Topic: Benefits - page 7
How to Create a Full Benefits Strategy to Keep Employees
Not all benefits are worth the investment, especially when you’re in the early stages of your business. So what benefit package should you offer to employees?
August 20, 2019
Five Steps You Can Take if Your Health Insurance Claim is Denied
It can be worth the effort to advocate for yourself should your health insurer unexpectedly deny a claim to pay for a medical treatment or procedure. In this post, we provide helpful steps you can take in the event you receive a claim denial.
August 14, 2019
What is Paid Safe Leave?
Trending on the East Coast and spreading across the country are new Safe Leave laws. Learn what paid safe leave is and what it's used for.
July 29, 2019
How to Design an Employee Benefits Plan
Employee benefits can be a positive contributor to a company’s ability to keep its top employees and compete for the type of talent that will drive success.
June 5, 2019
Do Employers Have to Pay for Unused Vacation Time?
The requirements for unused vacation time can vary based on location. We look at some scenarios to consider.
May 3, 2019
PTO Policy: What to Know and Consider for Your Business
While many small businesses may not be required to offer a PTO policy, the benefits of doing so are worth considering. Check out why so many SMOs offer PTO.
March 21, 2019
Unlimited PTO: Pros, Cons, and Considerations
There are three paid time off options to offer your employees: traditional, flexible, and unlimited. While there are pros and cons to all three options, unlimited PTO is a swiftly growing trend for many of the most competitive companies. Here's everything you need to know about this popular policy.
March 15, 2019
Flex Benefits: Letting Your People Choose Their Perks
It's hard to keep up with all the trendy benefits plans-- so why not combine them all? Here's the case for using flex benefits at your company.
March 13, 2019
Why Workplace Daycare is Growing in Popularity
From flexible work arrangement to workplace meals, there have been a lot of creative and trending office perks. The latest? Workplace daycare.
February 27, 2019
A New Benefit: Some Companies Help Workers Pay Down Student Loans
Some companies are helping to pay off student loans as a way to attract and retain talent during a time when skilled and qualified workers are scarce.
February 25, 2019
What Does Paid Time Off Cost the Employer?
Sure, offering more vacation time is a great recruitment tool and will keep employees happy. But what does paid time off cost the employer?
February 20, 2019
TriNet Releases Updated Mobile App
The updated app helps SMBs streamline HR processes, improve employee engagement and offer real-time access to HR information.
February 12, 2019
How Much PTO Should You Offer? It May Vary by Industry
How much PTO is just the right amount? Check out the average vacation days by industry.
February 6, 2019
TriNet adds new features to mobile app
TriNet has updated its mobile app with new features to help employees better access their pay and benefits information via smartphone.
February 4, 2019
18th Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey
This report is an exploration of retirement preparedness of American workers that offers perspectives on retirement confidence, access to employer-sponsored retirement benefits, savings rates, and planning-related activities.
January 26, 2019
The Most Desirable Employee Benefits
In today’s hiring market, a generous benefits package is essential for attracting and retaining top talent. According to Glassdoor’s 2015 Employment Confidence Survey, about 60% of people report that benefits and perks are a major factor in considering whether to accept a job offer. The survey also found that 80% of employees would choose additional benefits over a pay raise....But what should a business do if it can’t afford Google-sized benefits?
January 26, 2019
What is 401k Discrimination Testing?
Many companies offer 401k options, some even offer 401k matching. But how do you conduct 401k descrimination testing to ensure you're staying compliant?
January 15, 2019
Five Moves Your Employees Can Make to Maximize Their Retirement Savings in 2019
As part of a comprehensive benefits package, a retirement savings plan can help to attract and retain top talent. It may even be required in some areas. As a small business owner, here are some things you need to know—and communicate to your employees—about upcoming changes to retirement benefits in 2019.
December 12, 2018