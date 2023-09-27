Topic: Benefits - page 8
Can Employers Offer Cash in Lieu of Benefits?
Health care is expensive and complicated. So can employers instead offer their workers cash in lieu of benefits? That might be even more complicated.
December 6, 2018
Your Employer Guide to Holiday Bonuses
As the end of the year approaches, your employees might be anticipating holiday bonuses. Here are the main ways these bonuses are determined.
December 4, 2018
What Your Employees Need to Do When You Switch 401(k) Providers
There's a lot to consider when switching 401(k) providers-- and there are some things your employees should be aware of, too. Here's what you should know.
November 20, 2018
What’s the Difference Between an HMO, PPO and POS?
How do I compare an HMO vs PPO vs POS? There are many complicated nuances in comparing and contrasting these heathcare plans. Here's the breakdown.
November 6, 2018
What Qualifies for an Unpaid vs. Paid Leave of Absence?
Between medical leave, vacation, and parental leave, which are you legally required offer your employees? Which ones qualify as a paid leave of absence?
October 8, 2018
Attracting Talent in a Competitive Hiring Market
Incentives Like Flexible Work Schedule, Unlimited Paid Time Off and Remote Work Options May Help Employers Attract and Retain Employees.
August 31, 2018
How Much PTO is Too Much PTO?
How much PTO is appropriate if your company has an unlimited PTO policy? Well, let’s start with how much time off most Americans have to gauge this answer.
August 16, 2018
20 Low to No Cost Fringe Benefits that Engage and Retain
When it comes to attracting top talent, offering a variety of fringe benefits will set you apart. Discover 21 no-cost ideas to start for your team today!
August 7, 2018
What’s a Qualifying Life Event for Health Insurance Coverage Changes?
In the event of a qualifying life event (QLE), employees qualify to make changes in their current health plan benefits selection. Are you eligible?
August 1, 2018
Employee Benefits Can Increase Productivity
Employee benefits do more than just help your recruiting process. They make existing employees even more productive. Sound counterintuitive? Read on.
July 25, 2018
The Most Amazing Employee Benefit You're Probably Not Using
Modern employees want to work for employers who care for their well-being. An employee assistance program (EAP) is a great employee benefit for giving employees and their family members who are struggling with stress, substance abuse, relationship problems, grief and a host of other personal issues an around-the-clock, confidential resource to get the help they need.
April 25, 2018
ACA Fines Are on the Way. Here’s How You Can Prepare for Reporting Season
The IRS has released details regarding how penalties for noncompliance with the employer shared responsibility provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will be communicated. Although no penalties have been assessed to date, the fact that the IRS has now formalized this process is a tell-tale sign that penalty collection is on the way.
December 5, 2017
Voluntary Benefits: A Winning Strategy for Employers and Employees
As benefits products become more standardized, employers are looking for ways to make themselves stand out from the pack in order to compete for top talent. Voluntary benefits are a great way to help accomplish this goal.
November 15, 2017
Dogs in the Workplace: The Employee Benefit That Gets Tails Wagging
Today is Take Your Dog to Work Day. Here are some tips for how you can incorporate the love of dogs into your workplace for one day or every day!
June 23, 2017
3 Things to Do When an Employee Returns from Parental Leave
Here are three things that you, as an employer, should be thinking about doing (even if not legally required) to ensure a successful return to work when an employee is ready to return from maternity or paternity leave.
June 1, 2017
Employers, Here is Why Your Benefits Plan Needs a Dependent Eligibility Audit
Employers who offer benefits plans are consistently searching for ways to reduce the costs they incur for providing benefits. One of the best ways to reduce cost is to conduct a dependent eligibility audit. A dependent eligibility audit allows employers to validate that dependents covered under their health and welfare plans are eligible.
May 16, 2017
Workers' Compensation and Your Business: What You Need to Know
Workers’ compensation is a type of insurance, purchased by an employer, to cover a portion of lost wages and related medical expenses arising from work-related accidents. This insurance also provides some security for employers by providing benefits regardless of who is at fault.
April 12, 2017
Considerations for Choosing the Right PTO Policy for Your Business
While large companies seem to have an advantage in terms of flexibility and resources when it comes to offering their employees paid time off (PTO), small and mid-size companies also have an opportunity to create a PTO policy that helps them stand out as the employer-of-choice.
February 28, 2017
Everything You Need to Know About Employee Leave
Keeping track of all types of employee leave of absence, as well as knowing what is required of you, can be a daunting task. Check out the must-know info.
February 17, 2017
President Trump Has Taken Office: Here Is What You Need to Know About the ACA Developments
President Trump has already gotten to work on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA). However, we can expect extensive delays before we see any significant changes to the ACA.In the meantime, companies are advised to continue to comply with the ACA to avoid penalties, including “pay or play” mandate for Applicable Large Employers (ALEs) to offer ACA compliant coverage and Section 6056 reporting.
January 31, 2017