-reporting purposes.
Here is a breakdown of forms ALEs are required to file and their new deadlines: